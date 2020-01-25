HOU
Westbrook carrying Houston into Denver matchup

  • Jan 25, 2020

Over the past couple of years, Houston Rockets' opponents had one big concern -- slowing down James Harden.

When the Rockets acquired Russell Westbrook from Oklahoma City in July 2019, that dynamic changed. The two-time MVP guard has shown why over the past few games. Westbrook has found a groove with Houston over the past seven games, averaging 33.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

He will try to continue that torrid play when the Rockets visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.

Denver is a familiar opponent for Westbrook; he faced them at least four times per season when he played with the Thunder. His signature moment against the Nuggets came at the end of the 2016-17 campaign when he hit a 3-pointer to win the final game of the season, a year in which he averaged a triple-double over the 82-game schedule and was the league MVP.

Westbrook was the No. 1 option on that Oklahoma City team but now he's sharing the load with Harden. The past few games Westbrook has been the offensive catalyst, including a 45-point effort in a win at Minnesota on Friday night. Harden had only 12 points but Eric Gordon scored 27 to help the Rockets win their second in a row after dropping four straight.

"Guys are playing well, and that's what we need throughout the course of the year," Harden said after Friday's game. "Russ got it going, Eric made some big-time shots. Austin (Rivers) played well. That's what you need."

Harden was listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a left thigh contusion.

Houston's modest winning streak started against Denver on Wednesday night. The Nuggets were down three starters and two reserves -- Michael Porter Jr. and Mason Plumlee -- in that loss. They got Gary Harris and Porter back Friday night when they beat the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Guard Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain), forward Paul Millsap (left knee) and Plumlee (right foot) will not play Sunday, but in their absence, Denver has gotten some boost from its reserves. PJ Dozier has played well in spurts after getting called up from the G-League while Malik Beasley, Monte Morris and Porter have helped on offense.

The team's fortunes go through center Nikola Jokic, and he has come up big lately. He had a triple-double in the loss to Houston and 27 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the win over the Pelicans.

Not only has Jokic led the way with his play on the court, the 24-year-old Serbian has become more of a vocal leader during a stretch in which the Nuggets have played three back-to-backs in a span of nine days.

Jokic isn't a yeller, and he has tried to keep up his teammates' spirits through injuries and a rough part of the schedule.

"Just positivity," he said this week. "To guys, or me, to have more confidence in ourselves. We could and we won the game. Just don't be scared, don't be surprised, don't be anything. Just to believe in ourselves."

--Field Level Media

4th Quarter
HOU Rockets 19
DEN Nuggets 19

Time Team Play Score
3:24 +2 jump shot 108-109
3:30   HOU team rebound  
3:30   Torrey Craig missed jump shot  
3:44   Violation  
3:44 +2 Clint Capela made dunk 106-109
3:44   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
3:44   Clint Capela missed dunk  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
3:44   Austin Rivers missed driving layup  
3:50   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
3:54   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:32   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
5:02 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving dunk 104-109
5:08 +2 Torrey Craig made driving layup, assist by Will Barton 102-109
5:10   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
5:11   Clint Capela missed dunk  
5:11   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
5:17   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
5:26   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:40   Austin Rivers missed free throw  
5:40   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:40 +2 Austin Rivers made floating jump shot 102-107
5:52 +1 Malik Beasley made 2nd of 2 free throws 100-107
5:52 +1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 100-106
5:52   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:06 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 100-105
6:13   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
6:17   Monte Morris missed finger-roll layup  
6:30   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
6:39   Michael Porter Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
6:46   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
6:52   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
6:54   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Malik Beasley  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
7:04   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
7:12   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
7:21   Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Tucker  
7:34 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 97-105
7:51 +2 Ben McLemore made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 97-102
8:02 +2 Malik Beasley made turnaround jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 95-102
8:04   DEN team rebound  
8:04   Jerami Grant missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Eric Gordon  
8:27 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 95-100
8:38 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 93-100
8:55   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:57   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 93-97
9:15   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
9:18   Russell Westbrook missed driving dunk  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:29   Malik Beasley missed turnaround jump shot  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Malik Beasley  
9:48 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup, assist by Monte Morris 93-94
10:05 +2 Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 93-92
10:08   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:15   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
10:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 91-92
10:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
10:54   Gary Harris missed driving layup  
11:05   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:10   P.J. Tucker missed hook shot  
11:22 +1 Malik Beasley made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-92
11:22 +1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 89-91
11:22   Shooting foul on Austin Rivers  
11:28   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:44   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  

3rd Quarter
HOU Rockets 30
DEN Nuggets 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:00   Eric Gordon missed reverse layup  
0:20 +2 Monte Morris made reverse layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 89-90
0:24   Bad pass turnover on Eric Gordon, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
0:34 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 89-88
0:35   Offensive rebound by Monte Morris  
0:39   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
0:49   Thabo Sefolosha missed free throw  
0:49   Shooting foul on PJ Dozier  
0:49 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made layup, assist by Austin Rivers 89-85
0:52   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
0:54   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:10   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 87-85
1:16   DEN team rebound  
1:16   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:16   Personal foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
1:24   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Double dribble turnover on Malik Beasley  
1:50 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 87-84
1:58   Turnover on Nikola Jokic  
1:58   Offensive foul on Nikola Jokic  
2:09 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danuel House Jr. 84-84
2:27 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-84
2:27 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 81-83
2:27   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
2:43   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
3:09   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
3:25   DEN team rebound  
3:26   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
3:46 +2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot 81-82
4:01 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 81-80
4:05   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
4:10   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   DEN team rebound  
4:26   Russell Westbrook missed layup, blocked by Monte Morris  
4:30   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:33   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 79-80
5:05   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
5:09   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21 +1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-80
5:21   HOU team rebound  
5:21   Austin Rivers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:21   Personal foul on Will Barton  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
5:24   Will Barton missed jump shot  
5:39 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-80
5:39   HOU team rebound  
5:39   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:39   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
5:52 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 75-80
6:00   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
6:03   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
6:12   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
6:12   HOU team rebound  
6:13   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
6:24   Clint Capela missed alley-oop shot  
6:34 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 75-77
6:50 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 75-74
7:02 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 72-74
7:23 +1 Eric Gordon made free throw 72-72
7:23   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
7:23 +2 Eric Gordon made floating jump shot 71-72
7:26   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
7:28   Gary Harris missed driving layup  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:46   Ben McLemore missed driving layup  
8:00 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 69-72
8:17 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 69-70
8:24   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
8:31 +2 Gary Harris made layup 67-70
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Gary Harris  
8:45   Full timeout called  
8:45 +2 Will Barton made layup 67-68
8:49   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:53   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-66
9:01 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 67-65
9:01   Shooting foul on Eric Gordon  
9:10   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
9:29 +1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 67-64
9:29   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
9:29 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 66-64
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
9:47 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 64-64
9:50   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:55   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:09   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook  
10:21 +1 Torrey Craig made free throw 62-64
10:21   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:21 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 62-63
10:25   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
10:27   Jerami Grant missed floating jump shot  
10:50 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 62-61
11:03 +2 Jerami Grant made reverse layup, assist by Gary Harris 59-61
11:26   DEN team rebound  
11:27   Clint Capela missed floating jump shot  
11:50 +2 Gary Harris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 59-59

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 23
DEN Nuggets 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Malik Beasley  
0:04 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk, assist by PJ Dozier 59-57
0:22   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
0:30 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-55
0:30   DEN team rebound  
0:30   Michael Porter Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:30   Shooting foul on Clint Capela  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:33   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-54
0:57 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 58-54
0:57   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
0:57   HOU team rebound  
0:59   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
1:11 +1 P.J. Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-54
1:11 +1 P.J. Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 56-54
1:11   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
1:11   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:14   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   DEN team rebound  
1:35   Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
1:45 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 55-54
1:53   Personal foul on Clint Capela  
2:09 +1 Clint Capela made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-52
2:09 +1 Clint Capela made 1st of 2 free throws 54-52
2:09   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
2:18   Out of bounds turnover on Monte Morris  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
2:27   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 53-52
2:46 +2 Clint Capela made dunk