MIL
OKC
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Antetokounmpo
|1
|15.0
|16.0
|8.0
|1.0
|0.00
|2.00
|4.0
|70.0
|100.0
|100.0
|1
|7
|D. Lillard
|1
|22.0
|14.0
|2.0
|3.0
|3.00
|0.00
|0.0
|30.0
|28.6
|100.0
|1
|1
|M. Beauchamp
|3
|21.3
|11.3
|7.0
|2.3
|1.00
|0.33
|2.0
|37.0
|30.0
|78.6
|1
|6
|P. Connaughton
|3
|21.7
|11.0
|6.7
|1.7
|0.67
|0.33
|1.7
|42.9
|36.8
|66.7
|1
|5.7
|M. Beasley
|3
|22.3
|10.7
|2.7
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|35.3
|36.4
|0.0
|1
|1.7
|B. Lopez
|3
|16.7
|10.7
|3.0
|1.0
|0.33
|0.67
|0.7
|42.3
|30.8
|100.0
|1.3
|1.7
|J. Crowder
|3
|21.7
|9.7
|3.7
|1.3
|0.67
|0.00
|1.0
|54.5
|35.7
|0.0
|0.3
|3.3
|B. Portis
|3
|16.0
|8.3
|6.7
|2.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|60.0
|1
|5.7
|T. Washington Jr.
|2
|18.0
|7.5
|2.0
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|41.7
|16.7
|100.0
|0
|2
|T. Antetokounmpo
|3
|14.0
|7.3
|4.0
|0.3
|0.00
|1.00
|0.3
|64.3
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|3
|C. Payne
|2
|20.5
|6.0
|2.0
|6.0
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|23.5
|12.5
|75.0
|0
|2
|A. Jackson Jr.
|3
|13.7
|5.7
|5.0
|1.7
|0.67
|0.67
|1.7
|53.8
|0.0
|75.0
|1
|4
|C. Livingston
|2
|8.0
|4.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.5
|R. Lopez
|3
|18.7
|3.3
|1.0
|2.0
|0.33
|1.67
|1.7
|26.7
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|0
|A. Green
|1
|12.0
|3.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|M. Bolden
|2
|14.5
|2.5
|4.0
|0.0
|0.50
|1.00
|2.0
|16.7
|0.0
|75.0
|2
|2
|L. Wigginton
|2
|22.0
|2.5
|3.0
|3.0
|2.00
|1.00
|3.5
|12.5
|0.0
|60.0
|0
|3
|D. Timme
|1
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|105.0
|52.0
|25.0
|8.67
|7.00
|17.0
|42.0
|29.7
|78.8
|11.7
|40.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Dort
|2
|21.0
|19.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|53.8
|87.5
|0
|2
|C. Holmgren
|2
|19.0
|18.5
|6.5
|0.5
|0.50
|2.00
|0.0
|52.4
|50.0
|85.7
|1.5
|5
|J. Williams
|2
|20.0
|14.5
|2.5
|2.0
|2.00
|0.50
|1.5
|43.5
|28.6
|53.8
|1.5
|1
|T. Mann
|2
|22.5
|13.0
|5.5
|3.0
|0.50
|0.50
|3.0
|45.5
|28.6
|100.0
|0.5
|5
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|1
|22.0
|12.0
|2.0
|3.0
|3.00
|1.00
|0.0
|75.0
|100.0
|83.3
|0
|2
|I. Joe
|2
|16.0
|12.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|30.8
|33.3
|92.9
|1
|0.5
|J. Williams
|2
|20.0
|11.5
|8.0
|2.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|66.7
|60.0
|80.0
|3.5
|4.5
|O. Dieng
|3
|25.0
|11.0
|5.7
|3.3
|0.00
|0.33
|2.0
|42.9
|38.5
|100.0
|0.7
|5
|D. Bertans
|2
|14.0
|10.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|46.2
|46.2
|100.0
|0
|1
|A. Wiggins
|2
|19.5
|10.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|36.8
|33.3
|66.7
|2
|1
|L. Waters III
|3
|12.3
|7.7
|3.0
|0.3
|0.33
|0.00
|0.0
|45.0
|25.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|J. Giddey
|2
|19.5
|7.5
|4.0
|4.5
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|41.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|3.5
|V. Micic
|2
|21.5
|6.5
|1.5
|5.5
|1.50
|0.00
|3.5
|29.4
|18.2
|50.0
|0
|1.5
|C. Wallace
|3
|17.7
|5.3
|2.7
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|38.5
|50.0
|66.7
|2
|0.7
|K. Johnson
|2
|14.0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|J. White
|2
|17.0
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|0.5
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|1.5
|2
|J. Robinson-Earl
|3
|14.3
|3.3
|3.7
|2.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|26.7
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|1.7
|K. Williams
|2
|13.5
|2.5
|3.0
|4.0
|0.50
|1.00
|0.5
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|3
|O. Sarr
|2
|8.5
|1.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Total
|3
|0.0
|120.7
|45.7
|27.0
|7.00
|4.67
|13.0
|43.2
|35.2
|79.4
|14.3
|31.3