Surging Lakers entertain Nets

  • Mar 10, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers will attempt to continue their solid run when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

The Lakers beat two of the NBA's top teams over the weekend, earning a 113-103 home triumph over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and a 112-103 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Against the Clippers, Anthony Davis scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and LeBron James had 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. James also made some clutch baskets and free throws down the stretch as the Lakers captured their fourth straight win and 11th in 12 games. They also defeated the Clippers for the first time this season in three meetings.

"I think the best thing that came out of both games is we didn't have high-turnover games," said James, who had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against Milwaukee. He had two of the Lakers' 12 miscues against the Clippers and four of the 16 against the Bucks. "When we don't turn the ball over and we're able to get good shots, then that helps us out tremendously, especially defensively."

The play of Avery Bradley, who scored a season-high 24 points by converting six 3-pointers, also contributed to the Western Conference-leading Lakers victory over the Clippers.

"We know what we're going to get from him defensively, but what he gave us offensively (Sunday) was gigantic," James said. "Every time they made a run or we needed a shot to make, not only in the first quarter but the third as well, when he got hot, just hitting 3s ... he was wonderful."

The Nets recorded a 110-107 victory at home over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The win occurred one day after head coach Kenny Atkinson and the team "mutually agreed" to part ways, according to team officials. Jacque Vaughn will serve as the Nets' interim coach for the rest of the season.

"It definitely was a little different, but I feel like (Vaughn) did a great job filling in for him," said Nets guard Caris LeVert, according to the New York Post. "It was pretty smooth. It was a very smooth transition, to be honest with you."

Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points with six assists, and LeVert and Joe Harris added 23 apiece for Brooklyn, which has won three of four. Vaughn started center DeAndre Jordan, who collected 15 rebounds along with 11 points and three blocks, in place of Jarrett Allen, who also scored 11.

The Nets committed a season-high 28 turnovers to only seven for the Bulls. They also allowed Chicago to rally from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, closing within three in the final minute before Dinwiddie clinched the win with free throws.

"Any time you can get a win, especially this time of the year, it's huge for us," said Harris, who connected on 8 of 12 shots and 3 of 7 3-pointers, according to the Post. "We have playoff implications and aspirations, and regardless of what's gone on, we're all professionals in this room. The aspirations stay the same."

The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113 on Jan. 23 in Brooklyn. James had 27 points 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 30
LAL Lakers 20

Time Team Play Score
1:35 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 86-78
1:42   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Caris LeVert  
2:03 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made free throw 83-78
2:03 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made driving layup 82-78
2:03   Full timeout called  
2:03   Offensive foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:10   Rajon Rondo missed driving layup  
2:18   Violation  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:36   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:00   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
3:08   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot 80-78
3:41   Full timeout called  
3:40 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Wilson Chandler 80-76
3:48   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
3:52   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:14   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36 +2 Joe Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 78-76
5:01 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 76-76
5:17 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 76-73
5:25   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:27   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 73-73
5:52   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:55   Danny Green missed jump shot  
6:19 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 71-73
6:42   Full timeout called  
6:42 +2 Anthony Davis made layup 69-73
6:42   Lost ball turnover on Wilson Chandler, stolen by Danny Green  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
6:46   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:52   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
7:08 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 69-71
7:11   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:14   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
7:31   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:31   LAL team rebound  
7:31   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:31   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
7:30   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:30   LeBron James missed driving layup  
7:42 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 69-68
7:46   Bad pass turnover on Alex Caruso, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:09 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 67-68
8:36 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 64-68
8:41   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
8:50   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:50   BKN team rebound  
8:50   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
9:18 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 64-65
9:22   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
9:33   Full timeout called  
9:33 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 64-62
9:41   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:44   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 62-62
10:12   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
10:16   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Danny Green  
10:41 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 59-62
11:03   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris  
11:24 +2 Anthony Davis made turnaround jump shot, assist by LeBron James 59-60
11:46 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 59-58

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 29
LAL Lakers 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
0:02   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:20 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk, assist by Avery Bradley 56-58
0:22   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by LeBron James  
0:44 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-56
0:44 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 56-55
0:44   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:49   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Lost ball turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Caris LeVert  
1:21 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 56-54
1:37   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:41   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-54
1:54 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
1:54   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
2:09   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:11   LeBron James missed free throw  
2:11   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
2:11 +2 LeBron James made layup 52-54
2:14   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:18   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:26   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
2:45 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 52-52
3:00   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
3:01   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
3:14 +1 Wilson Chandler made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-52
3:14 +1 Wilson Chandler made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
3:14   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
3:33 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 48-52
3:41   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
3:43   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
3:56   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
4:08 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-49
4:08 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
4:08   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
4:18 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso 46-49
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Wilson Chandler, stolen by Alex Caruso  
4:29 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 46-47
4:52 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 46-44
5:00   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:04   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 44-44
5:21   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:25   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
5:36 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 41-44
5:36   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
5:36 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving dunk 40-44
5:48   Out of bounds turnover on Alex Caruso  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
6:08   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
6:20   BKN team rebound  
6:21   Alex Caruso missed floating jump shot  
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:26   LAL team rebound  
6:26   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Caris LeVert  
6:32   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:35   Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:45   Alex Caruso missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:02   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:16   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:29   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
7:43 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-44
7:43   BKN team rebound  
7:43   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:43   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
7:57 +2 LeBron James made reverse layup 37-44
8:17 +2 Caris LeVert made finger-roll layup, assist by Chris Chiozza 37-42
8:22   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:39 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 35-42
8:42   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:44   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed finger-roll layup  
8:59 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 32-42
9:09   Personal foul on Chris Chiozza  
9:17 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup, assist by Chris Chiozza 32-40
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:41   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 30-40
9:55   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:57   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Personal foul on Rajon Rondo  
10:14 +2 LeBron James made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 30-38
10:35 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 30-36
10:41   Full timeout called  
10:44 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 27-36
10:49   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
10:53   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
11:03   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:12   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup  
11:30   Out of bounds turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
11:48   Caris LeVert missed driving layup, blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 27
LAL Lakers 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Markieff Morris  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:03   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
0:06 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
0:06   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
0:06   BKN team rebound  
0:07   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 25-33
0:35 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving layup 22-33
0:43   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:46   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:50   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:01   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed layup, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
1:20   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
1:32   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Chris Chiozza 22-31
1:46   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
2:11   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
2:11   LAL team rebound  
2:11   Jarrett Allen missed hook shot  
2:24   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
2:36 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
2:36 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
2:36 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
2:36   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
3:01 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 20-29
3:11   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:14   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
3:26   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:33   Chris Chiozza missed reverse layup  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Chris Chiozza  
3:39   Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
4:02   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:10   Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup  
4:17 +2 Kyle Kuzma made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 20-27
4:27 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 20-25
4:40 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 18-25
4:46 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk 18-22
4:47   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:51   Joe Harris missed reverse layup  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:57   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
5:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
5:15   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:15   Anthony Davis missed layup  
5:24 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made dunk 16-20
5:24   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:27   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed finger-roll layup  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:38   JaVale McGee missed finger-roll layup  
5:39   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
5:45   JaVale McGee missed hook shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
5:55   DeAndre Jordan missed alley-oop shot  
6:05 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 14-20
6:20 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 14-17
6:20   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
6:20 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 13-17
6:20 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 13-17
6:42 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 11-17
6:44   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:46   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 11-14
7:10 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 11-12
7:18   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
7:22   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 9-12
7:50 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
7:50 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
7:50   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
8:10   LeBron James missed jump shot  
8:16   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by JaVale McGee  