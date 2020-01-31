No Text
TOR
DET
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:43
|
|Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tony Snell
|11:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Tony Snell
|11:37
|
|Tony Snell missed finger-roll layup
|11:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|11:34
|
|Andre Drummond missed dunk
|11:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|11:29
|
|Serge Ibaka missed layup
|11:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|11:23
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made dunk
|2-0
|11:12
|
|Violation
|11:02
|
|Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|10:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Thon Maker
|10:39
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose made jump shot
|2-2
|10:22
|
|Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Tony Snell
|10:06
|
|Tony Snell missed running Jump Shot
|10:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Thon Maker
|10:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Fred VanVleet
|9:57
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet made layup
|4-2
|9:46
|
|Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry
|9:46
|
|Thon Maker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9:46
|
|DET team rebound
|9:46
|
|+1
|Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4-3
|9:34
|
|Kyle Lowry missed driving layup
|9:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|9:13
|
|+3
|Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell
|4-6
|9:03
|
|+2
|Fred VanVleet made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry
|6-6
|8:44
|
|Thon Maker missed floating jump shot
|8:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|8:38
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made layup
|8-6
|8:13
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|8:01
|
|OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Thon Maker
|7:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|7:49
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose
|8-9
|7:28
|
|Shooting foul on Thon Maker
|7:28
|
|+1
|Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws
|9-9
|7:28
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|7:10
|
|Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|6:54
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|11-9
|6:33
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker
|11-12
|6:33
|
|Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet
|6:33
|
|+1
|Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw
|11-13
|6:18
|
|+3
|Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby
|14-13
|5:49
|
|Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|5:46
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby made layup
|16-13
|5:34
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:34
|
|DET team rebound
|5:34
|
|Personal foul on Pascal Siakam
|5:25
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Andre Drummond
|5:13
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made driving layup
|18-13
|4:57
|
|Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|4:43
|
|+2
|Norman Powell made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam
|20-13
|4:25
|
|Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|4:02
|
|Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Tony Snell
|3:36
|
|Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|3:21
|
|Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Tony Snell
|3:17
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell
|20-16
|2:53
|
|+2
|Norman Powell made driving dunk, assist by Serge Ibaka
|22-16
|2:37
|
|Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw
|2:38
|
|+1
|Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-17
|2:38
|
|+1
|Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-18
|2:26
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|24-18
|2:07
|
|Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Chris Boucher
|2:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|1:55
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot
|27-18
|1:27
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher
|1:16
|
|+3
|Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot
|30-18
|0:56
|
|Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Norman Powell
|0:43
|
|Personal foul on Markieff Morris
|0:42
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry
|0:30
|
|Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher
|0:05
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bruce Brown
|0:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|0:00
|
|+2
|Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson
|30-20
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:50
|
|+3
|Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|30-23
|11:32
|
|Norman Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood
|11:32
|
|TOR team rebound
|11:21
|
|Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot
|11:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher
|11:21
|
|Chris Boucher missed dunk
|11:19
|
|TOR team rebound
|11:17
|
|Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:17
|
|Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|11:00
|
|Christian Wood missed jump shot
|10:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|10:50
|
|Shooting foul on OG Anunoby
|10:50
|
|+1
|Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-24
|10:50
|
|+1
|Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-25
|10:36
|
|+2
|Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Patrick McCaw
|32-25
|10:27
|
|Personal foul on OG Anunoby
|10:17
|
|Reggie Jackson missed reverse layup
|10:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher
|10:10
|
|Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|9:55
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson
|9:34
|
|+3
|Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot
|35-25
|9:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Norman Powell
|9:10
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Norman Powell
|9:02
|
|Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Terence Davis
|8:43
|
|Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|8:32
|
|Shooting foul on Terence Davis
|8:32
|
|+1
|Bruce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|35-26
|8:32
|
|+1
|Bruce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35-27
|8:18
|
|+2
|Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet
|37-27
|7:54
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Christian Wood
|7:35
|
|Terence Davis missed floating jump shot
|7:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|7:26
|
|Shooting foul on Chris Boucher
|7:26
|
|+1
|Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws
|37-28
|7:26
|
|+1
|Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37-29
|7:13
|
|+3
|Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw
|40-29
|6:59
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Bruce Brown
|6:44
|
|+2
|Norman Powell made floating jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|42-29
|6:31
|
|+3
|Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond
|42-32
|6:14
|
|Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup
|6:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|6:09
|
|Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot, blocked by Terence Davis
|6:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|6:06
|
|Personal foul on Terence Davis
|6:06
|
|+1
|Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-33
|6:06
|
|+1
|Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-34
|5:53
|
|+2
|Terence Davis made reverse layup, assist by Pascal Siakam
|44-34
|5:47
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Andre Drummond
|5:47
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|5:47
|
|Kyle Lowry missed free throw
|5:47
|
|TOR team rebound
|5:31
|
|Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Andre Drummond
|5:28
|
|Lost ball turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by Norman Powell
|5:26
|
|+2
|Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Norman Powell
|46-34
|5:12
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Tony Snell
|5:01
|
|Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|4:51
|
|Derrick Rose missed driving layup, blocked by Norman Powell
|4:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Norman Powell
|4:45
|
|Serge Ibaka missed hook shot
|4:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|4:43
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made hook shot
|48-34
|4:17
|
|+3
|Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell
|48-37
|3:55
|
|Kyle Lowry missed turnaround jump shot
|3:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|3:33
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam
|3:32
|
|TOR team rebound
|3:22
|
|Serge Ibaka missed jump shot
|3:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Tony Snell
|3:09
|
|Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|3:00
|
|+3
|Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam
|51-37
|2:44
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose made driving layup
|51-39
|2:19
|
|OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|2:13
|
|+2
|Serge Ibaka made hook shot
|53-39
|2:03
|
|Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|1:52
|
|OG Anunoby missed layup, blocked by Langston Galloway
|1:52
|
|TOR team rebound
|1:38
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka
|55-39
|1:23
|
|+3
|Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|55-42
|1:15
|
|+2
|Kyle Lowry made driving layup
|57-42
|1:15
|
|Violation
|1:00
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose
|57-45
|0:48
|
|+3
|Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|60-45
|0:30
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose made floating jump shot
|60-47
|0:25
|
|Personal foul on Andre Drummond
|0:07
|
|Fred VanVleet missed layup
|0:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|0:06
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:01
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:38
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|11:34
|
|+2
|OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet
|62-47
|11:12
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Thon Maker
|62-49
|10:46
|
|Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|10:21
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|10:12
|
|Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry
|10:12
|
|Turnover on Kyle Lowry
|9:59
|
|Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet
|9:59
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws
|62-50
|9:59
|
|Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|9:46
|
|+3
|Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam
|65-50
|9:40
|
|Personal foul on Serge Ibaka
|9:35
|
|Offensive foul on Andre Drummond
|9:35
|
|Turnover on Andre Drummond
|9:14
|
|Pascal Siakam missed jump shot
|9:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|8:55
|
|Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|8:50
|
|Personal foul on Kyle Lowry
|8:41
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk
|65-52
|8:24
|
|Shooting foul on Tony Snell
|8:24
|
|+1
|Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|66-52
|8:24
|
|+1
|Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|67-52
|8:14
|
|Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam
|8:14
|
|+1
|Tony Snell made 1st of 3 free throws
|67-53
|8:14
|
|+1
|Tony Snell made 2nd of 3 free throws
|67-54
|8:14
|
|+1
|Tony Snell made 3rd of 3 free throws
|67-55
|8:04
|
|Violation
|7:51
|
|Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:49
|
|Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby