Jazz seek to extend win streak vs. host Heat

  • Dec 22, 2019

Although they are miles apart culturally as well as geographically, Miami and Utah resemble each other when it comes to their current NBA identity.

Gone are the superstars of their past -- Karl Malone and John Stockton for the Utah Jazz and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, formerly of the Miami Heat.

So when the Jazz visit the Heat on Monday, it will be a matchup of two teams that are trending toward the playoffs and doing it with a focus on team rather than individual.

The Jazz are led by 6-1 shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (25.2 points per game); 6-8 small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (21.2 scoring average); and 7-1 center Rudy Gobert (14.9 points, and team-highs of 14.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks).

Mitchell is on the edge of stardom, Bogdanovic is one of the best shooters in the league, and Gobert is the reigning two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

With those three doing a lot of the heavy lifting, Utah has won five straight games, but Jazz coach Quin Synder said his system is set up to get everyone touches.

"We have an unselfish team," Snyder said. "We are a team that is willing to move the ball. It gives everyone an opportunity."

Miami is led by point forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo and rookie shooting guards Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro. Butler tops the Heat in scoring (20.4), assists (6.8) and steals (2.1). Adebayo is averaging a double-double with 15.6 points and 10.6 rebounds. Nunn, who went undrafted, is averaging 16.4 points, and first-round pick Herro is averaging 13.9 points.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra raves about Butler, who is in his first year with the franchise.

"Jimmy is such a giving and unselfish player," Spoelstra said. "He's a max player who fits our culture and system."

The similarities between the Jazz and Heat extends to their coaches.

Both of them worked their way up, doing it the hard way. And both of them have been NBA head coaches only for their current franchises.

Snyder, 53, has been a head coach in college, leading Missouri to four straight NCAA Tournaments and an Elite Eight appearance that matched the best performance in school history. Snyder has also been a college assistant (Duke) and an NBA assistant (four stops) and has coached in Russia and in the NBA Development League.

In Utah, Snyder is seeking his fourth straight playoff berth.

Spoelstra, 49, hasn't moved around like Synder. But Spoelstra started in the Miami organization as a video coordinator and has risen all the way to greatness. He not only became Miami's head coach, but also he won four straight Eastern Conference titles and two NBA championships, back when he was directing James and Wade.

This season may be Spoelstra's best coaching job yet as he has dealt superbly with controversy (multiple suspensions to guard Dion Waiters) and a player who reported to camp out of shape and has yet to contribute (James Johnson).

Both Snyder and Spoelstra have also worked around injured point guards.

For Utah, that's Mike Conley, who leads the Jazz in assists (4.6) while averaging 13.6 points. He is out due to an injured left hamstring, but it hasn't slowed the Jazz.

The same can be said for the Heat, who just got back point guard Goran Dragic, averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists.

Dragic had missed nine games due to a groin injury, but he had 18 points and eight assists on Friday when the Heat routed the New York Knicks 129-114.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
J. Butler
22 SF
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
45.4 Field Goal % 43.4
45.4 Three Point % 43.4
84.8 Free Throw % 82.5
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
25.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.9 APG
home team logo
J. Butler SF 22
20.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Jazz 18-11 -----
home team logo Heat 21-8 -----
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 18-11 107.4 PPG 45.7 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Heat 21-8 112.7 PPG 45 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 25.2 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.9 APG 45.4 FG%
J. Butler SF 20.4 PPG 6.4 RPG 6.8 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
M. Conley
J. Ingles
J. Green
E. Mudiay
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
T. Bradley
D. Exum
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
M. Oni
J. Brantley
J. Morgan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 29 34.8 25.2 4.7 3.9 1.1 0.3 2.4 45.4 35.2 84.8 0.9 3.8
B. Bogdanovic 28 33.7 21.2 4.5 2.1 0.6 0.1 2.9 45.3 45.1 88.6 0.6 3.9
R. Gobert 27 34.4 14.9 14.1 1.6 0.7 1.8 2.2 67.3 0.0 61.8 3.6 10.5
M. Conley 22 29.4 13.6 3.3 4.6 0.7 0.2 2.0 36.5 36.0 80.3 0.7 2.6
J. Ingles 29 29.3 8.9 4.4 4.3 1.0 0.1 2.1 41.4 36.6 80.0 0.4 3.9
J. Green 29 18.4 7.8 2.8 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.9 38.5 33.3 77.4 0.5 2.3
E. Mudiay 26 16.2 7.2 2.6 2.3 0.3 0.3 1.6 45.8 35.7 75.6 0.3 2.3
R. O'Neale 29 29.1 6.4 4.7 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.9 46.9 44.2 77.8 0.2 4.6
G. Niang 23 11.9 4.5 1.7 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 49.4 42.9 70.0 0.2 1.6
T. Bradley 19 8.7 4.1 3.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.5 61.1 0.0 68.8 1.3 2.1
D. Exum 11 7.5 2.2 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.9 43.5 33.3 100.0 0.3 0.8
E. Davis 17 11.7 1.5 4.3 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.7 40.7 0.0 44.4 1.0 3.3
N. Williams-Goss 7 3.1 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.1 0.1
M. Oni 3 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
J. Brantley 2 4.5 0.0 2.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
J. Morgan 3 3.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 29 240.0 107.4 45.7 21.7 6.00 4.10 15.9 45.9 38.7 77.2 8.4 37.3
Heat
Roster
J. Butler
K. Nunn
G. Dragic
B. Adebayo
T. Herro
J. Winslow
D. Robinson
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
M. Leonard
J. Johnson
U. Haslem
D. Macon
K. Okpala
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 25 35.3 20.4 6.4 6.8 2.1 0.6 2.6 43.4 28.6 82.5 1.8 4.6
K. Nunn 29 31.0 16.4 2.8 3.6 1.0 0.2 2.0 45.3 35.8 78.3 0.3 2.4
G. Dragic 19 28.5 16.1 3.1 5.2 0.6 0.3 2.6 46.8 41.0 70.9 0.3 2.8
B. Adebayo 29 34.0 15.6 10.6 4.6 1.4 1.2 3.0 57.5 11.1 67.8 2.4 8.1
T. Herro 28 28.9 13.9 4.0 2.1 0.7 0.1 1.9 41.9 37.8 86.9 0.3 3.8
J. Winslow 10 33.7 12.4 7.1 4.3 0.6 0.4 2.3 39.4 23.1 66.7 1.6 5.5
D. Robinson 29 27.5 12.0 3.0 0.9 0.7 0.3 0.6 48.0 45.0 94.4 0.2 2.9
K. Olynyk 29 22.6 8.7 5.1 1.4 0.8 0.3 1.3 45.3 41.1 88.2 0.9 4.2
D. Jones Jr. 15 20.8 7.9 3.3 1.0 1.1 0.5 0.7 54.4 34.6 71.9 0.8 2.5
M. Leonard 29 18.4 5.8 4.4 1.1 0.2 0.5 0.7 56.3 47.4 54.5 0.4 4.0
J. Johnson 6 11.3 3.3 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.7 44.4 22.2 50.0 0.3 1.5
U. Haslem 2 5.5 2.5 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 1.5
D. Macon 4 3.5 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 33.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Okpala 3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 29 244.3 112.7 45 25.5 8.21 4.41 15.7 47.4 38.5 76.6 8.9 36.1
NBA Scores