The San Antonio Spurs begin their longest homestand of the season when they host the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Monday in the second of a home-and-home series between the teams.

The Spurs are expected to have back rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, who missed San Antonio's past two games with a right ankle injury. Golden State will still be without star guard Stephen Curry as he rehabs an ankle injury that's expected to keep him out for an extended period. Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated Tuesday.

San Antonio did just about everything correctly on Saturday in beating the Warriors 126-113 in San Francisco. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jeremy Sochan and Malaki Branham added 20 points apiece the Spurs, who also played without Devin Vassell (hip contusion).

The Spurs led by 19 points at halftime and by 17 after three quarters as they weathered an early second-half run by Golden State. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for San Antonio and was its first victory over the Warriors since 2022, a five-game stretch.

"We make our share of mistakes, that's for sure, as a young team," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said after Saturday's win. "But they're learning, they're getting more consistent in a lot of different areas. Just happy for them."

San Antonio got season highs in scoring from Dominick Barlow (19 points) and Julian Champagnie (17) while Tre Jones dished out a game-high 11 assists in Saturday's win.

"I know our record doesn't tell the full story but we're still trying to win and we're still trying to play competitive basketball," Barlow said. "It just feels good getting back into the win column."

The Spurs play their next eight games (and 10 of their next 11) as the home team, although two of the contests will be held in Austin, Texas.

Golden State never got closer than nine points in the second half on Saturday and lacked offensive execution and cohesion against the worst team in the West standings. Klay Thompson had 27 points off the bench in the loss while Jonathan Kuminga scored 26, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Andrew Wiggins hit for 11 apiece and Chris Paul contributed 10 points and nine assists in the setback.

"Just a bad loss -- just not good," Thompson said afterward. "But we will flush it and bounce back Monday."

The Warriors still are holding onto the 10th spot in the West and a place in the play-in tournament. Golden State has dropped two straight games and three of its past four. It's the first time since Jan. 25 and 27 that the Warriors have lost consecutive outings.

"We just never had any traction in the game," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I didn't feel like we had confidence or energy. We had some breakdowns and it just felt like we were never really in the game."

San Antonio has not beaten the Warriors at home since 2021, dropping four straight games in the Alamo City over that stretch. The teams have split their two contests so far this season.

