TOR
DET

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 30
DET Pistons 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tony Snell  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
11:37   Tony Snell missed finger-roll layup  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
11:34   Andre Drummond missed dunk  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:29   Serge Ibaka missed layup  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:23 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk 2-0
11:12   Violation  
11:02   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Thon Maker  
10:39 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 2-2
10:22   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Tony Snell  
10:06   Tony Snell missed running Jump Shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
9:57 +2 Fred VanVleet made layup 4-2
9:46   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
9:46   Thon Maker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:46   DET team rebound  
9:46 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
9:34   Kyle Lowry missed driving layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:13 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 4-6
9:03 +2 Fred VanVleet made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 6-6
8:44   Thon Maker missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
8:38 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 8-6
8:13   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
8:01   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Thon Maker  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
7:49 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 8-9
7:28   Shooting foul on Thon Maker  
7:28 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 9-9
7:28   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:10   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
6:54 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 11-9
6:33 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 11-12
6:33   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
6:33 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw 11-13
6:18 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 14-13
5:49   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:46 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 16-13
5:34   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   DET team rebound  
5:34   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
5:25   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Drummond  
5:13 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 18-13
4:57   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
4:43 +2 Norman Powell made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 20-13
4:25   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:02   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
3:36   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Tony Snell  
3:17 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 20-16
2:53 +2 Norman Powell made driving dunk, assist by Serge Ibaka 22-16
2:37   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
2:38 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 22-17
2:38 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-18
2:26 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 24-18
2:07   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Chris Boucher  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:55 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 27-18
1:27   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:16 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 30-18
0:56   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
0:43   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
0:42   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
0:30   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:05   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bruce Brown  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:00 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 30-20
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 30
DET Pistons 27

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 30-23
11:32   Norman Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
11:32   TOR team rebound  
11:21   Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
11:21   Chris Boucher missed dunk  
11:19   TOR team rebound  
11:17   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
11:00   Christian Wood missed jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
10:50   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
10:50 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
10:50 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
10:36 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Patrick McCaw 32-25
10:27   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
10:17   Reggie Jackson missed reverse layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
10:10   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:55   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson  
9:34 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 35-25
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Norman Powell  
9:10   Out of bounds turnover on Norman Powell  
9:02   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
8:43   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
8:32   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
8:32 +1 Bruce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 35-26
8:32 +1 Bruce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27
8:18 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 37-27
7:54   Out of bounds turnover on Christian Wood  
7:35   Terence Davis missed floating jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:26   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
7:26 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 37-28
7:26 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-29
7:13 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 40-29
6:59   Out of bounds turnover on Bruce Brown  
6:44 +2 Norman Powell made floating jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 42-29
6:31 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 42-32
6:14   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:09   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot, blocked by Terence Davis  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
6:06   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
6:06 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33
6:06 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-34
5:53 +2 Terence Davis made reverse layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 44-34
5:47   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Drummond  
5:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:47   Kyle Lowry missed free throw  
5:47   TOR team rebound  
5:31   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Andre Drummond  
5:28   Lost ball turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Norman Powell  
5:26 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Norman Powell 46-34
5:12   Out of bounds turnover on Tony Snell  
5:01   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:51   Derrick Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Norman Powell  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
4:45   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:43 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 48-34
4:17 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 48-37
3:55   Kyle Lowry missed turnaround jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:33   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
3:32   TOR team rebound  
3:22   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
3:09   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:00 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 51-37
2:44 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 51-39
2:19   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:13 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 53-39
2:03   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:52   OG Anunoby missed layup, blocked by Langston Galloway  
1:52   TOR team rebound  
1:38 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 55-39
1:23 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 55-42
1:15 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 57-42
1:15   Violation  
1:00 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 57-45
0:48 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 60-45
0:30 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 60-47
0:25   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
0:07   Fred VanVleet missed layup  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:06   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:01   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 18
DET Pistons 22

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
11:34 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 62-47
11:12 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Thon Maker 62-49
10:46   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:21   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:12   Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry  
10:12   Turnover on Kyle Lowry  
9:59   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
9:59 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 62-50
9:59   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:46 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 65-50
9:40   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
9:35   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
9:35   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
9:14   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:55   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:50   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:41 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 65-52
8:24   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
8:24 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 66-52
8:24 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-52
8:14   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
8:14 +1 Tony Snell made 1st of 3 free throws 67-53
8:14 +1 Tony Snell made 2nd of 3 free throws 67-54
8:14 +1 Tony Snell made 3rd of 3 free throws 67-55
8:04   Violation  
7:51   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby