11:50 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 30-23

11:32 Norman Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood

11:32 TOR team rebound

11:21 Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot

11:21 Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher

11:21 Chris Boucher missed dunk

11:19 TOR team rebound

11:17 Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot

11:14 Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris

11:00 Christian Wood missed jump shot

10:56 Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown

10:50 Shooting foul on OG Anunoby

10:50 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24

10:50 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25

10:36 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Patrick McCaw 32-25

10:27 Personal foul on OG Anunoby

10:17 Reggie Jackson missed reverse layup

10:15 Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher

10:10 Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:08 Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris

9:55 Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson

9:34 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 35-25

9:15 Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Norman Powell

9:10 Out of bounds turnover on Norman Powell

9:02 Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:00 Defensive rebound by Terence Davis

8:43 Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:40 Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris

8:32 Shooting foul on Terence Davis

8:32 +1 Bruce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 35-26

8:32 +1 Bruce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-27

8:18 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 37-27

7:54 Out of bounds turnover on Christian Wood

7:35 Terence Davis missed floating jump shot

7:32 Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown

7:26 Shooting foul on Chris Boucher

7:26 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 37-28

7:26 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-29

7:13 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 40-29

6:59 Out of bounds turnover on Bruce Brown

6:44 +2 Norman Powell made floating jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 42-29

6:31 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 42-32

6:14 Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup

6:12 Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond

6:09 Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot, blocked by Terence Davis

6:06 Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson

6:06 Personal foul on Terence Davis

6:06 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-33

6:06 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-34

5:53 +2 Terence Davis made reverse layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 44-34

5:47 Traveling violation turnover on Andre Drummond

5:47 Unsportsmanlike technical foul

5:47 Kyle Lowry missed free throw

5:47 TOR team rebound

5:31 Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Andre Drummond

5:28 Lost ball turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Norman Powell

5:26 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Norman Powell 46-34

5:12 Out of bounds turnover on Tony Snell

5:01 Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot

4:58 Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond

4:51 Derrick Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Norman Powell

4:48 Defensive rebound by Norman Powell

4:45 Serge Ibaka missed hook shot

4:44 Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka

4:43 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 48-34

4:17 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 48-37

3:55 Kyle Lowry missed turnaround jump shot

3:52 Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond

3:33 Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam

3:32 TOR team rebound

3:22 Serge Ibaka missed jump shot

3:13 Defensive rebound by Tony Snell

3:09 Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot

3:04 Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam

3:00 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 51-37

2:44 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 51-39

2:19 OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot

2:15 Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka

2:13 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 53-39

2:03 Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot

1:59 Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam

1:52 OG Anunoby missed layup, blocked by Langston Galloway

1:52 TOR team rebound

1:38 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 55-39

1:23 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 55-42

1:15 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 57-42

1:15 Violation

1:00 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 57-45

0:48 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 60-45

0:30 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 60-47

0:25 Personal foul on Andre Drummond

0:07 Fred VanVleet missed layup

0:05 Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka

0:06 24-second shot clock violation turnover

0:01 Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:01 Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond