|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon
|
20-34
|
11:23
|
|
|
Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Michael Carter-Williams
|
20-36
|
11:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sekou Doumbouya
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Turnover on Sekou Doumbouya
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Gordon
|
|
10:38
|
|
+3
|
Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose
|
23-36
|
10:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Svi Mykhailiuk
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Sekou Doumbouya missed layup, blocked by Khem Birch
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Khem Birch made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon
|
23-38
|
10:06
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|
|
9:06
|
|
+3
|
James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-41
|
8:43
|
|
|
Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on James Ennis III
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Turnover on James Ennis III
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
DET team rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Svi Mykhailiuk, stolen by Terrence Ross
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Terrence Ross missed layup, blocked by Markieff Morris
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Khem Birch
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
|
|
7:16
|
|
+3
|
Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|
23-44
|
7:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Khem Birch
|
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-44
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-44
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon
|
25-47
|
6:33
|
|
+3
|
Christian Wood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|
28-47
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Gordon made jump shot
|
28-49
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|
31-49
|
5:45
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|
34-49
|
5:27
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|
34-51
|
5:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic
|
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-51
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-51
|
4:55
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic missed layup, blocked by Tony Snell
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Tony Snell made floating jump shot
|
38-51
|
4:25
|
|
|
Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Tony Snell missed layup, blocked by Gary Clark
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
ORL team rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz missed driving layup, blocked by Christian Wood
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|
40-51
|
3:50
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier
|
40-53
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wood made jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|
42-53
|
3:14
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Christian Wood missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
DET team rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
43-53
|
3:01
|
|
+1
|
Christian Wood made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
44-53
|
2:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bruce Brown
|
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-54
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-55
|
2:40
|
|
|
Christian Wood missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Markelle Fultz
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic
|
44-57
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wood
|
47-57
|
1:26
|
|
|
Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
Markieff Morris made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson
|
49-57
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
|
49-59
|
0:35
|
|
+3
|
Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
52-59
|
0:23
|
|
|
Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Evan Fournier
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris
|
55-59
|
0:00
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
ORL team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|