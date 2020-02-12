DET
ORL

No Text

Gordon, Fultz lead Magic to 116-112 OT win over Pistons

  • AP
  • Feb 12, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 21 as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-112 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Gordon, who also had nine rebounds and nine assists, hit consecutive 3-point shots late in he fourth quarter to help Orlando erase a seven-point deficit.

A 3-pointer by Nikola Vucevic gave Orlando a three-point lead with 5.5 seconds left before Detroit's Reggie Jackson hit a 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Christian Wood had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who rallied from a 22-point deficit but lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

The Pistons fell behind 47-25 after committing nine turnovers in the first quarter. But Wood and Markieff Morris scored 11 points apiece to help Detroit outscore the Magic 30-12 over the final seven minutes of the first half.

Tony Snell's 3-pointer pulled the Pistons even, 75-75, with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Orlando regained a six-point lead by the end of the period, but the Magic missed their first 11 shots of the fourth quarter.

Three-pointers by Svi Mykhailiuk, Jackson and Morris gave the Pistons nine straight points, and Jackson's jumper with 5:25 left gave Detroit a 98-91 lead.

Gordon scored eight straight points to help Orlando erase that deficit in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Derrick Rose played 17 minutes and shot 1 for 13 after missing five games with a hip injury. ... F Luke Kennard (knee) and G Khyri Thomas (foot surgery) are hopeful of returning after the All-Star break.

Magic: C Mo Bambo had the flu and did not play. ... G D.J. Augustin (knee) expects to play after the All-Star break. ... At 24-31, the Magic are one game better than last season after 55 games.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play at home against Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Magic: Play at home against Dallas on Friday, Feb. 21.

---

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 20
ORL Magic 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:35 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 3-0
11:16 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 3-2
11:02   Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Thon Maker  
10:57 +2 Thon Maker made driving dunk 5-2
10:40   Out of bounds turnover on Evan Fournier  
10:26 +2 Bruce Brown made floating jump shot 7-2
10:09   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
10:03   Aaron Gordon missed hook shot, blocked by Christian Wood  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
9:50   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
9:41 +2 Markelle Fultz made layup 7-4
9:13 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 9-4
9:01   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
8:44 +2 Tony Snell made floating jump shot 11-4
8:23 +3 Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 11-7
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
8:05 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 11-9
7:49   Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by Evan Fournier  
7:43 +2 Wes Iwundu made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 11-11
7:38   Full timeout called  
7:23 +2 Christian Wood made jump shot 13-11
6:58 +2 Wes Iwundu made floating jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 13-13
6:32   Bruce Brown missed layup  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:25   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
6:25 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
6:25 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-15
6:10   Offensive foul on Thon Maker  
6:10   Turnover on Thon Maker  
5:56 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 13-17
5:34   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Evan Fournier  
5:30 +2 Markelle Fultz made finger-roll layup, assist by Wes Iwundu 13-19
5:15   Out of bounds turnover on Bruce Brown  
4:55 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 13-22
4:36   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:29   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
4:29 +1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
4:29 +1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
4:18   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:06 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Terrence Ross 13-26
3:56 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 16-26
3:43 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 16-29
3:24   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Vucevic  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
3:13   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot, blocked by John Henson  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
3:03 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 18-29
2:43   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
2:37   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
2:37   5-second inbounding violation turnover  
2:28   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
2:20   Personal foul on Gary Clark  
2:14   Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
2:01   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Khem Birch  
1:56   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
1:48   Offensive foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
1:48   Turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
1:32   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Derrick Rose  
1:24 +2 Langston Galloway made driving layup, assist by Derrick Rose 20-29
1:14 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 20-32
1:04   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   ORL team rebound  
0:54   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup  
0:54   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
0:44   Svi Mykhailiuk missed driving layup  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:40   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
0:32   Out of bounds turnover on Langston Galloway  
0:21   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:19   DET team rebound  
0:02   Derrick Rose missed hook shot  
0:02   Derrick Rose missed hook shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 35
ORL Magic 27

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 20-34
11:23   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
11:11 +2 Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 20-36
11:06   Offensive foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
11:06   Turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
10:52   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Gordon  
10:38 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 23-36
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk  
10:15   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup, blocked by Khem Birch  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:07 +2 Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 23-38
10:06   Full timeout called  
9:49   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:32   Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
9:17   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:06 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot 23-41
8:43   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
8:38   Offensive foul on James Ennis III  
8:38   Turnover on James Ennis III  
8:17   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:15   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
8:07   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
8:05   DET team rebound  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Terrence Ross  
7:48   Terrence Ross missed layup, blocked by Markieff Morris  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:40   Personal foul on Khem Birch  
7:35   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
7:29   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
7:16 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 23-44
7:04   Shooting foul on Khem Birch  
7:04 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 24-44
7:04 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-44
6:51 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 25-47
6:33 +3 Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 28-47
6:10 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot 28-49
5:59 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 31-49
5:45   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
5:37 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 34-49
5:27   Full timeout called  
5:22 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 34-51
5:08   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
5:08 +1 Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws 35-51
5:08 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-51
4:55   Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Tony Snell  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
4:43 +2 Tony Snell made floating jump shot 38-51
4:25   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
4:14   Tony Snell missed layup, blocked by Gary Clark  
4:14   ORL team rebound  
4:04   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
3:58 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 40-51
3:50   Full timeout called  
3:44 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 40-53
3:27 +2 Christian Wood made jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 42-53
3:14   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
3:01   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
3:01   Christian Wood missed 1st of 3 free throws  
3:01   DET team rebound  
3:01 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 3 free throws 43-53
3:01 +1 Christian Wood made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-53
2:50   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
2:50 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 44-54
2:50 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-55
2:40   Christian Wood missed floating jump shot  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
2:28   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:21   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
2:04 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic 44-57
1:39 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood 47-57
1:26   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
1:11 +2 Markieff Morris made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 49-57
0:56 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 49-59
0:35 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 52-59
0:23   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:20   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:10   Out of bounds turnover on Evan Fournier  
0:02 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 55-59
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 26
ORL Magic 28

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 55-61
11:26 +2 Thon Maker made jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 57-61
11:14 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 57-63
10:49   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
10:38   Wes Iwundu missed jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:30 +2 Christian Wood made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 59-63
10:30   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
10:30 +1 Christian Wood made free throw 60-63
10:13 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 60-65
10:00 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 63-65
9:42   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
9:32   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:18 +2 Wes Iwundu made jump shot 63-67
8:53 +3 Thon Maker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 66-67
8:34 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 66-70
8:18   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
8:06   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   ORL team rebound  
7:48   Backcourt turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
7:48   Backcourt turnover on Nikola Vucevic  
7:37   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
7:20   Nikola Vucevic missed driving layup, blocked by Thon Maker  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:16   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
7:07 +2 Thon Maker made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 68-70
6:50 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 68-73
6:31   Shooting foul on Evan Fournier  
6:31 +1 Thon Maker made 1st of 2 free throws 69-73
6:31 +1 Thon Maker made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-73
6:11 +2 Wes Iwundu made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 70-75
5:52 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 72-75
5:40   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
5:30 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 75-75
5:20   Personal foul on Thon Maker  
5:12   Evan Fournier missed floating jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:04   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Terrence Ross  
5:02   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
4:46   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:43 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 75-77
4:17   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:07 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic 75-79
4:06   Full timeout called  
3:47   Sekou Doumbouya missed driving layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
3:32   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
3:11   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:57   James Ennis III missed jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
2:46   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
2:37 +2 James Ennis III made reverse layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 75-81
2:22 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 78-81
2:07   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
1:57   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
1:53 +2 Terrence Ross made layup 78-83
1:35   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
1:32   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
1:32 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 78-84
1:32 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-85
1:17 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup, assist by Langston Galloway 80-85
1:17   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
1:17 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw 81-85
0:59 +2 Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 81-87
0:47   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
0:31   Lost ball turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
0:27   Sekou Doumbouya missed layup  
0:26   DET team rebound  
0:25   Out of bounds turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk  
0:01   Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  