MIL
OKC

1st Quarter
MIL
Bucks
OKC
Thunder

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Bucks 2-1 -----
Thunder 1-2 -----
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
Bucks 2-1 105.0 PPG 52.0 RPG 25.0 APG
Thunder 1-2 120.7 PPG 45.7 RPG 27.0 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
D. Lillard
M. Beauchamp
P. Connaughton
M. Beasley
B. Lopez
J. Crowder
B. Portis
T. Washington Jr.
T. Antetokounmpo
C. Payne
A. Jackson Jr.
C. Livingston
R. Lopez
A. Green
M. Bolden
L. Wigginton
D. Timme
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 1 15.0 16.0 8.0 1.0 0.00 2.00 4.0 70.0 100.0 100.0 1 7
D. Lillard 1 22.0 14.0 2.0 3.0 3.00 0.00 0.0 30.0 28.6 100.0 1 1
M. Beauchamp 3 21.3 11.3 7.0 2.3 1.00 0.33 2.0 37.0 30.0 78.6 1 6
P. Connaughton 3 21.7 11.0 6.7 1.7 0.67 0.33 1.7 42.9 36.8 66.7 1 5.7
M. Beasley 3 22.3 10.7 2.7 2.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 35.3 36.4 0.0 1 1.7
B. Lopez 3 16.7 10.7 3.0 1.0 0.33 0.67 0.7 42.3 30.8 100.0 1.3 1.7
J. Crowder 3 21.7 9.7 3.7 1.3 0.67 0.00 1.0 54.5 35.7 0.0 0.3 3.3
B. Portis 3 16.0 8.3 6.7 2.3 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 60.0 1 5.7
T. Washington Jr. 2 18.0 7.5 2.0 4.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 41.7 16.7 100.0 0 2
T. Antetokounmpo 3 14.0 7.3 4.0 0.3 0.00 1.00 0.3 64.3 0.0 66.7 1 3
C. Payne 2 20.5 6.0 2.0 6.0 0.50 0.00 2.0 23.5 12.5 75.0 0 2
A. Jackson Jr. 3 13.7 5.7 5.0 1.7 0.67 0.67 1.7 53.8 0.0 75.0 1 4
C. Livingston 2 8.0 4.5 1.5 0.0 0.00 0.50 0.0 66.7 0.0 100.0 1 0.5
R. Lopez 3 18.7 3.3 1.0 2.0 0.33 1.67 1.7 26.7 0.0 66.7 1 0
A. Green 1 12.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 1 1
M. Bolden 2 14.5 2.5 4.0 0.0 0.50 1.00 2.0 16.7 0.0 75.0 2 2
L. Wigginton 2 22.0 2.5 3.0 3.0 2.00 1.00 3.5 12.5 0.0 60.0 0 3
D. Timme 1 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 3 0.0 105.0 52.0 25.0 8.67 7.00 17.0 42.0 29.7 78.8 11.7 40.3
Thunder
Roster
L. Dort
C. Holmgren
J. Williams
T. Mann
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
I. Joe
J. Williams
O. Dieng
D. Bertans
A. Wiggins
L. Waters III
J. Giddey
V. Micic
C. Wallace
K. Johnson
J. White
J. Robinson-Earl
K. Williams
O. Sarr
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Dort 2 21.0 19.0 2.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 66.7 53.8 87.5 0 2
C. Holmgren 2 19.0 18.5 6.5 0.5 0.50 2.00 0.0 52.4 50.0 85.7 1.5 5
J. Williams 2 20.0 14.5 2.5 2.0 2.00 0.50 1.5 43.5 28.6 53.8 1.5 1
T. Mann 2 22.5 13.0 5.5 3.0 0.50 0.50 3.0 45.5 28.6 100.0 0.5 5
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 1 22.0 12.0 2.0 3.0 3.00 1.00 0.0 75.0 100.0 83.3 0 2
I. Joe 2 16.0 12.0 1.5 0.5 0.50 0.00 1.0 30.8 33.3 92.9 1 0.5
J. Williams 2 20.0 11.5 8.0 2.5 0.00 0.50 0.5 66.7 60.0 80.0 3.5 4.5
O. Dieng 3 25.0 11.0 5.7 3.3 0.00 0.33 2.0 42.9 38.5 100.0 0.7 5
D. Bertans 2 14.0 10.5 1.0 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.0 46.2 46.2 100.0 0 1
A. Wiggins 2 19.5 10.0 3.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 36.8 33.3 66.7 2 1
L. Waters III 3 12.3 7.7 3.0 0.3 0.33 0.00 0.0 45.0 25.0 100.0 1 2
J. Giddey 2 19.5 7.5 4.0 4.5 0.00 0.00 3.0 41.2 0.0 50.0 0.5 3.5
V. Micic 2 21.5 6.5 1.5 5.5 1.50 0.00 3.5 29.4 18.2 50.0 0 1.5
C. Wallace 3 17.7 5.3 2.7 2.0 1.00 0.00 1.3 38.5 50.0 66.7 2 0.7
K. Johnson 2 14.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 37.5 0.0 100.0 0.5 0.5
J. White 2 17.0 3.5 3.5 0.5 0.50 1.00 0.5 33.3 50.0 50.0 1.5 2
J. Robinson-Earl 3 14.3 3.3 3.7 2.3 0.00 0.00 0.3 26.7 0.0 100.0 2 1.7
K. Williams 2 13.5 2.5 3.0 4.0 0.50 1.00 0.5 25.0 33.3 0.0 0 3
O. Sarr 2 8.5 1.0 2.0 0.5 0.50 0.50 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.5
Total 3 0.0 120.7 45.7 27.0 7.00 4.67 13.0 43.2 35.2 79.4 14.3 31.3
