DEN
UTA

With reported trade in progress, Nuggets visit Jazz

  • FLM
  • Feb 05, 2020

The Denver Nuggets could find themselves with a short bench for their Wednesday road game against the Utah Jazz after reportedly pulling off a four-team trade Tuesday night.

The centerpieces of the deal, according to multiple media reports, were Clint Capela, moving from the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks, and Robert Covington, going from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Rockets.

However, the Nuggets reportedly were heavily involved, too, sending Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Timberwolves. Denver reportedly received in return Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier and Keita Bates-Diop, all from Minnesota, plus a 2020 first-round draft pick and injured veteran Gerald Green from the Rockets.

Green, sidelined all season due to a broken foot, reportedly will be waived by the Nuggets. Denver's other incoming players are unlikely to play Thursday night as the trade gets finalized.

The Nuggets are still without frontcourt stalwarts Paul Millsap (left knee) and Mason Plumlee (right foot), and Michael Porter Jr. has missed two games since rolling his right ankle in Milwaukee on Friday night.

On Tuesday, forward Jerami Grant left Denver's 127-99 loss at Portland in the fourth quarter after spraining his right ankle, leaving him questionable for Wednesday.

On the plus side, guard Jamal Murray returned to the lineup against the Trail Blazers after missing 10 games due to a sprained left ankle. He finished with 20 points and six assists in 20 minutes.

Denver keeps winning -- six victories in the past nine games -- despite the injuries, in large part due to the play of Nikola Jokic. The 7-footer has notched double-doubles in 11 straight games, and three of those were triple-doubles. He continued his strong play with 29 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists against Portland.

The Nuggets improved to 8-0 against Northwest Division opponents.

Prior to the deal, Denver coach Michael Malone wasn't acknowledging the upcoming roster upheaval.

"If we get through Thursday's trade deadline with the same team, I'd be very happy," he said. "I have great admiration and respect for our players. We're having a great season so far, so it's not like we have to go out there and make all these drastic changes. I love where our group is at and the potential we have, especially when we're healthy.

"That being said, this is a business. We'll see what comes up in the next 48 hours."

The Jazz, meanwhile, had a great start to 2020, winning 11 of their first 12 games in January, but the quick burst has given way to a rough stretch. Utah has dropped four consecutive games, the past three on the road.

Utah does figure to have an advantage Wednesday, though, as it will be playing for the first game in four days while Denver will be completing a back-to-back set.

That wasn't on the mind of Jazz coach Quin Snyder after practice on Tuesday. The Jazz face a tough schedule before the All-Star break next week, with three of those games coming against teams they've lost to during the current streak. Snyder wants to see some change.

"If you do those things, you get a better gauge of where you are. I think that's what we're getting right now," Snyder said, according to the Deseret News. "You may not like it, it may not feel good. It always feels good to win, but at the same time, maybe on some level, it's what a team needs to take more steps."

Guard Donovan Mitchell is one of those looking to tweak things going into Wednesday night. Mitchell was held to four points on 1-of-12 shooting in a 106-100 loss at Denver on Jan. 30, a game in which the Jazz led until the Nuggets went on a 19-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
D. Mitchell
45 SG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
24.6 Pts. Per Game 24.6
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
51.5 Field Goal % 45.9
51.5 Three Point % 45.9
80.7 Free Throw % 86.5
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
20.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 6.8 APG
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
24.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 35-16 -----
home team logo Jazz 32-17 -----
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 35-16 110.1 PPG 45 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Jazz 32-17 111.1 PPG 45.3 RPG 22.1 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 20.4 PPG 10.1 RPG 6.8 APG 51.5 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 24.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.3 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
J. Grant
G. Harris
M. Morris
M. Porter Jr.
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
P. Dozier
T. Craig
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 51 32.2 20.4 10.1 6.8 1.1 0.6 2.9 51.5 33.3 80.7 2.4 7.7
J. Murray 41 31.7 17.7 4.0 4.6 1.3 0.3 2.1 43.8 32.7 90.6 0.8 3.2
W. Barton 48 33.3 15.1 6.5 3.7 1.1 0.5 1.4 44.7 38.2 76.1 1.5 5.0
P. Millsap 32 24.9 11.9 5.8 1.4 0.9 0.7 1.3 46.8 41.3 88.5 2.0 3.8
J. Grant 51 26.0 11.3 3.6 1.1 0.6 0.9 0.8 46.5 40.0 72.3 0.9 2.7
G. Harris 42 31.9 10.3 2.7 2.2 1.4 0.3 1.0 41.2 31.0 81.8 0.5 2.2
M. Morris 51 20.5 8.1 1.8 3.6 0.7 0.2 0.7 44.6 39.6 81.3 0.4 1.5
M. Porter Jr. 39 14.3 8.0 4.4 0.7 0.4 0.5 0.8 50.8 43.2 79.5 1.1 3.3
M. Beasley 41 18.2 7.9 1.9 1.2 0.8 0.1 0.9 38.9 36.0 86.8 0.2 1.7
M. Plumlee 43 17.4 7.4 5.6 2.4 0.5 0.6 1.5 60.5 0.0 55.3 1.8 3.7
P. Dozier 11 13.5 6.1 2.2 2.0 0.3 0.2 0.9 42.4 28.6 71.4 0.5 1.7
T. Craig 38 16.6 4.6 2.9 0.6 0.4 0.7 0.4 44.4 27.8 62.1 0.9 2.0
J. Hernangomez 34 12.4 3.1 2.8 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.5 34.5 25.0 64.0 0.7 2.1
J. Vanderbilt 9 4.6 1.1 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 71.4 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.6
Total 51 242.5 110.1 45 26.4 8.08 4.73 12.6 46.2 35.4 77.7 11.3 33.8
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
J. Clarkson
M. Conley
J. Ingles
E. Mudiay
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
T. Bradley
R. Tucker
E. Davis
J. Morgan
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
M. Oni
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 48 34.3 24.6 4.2 4.3 1.1 0.2 2.5 45.9 36.4 86.5 0.7 3.5
B. Bogdanovic 48 33.2 21.2 4.1 2.0 0.6 0.1 2.7 45.4 43.0 90.2 0.6 3.5
R. Gobert 47 34.3 15.6 14.5 1.6 0.7 2.0 2.0 68.7 0.0 61.4 3.7 10.8
J. Clarkson 19 25.4 14.9 2.5 1.4 0.7 0.3 1.0 45.0 35.9 70.3 0.6 1.9
M. Conley 29 27.4 12.9 3.0 4.1 0.7 0.1 1.9 38.2 34.8 78.2 0.6 2.4
J. Ingles 49 30.0 10.4 4.1 5.0 0.9 0.1 1.8 44.4 40.9 77.3 0.4 3.7
E. Mudiay 43 16.2 7.2 2.4 2.4 0.4 0.2 1.4 46.9 34.8 72.7 0.3 2.1
R. O'Neale 49 29.4 6.1 5.2 2.7 0.7 0.4 0.8 45.6 41.1 85.2 0.3 4.9
G. Niang 43 13.8 5.9 1.9 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.4 46.7 42.9 83.3 0.3 1.6
T. Bradley 36 10.3 4.4 4.2 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.5 64.2 0.0 61.3 1.6 2.6
R. Tucker 12 6.2 1.6 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.3 42.1 0.0 60.0 0.2 0.8
E. Davis 25 10.7 1.3 3.8 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.5 41.2 0.0 45.5 1.2 2.6
J. Morgan 11 4.0 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 57.1 25.0 0.0 0.2 0.5
N. Williams-Goss 9 3.1 0.4 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 14.3 0.0 100.0 0.2 0.3
J. Brantley 3 3.7 0.0 1.7 0.3 0.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.7
M. Oni 3 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 49 240.5 111.1 45.3 22.1 5.92 4.06 14.3 47.3 38.7 76.7 8.9 36.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores