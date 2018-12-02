GS
ATL

Hawks return home to face Warriors with Curry

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 02, 2018

The Atlanta Hawks get a chance to return home, which is normally a good thing. But guess who's waiting for the young club? None other than reigning NBA champion Golden State.

And while Golden State is off to a slower start (15-9) than in the past, the Warriors just got guard Steph Curry back from an 11-game absence due to a left groin strain. The club was 5-6 in games without him. Curry scored 27 points in a 111-102 loss to Detroit on Saturday, when he played 36 minutes and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"It felt good to be back out there," Curry said after the game. "But in the first half I was going 100 mph without my timing being back. In the second half, I played a lot closer to where I want to be. The shots started falling and I was aggressive without making stupid plays."

The Warriors have been carried by forward Kevin Durant in Curry's absence. Durant is averaging 30 points (second in the league), 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He had 28 points in the loss to Detroit.

Klay Thompson has scored 20 points in 14 of the last 15 games, including the last eight. That ties his career-best streak for the fourth time. Thompson is averaging 22.8 points, 15th best in the NBA.

Atlanta (5-18) lost two the final two games of its three-game road trip, falling 124-109 at Oklahoma City on Friday.

The Hawks are hopeful that first-round draft pick Trae Young will be able to emerge from his shooting slump. He was 4-for-15 from the field and 0-for-3 on 3-pointers in the loss to the Thunder.

"You know, it's tough," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. "The ball just keeps going in and out for him."

Despite the growing pains, Young has had an eventful first season. He's averaging 15.6 points, third-best among the league's rookies, with 7.6 assists - seventh in the league and best among rookies.

Atlanta has also been encouraged by the play of second-year power forward John Collins, who is averaging 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds after missing the first 15 games with an ankle injury.

The Warriors game in Atlanta is the third game of season-long five-game road trip that spans nine days and features five cities. Golden State has lost the first two games of the road trip. Taurean Prince is averaging 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Neither team is playing at full strength. Golden State's Draymond Green has missed the last eight games with a right toe sprain and Alfonzo McKinnie has missed the last eight games with left foot soreness. Atlanta is playing without backup point guard Jeremy Lin (left ankle sprain) and Alex Poythress (left ankle contusion).

This will be the second meeting between the clubs this season. Golden State won 110-103 when it hosted the Hawks on Nov. 13. The Warriors have won their last eight and 13 of their last 14 games against Atlanta. The Hawks haven't beaten the Warriors since Feb. 8, 2015.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
T. Young
11 PG
29.2 Min. Per Game 29.2
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
51.1 Field Goal % 37.8
51.1 Three Point % 37.8
93.3 Free Throw % 81.6
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
30.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 6.2 APG
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
15.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 7.6 APG
1234T
away team logo Warriors 15-9 -----
home team logo Hawks 5-18 -----
O/U 232.5, ATL +10.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
O/U 232.5, ATL +10.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 15-9 115.9 PPG 45.7 RPG 27.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 5-18 107.4 PPG 43.9 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 30.0 PPG 7.8 RPG 6.2 APG 51.1 FG%
T. Young PG 15.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 7.6 APG 37.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
D. Green
J. Jerebko
A. McKinnie
K. Looney
D. Lee
D. Jones
S. Livingston
A. Iguodala
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Durant 24 35.9 30.0 7.8 6.2 0.9 1.1 3.3 51.1 32.7 93.3 0.5 7.3
S. Curry 13 33.5 29.3 5.0 5.8 1.1 0.3 3.3 51.2 48.1 92.9 0.5 4.5
K. Thompson 24 34.8 22.8 3.9 1.8 1.0 0.6 2.0 45.8 34.4 78.2 0.4 3.5
Q. Cook 21 20.0 9.7 2.8 2.3 0.4 0.1 1.1 46.8 44.2 83.3 0.3 2.5
D. Green 13 30.5 6.9 7.5 7.2 1.9 0.8 3.3 44.4 22.2 66.7 0.8 6.7
J. Jerebko 24 19.5 6.8 5.6 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.9 45.7 34.8 86.2 1.5 4.1
A. McKinnie 16 15.7 6.3 3.8 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.4 51.3 48.4 53.8 1.2 2.6
K. Looney 24 19.0 5.8 5.3 1.7 0.3 0.8 0.8 59.8 0.0 68.3 2.5 2.8
D. Lee 12 13.8 5.5 2.1 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.5 44.2 42.9 80.0 0.1 2.0
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
S. Livingston 15 16.4 4.9 2.2 2.2 0.6 0.5 0.5 42.4 0.0 77.3 1.0 1.2
A. Iguodala 22 23.3 4.5 3.2 3.0 0.8 0.6 1.1 45.1 31.4 62.5 0.7 2.5
J. Bell 23 12.0 2.5 2.7 1.2 0.5 0.9 0.3 53.5 0.0 70.6 0.7 2.0
Total 24 242.1 115.9 45.7 27.6 7.17 6.25 14.5 49.2 37.9 82.2 9.9 35.8
Hawks
Roster
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
A. Len
D. Bembry
D. Dedmon
V. Carter
O. Spellman
K. Huerter
J. Anderson
M. Plumlee
A. Poythress
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Young 23 29.2 15.6 3.0 7.6 0.7 0.3 3.8 37.8 24.8 81.6 0.5 2.5
T. Waller-Prince 20 28.8 15.1 4.1 2.3 1.1 0.3 2.6 42.9 36.1 83.0 0.3 3.8
J. Collins 8 26.6 14.9 6.8 2.8 0.1 0.5 2.3 58.3 12.5 82.6 1.9 4.9
K. Bazemore 23 26.0 12.8 4.1 2.0 1.6 1.0 2.0 45.1 29.5 76.8 0.7 3.5
J. Lin 21 18.9 11.2 2.3 3.1 0.9 0.1 2.1 50.6 41.9 84.4 0.2 2.1
A. Len 21 21.3 10.7 5.6 1.0 0.4 1.0 1.7 50.9 34.1 64.4 2.0 3.6
D. Bembry 23 23.0 8.3 4.6 2.4 1.3 0.7 1.7 40.3 32.1 60.0 0.6 4.0
D. Dedmon 17 21.2 7.8 6.4 0.8 0.9 1.2 1.2 45.2 25.6 90.0 1.1 5.4
V. Carter 20 17.5 6.8 2.4 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.6 39.2 36.0 82.4 0.3 2.1
O. Spellman 21 18.7 6.6 4.7 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.7 38.9 32.2 75.0 2.0 2.7
K. Huerter 22 20.4 5.8 3.3 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.9 39.5 40.0 66.7 0.8 2.5
J. Anderson 6 10.7 5.8 1.7 0.7 0.8 0.2 0.5 42.4 8.3 85.7 0.7 1.0
M. Plumlee 14 10.4 5.1 2.5 0.9 0.4 0.2 0.5 69.8 0.0 54.5 1.1 1.4
A. Poythress 13 15.0 5.0 3.8 0.8 0.2 0.4 0.6 53.1 35.7 47.1 1.5 2.2
T. Dorsey 11 9.9 3.2 1.5 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.2 35.0 15.4 41.7 0.2 1.3
D. Hamilton 2 6.0 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
J. Adams 4 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 23 240.0 107.4 43.9 24.4 9.04 5.96 17.8 44.0 31.8 74.2 10.1 33.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores