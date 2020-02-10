The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their 25th victory in 27 home games when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Following four losses on the road, the Sixers won their second game in a row with a 118-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Furkan Korkmaz continued his stellar play with 31 points off the bench, one game after pouring in a career-best 34 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 65 points scored by Korkmaz are the most by a Sixers bench player over a two-game span since Ron Anderson had 62 in November 1988. Korkmaz also has dropped in 13 treys in the last two games.

"I see him becoming a better passer. You know that I am going to say this, but I like the defensive side of things and he's emerged to be one of our key players on a pretty good team," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "His confidence is certainly the highest since I have coached him, but I will say it again, driven out of more than just seeing him bomb away and making threes."

Ben Simmons compiled his fifth triple-double with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds while Joel Embiid was dominant with 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots. But Embiid appeared to be criticized loudly by the home fans when he put a finger to his mouth toward the crowd.

"Just talking to myself. I have not been playing up to my standards," Embiid said. "Even tonight, I didn't shoot the ball well and I didn't play well. Just mad at myself, just frustrated. I've just got to keep getting better every single day."

The Clippers will arrive in Philadelphia with plenty of positive momentum following a 133-92 thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. It was the worst home loss in the history of the Cavaliers' franchise.

Lou Williams, a former Sixer, led the Clippers with 25 points while Paul George added 22. Marcus Morris had 10 in his first game since joining the Clippers.

The Clippers will be rested and ready for the Sixers. Since their lead ballooned to 45 in the fourth quarter against the Cavaliers, the Clippers starters were able to rest for much of the second half.

Kawhi Leonard (knee) sat out for the 13th time this season, yet the Clippers had little trouble dispatching the Cavaliers.

The addition of Morris to an already deep team was a major move. While the Clippers continue to win, they also have been besieged with injuries this season.

"A lot of our guys have not been able to play," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "Paul George has missed a lot. There are times when I do freak out about it, but then there's times we're gonna be fine. And at the end of the day, I think we'll be fine."

It's unclear whether Patrick Beverley will play against the Sixers. Beverley missed the past two games with a strained groin.

Still, the Clippers will enter this matchup with an impressive 37-16 overall record and 15-11 on the road.

