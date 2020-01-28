UTA
SA

Spurs, Jazz tangle in Texas after bitter losses

  • FLM
  • Jan 28, 2020

If San Antonio is looking to get back on track before its arduous, annual eight-game Rodeo Road trip, the Spurs have made things decidedly difficult for themselves in the coming week.

They will begin that stretch with Wednesday's dustup at home against the Utah Jazz.

Both the Spurs - a 110-109 loser at Chicago - and the Jazz - who dropped a 126-117 decision at home to shorthanded Houston - will have a bad taste to clear from their collective mouths when they play each other for the first time this season.

San Antonio (20-26) has dropped three straight outings after a season-high-tying three-game win streak that had it moving in the right direction.

The Spurs led by as many as 11 points in the first half before giving back all that and more to the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan could have tied the game but missed the second of two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining and was unable to get a shot off before time expired.

DeRozan scored 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Patty Mills added 25 points off the bench for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl pitched in 16 points and 13 rebounds while Trey Lyles added 10 points for San Antonio.

The Spurs played without forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who did not make the trip to the Windy City after sustaining the thumb injury Sunday during the team's 110-106 home loss to Toronto. It was the third game Aldridge has missed this season.

"Chicago competed harder for most of the 48 minutes, although we competed for a half," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "We are not very consistent. We will get leads and we'll lose them. When things go your way, you're good, you're happy; if they don't, they don't - whatever."

The Spurs finished just 23-for-34 (67.6 percent) from the charity stripe.

San Antonio is about to enter a streak where it plays eight straight games on the road, most against Western Conference playoff teams.

But first up is Wednesday's battle at home against Utah (32-14), which was stunned Monday by a Rockets team that played without James Harden (thigh), Russell Westbrook (rest) and Clint Capela (heel), in the second game of a road back-to-back set at altitude.

Eric Gordon more than made up for the absence of Houston's three stars, scoring 50 points in a scintillating performance.

The Jazz lost for just the third time in their past 22 games.

"Houston created some adversity for us in the game and I don't think we responded to that by collectively raising our level," Utah coach Quin Snyder said afterward. "There were a lot of different things and we have been in situations where those things have brought us together and made us better and we fought that tonight."

Utah fell into an early hole, thanks to poor shooting in the first half, and never recovered.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points and Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 30 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert hit for 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Mike Conley scored 10 points off the bench.

"They came in here and they were the one who threw the first punch and we were playing catch up," Conley said. "We tried to find a way to find something in the second half but it was a tough night."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
UTA Jazz 23
SA Spurs 24

Time Team Play Score
0:48   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
1:05 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 117-122
1:05 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 116-122
1:05   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
1:14 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 115-122
1:32   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
1:35   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:43   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 115-120
1:54 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 114-120
1:54   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
2:06   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot 113-120
2:40 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot 111-120
2:49   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
2:52   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 111-117
3:25 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 109-117
3:46   SA team rebound  
3:47   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
4:19 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 109-115
4:40 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 107-115
5:03 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 107-112
5:27 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 105-112
5:41 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 105-110
5:46   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
5:51   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 103-110
6:13   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:15   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:29   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
6:42   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
6:55   Turnover on Mike Conley  
6:55   Offensive foul on Mike Conley  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
7:00   Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 101-110
7:14 +1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 100-110
7:14   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
7:25 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup 99-110
7:30   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:35   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:40   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
7:53 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 99-108
8:15 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 97-108
8:27   SA team rebound  
8:27   Jordan Clarkson missed reverse layup, blocked by Jakob Poeltl  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:33   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 97-106
9:02   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
9:05   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 97-103
9:17   SA team rebound  
9:17   DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:17   Shooting foul on Joe Ingles  
9:34 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 97-102
9:52 +2 Jakob Poeltl made floating jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 95-102
10:11   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
10:14   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:14 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 95-100
10:14   Shooting foul on Marco Belinelli  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:26   Jordan Clarkson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:26   UTA team rebound  
10:26   Jordan Clarkson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:26   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
10:31   Lost ball turnover on Patty Mills, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
10:38   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Patty Mills  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:42   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
11:00 +2 Derrick White made jump shot 94-100
11:14   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:17   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Lonnie Walker IV, stolen by Georges Niang  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:33   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:46   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 32
SA Spurs 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Out of bounds turnover on Patty Mills  
0:06 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 94-98
0:25   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:28   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-98
0:39 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 91-98
0:39   Personal foul on Derrick White  
0:43 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 90-98
0:55 +1 Jordan Clarkson made free throw 90-95
0:55   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
0:55 +2 Jordan Clarkson made finger-roll layup 89-95
1:00   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
1:05   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
1:19   Offensive foul on Donovan Mitchell  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
1:27   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup 87-95
1:58 +2 Patty Mills made floating jump shot 85-95
2:17 +2 Jordan Clarkson made finger-roll layup 85-93
2:26   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:28   Lonnie Walker IV missed floating jump shot  
2:44   Turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
2:44   Offensive foul on Jordan Clarkson  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Georges Niang  
2:56   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 83-93
3:16 +2 Georges Niang made finger-roll layup, assist by Mike Conley 83-91
3:30 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-91
3:30 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 81-90
3:30   Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson  
3:44 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup 81-89
3:52   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
3:55   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-89
4:07   UTA team rebound  
4:07   Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:07   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
4:19   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
4:31 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-89
4:31 +1 Dejounte Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 78-88
4:31   Shooting foul on Georges Niang  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
4:38   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
4:44   Jumpball  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:49   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Personal foul on Rudy Gay  
5:04   UTA team rebound  
5:04   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Jumpball  
5:15   UTA team rebound  
5:16   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:35   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
6:01 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 78-87
6:13   UTA team rebound  
6:13   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Ed Davis  
6:22   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
6:37 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-87
6:37 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 74-87
6:37   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
6:44 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-87
6:44 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 73-86
6:44   Shooting foul on Ed Davis  
6:58 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 73-85
7:18 +2 Trey Lyles made driving dunk, assist by DeMar DeRozan 70-85
7:29   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:32   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 70-83
8:01   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:03   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:22   Donovan Mitchell missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:42   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:52   Tony Bradley missed layup  
9:08 +2 Trey Lyles made floating jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 70-81
9:11   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
9:14   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup  
9:27 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 70-79
9:44 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 68-79
9:50   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
9:54   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-77
10:13 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 68-76
10:13   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
10:29 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 68-75
10:36 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 65-75
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
11:03 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 65-73
11:03   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
11:03 +2 DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 65-72
11:07   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
11:07   SA team rebound  
11:09   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
11:15   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:27   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 65-70

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 33
SA Spurs 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:02   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:13 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-70
0:13   SA team rebound  
0:13   DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:13   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:27 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-69
0:27 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 61-69
0:27   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:27   Rudy Gobert missed dunk  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:32   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47 +1 Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-69
0:47 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 60-68
0:47   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
0:52   Donovan Mitchell missed reverse layup  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell