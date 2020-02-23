MEM
Kawhi Leonard said the Los Angeles Clippers weren't ready to play Saturday before losing at home to the Sacramento Kings. He doesn't expect that to be the case Monday when the Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Leonard had 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists, but he and the Clippers managed only two points in the final six minutes in a 112-103 defeat.

"I just don't feel like we were locked in early and it just took too late," Leonard said to the Los Angeles Times. "It was too late for us to turn that switch on."

It was the third straight loss for Los Angeles, which looked rusty after being off nine days during the All-Star break. Against the Kings, the Clippers missed 20 of their first 24 shots from the floor and managed a season-low 13 points in the first quarter. Sacramento led the game until the fourth quarter, when Los Angeles briefly grabbed the lead.

However, after newly acquired guard Reggie Jackson converted a 3-pointer with 6:03 remaining, the Clippers didn't score again until Leonard slammed an alley-oop pass from Marcus Morris with 57.5 seconds left. By then, the outcome had been practically decided.

"At the end of a game, there's going to be times you're not going to score but you can't let the other team score," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

The Clippers played without two of their key performers -- Paul George (strained hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin injury). Jackson, who was waived by the Detroit Pistons last week, and Morris, acquired in a three-team trade Feb. 6 and playing just his fourth game with the Clippers, started in their places.

In his first game with the Clippers, Jackson finished with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting in 23 minutes. After a scoreless first half, Morris finished with six points, two rebounds and five turnovers in 32 minutes.

Lou Williams had 24 points and Montrezl Harrell added 16 for the Clippers, but it wasn't enough.

The Grizzlies fell 117-105 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Josh Jackson came off the bench to score a season-high 20 points for the Grizzlies, who have dropped the first two of their four-game road swing. Ja Morant had 17 points on 5-of-14 shooting but committed five turnovers.

The Grizzlies rallied from a 25-point third-quarter deficit and closed to within four in the fourth quarter before fading.

"Guys are turning it up after the All-Star break," guard Dillon Brooks, who finished with seven points on 3-of-14 shooting before fouling out, told the Memphis Commercial-Appeal. "We got to hold our own and come out every single game like we came out in the second half. It's intensity, focus, we just need to lock in."

The Grizzlies will have to raise their play without power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who sustained a sprained left knee late in the second quarter against the Lakers. Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the club said Sunday.

Jackson is the team's second-leading scorer at 16.9 points per game.

Key Players
J. Morant
12 PG
K. Leonard
2 SF
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
27.3 Pts. Per Game 27.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
49.2 Field Goal % 46.2
49.2 Three Point % 46.2
77.7 Free Throw % 89.8
away team logo
J. Morant PG 12
17.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 6.9 APG
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
27.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 5.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 28-28 -----
home team logo Clippers 37-19 -----
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 28-28 113.1 PPG 46 RPG 27.2 APG
home team logo Clippers 37-19 115.7 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Morant PG 17.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.9 APG 49.2 FG%
K. Leonard SF 27.3 PPG 7.5 RPG 5.3 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
J. Valanciunas
B. Clarke
D. Melton
J. Jackson
G. Allen
T. Jones
G. Dieng
K. Anderson
M. Guduric
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Morant 50 29.9 17.6 3.4 6.9 1.0 0.3 3.3 49.2 35.5 77.7 0.6 2.8
J. Jackson Jr. 54 28.0 16.9 4.7 1.4 0.7 1.6 1.7 46.8 39.7 74.1 1.0 3.7
D. Brooks 56 28.3 15.4 3.4 2.0 0.9 0.4 1.6 40.7 37.6 81.3 1.0 2.4
J. Valanciunas 53 25.9 14.6 10.6 1.8 0.5 1.2 1.8 58.2 37.5 72.1 2.9 7.7
B. Clarke 49 22.1 12.3 5.9 1.5 0.5 0.9 0.9 62.3 40.4 78.5 1.6 4.4
D. Melton 43 18.7 8.2 3.6 3.0 1.3 0.3 1.5 43.2 29.8 84.2 0.7 3.0
J. Jackson 9 18.2 8.1 3.9 1.1 0.8 0.2 1.4 45.8 25.0 72.2 0.7 3.2
G. Allen 30 16.6 7.4 2.2 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.8 44.9 36.3 85.7 0.2 2.0
T. Jones 56 18.8 7.1 1.6 4.5 0.8 0.1 0.9 47.4 39.6 74.4 0.1 1.4
G. Dieng 3 15.7 7.0 5.0 1.0 1.7 0.3 0.7 64.3 40.0 100.0 0.3 4.7
K. Anderson 50 18.3 5.5 4.2 2.2 0.8 0.5 0.9 50.4 22.2 65.5 1.0 3.2
M. Guduric 35 12.7 4.3 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.2 1.0 38.3 29.2 91.3 0.3 1.5
Y. Watanabe 9 5.4 1.8 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 42.9 50.0 50.0 0.1 0.8
Total 56 240.4 113.1 46 27.2 7.95 5.64 14.6 47.3 35.1 77.1 10.0 36.0
Clippers
Roster
K. Leonard
P. George
L. Williams
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
M. Morris
P. Beverley
I. Zubac
R. Jackson
J. Green
P. Patterson
M. Kabengele
R. McGruder
A. Coffey
J. Motley
T. Mann
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 43 32.6 27.3 7.5 5.3 1.8 0.7 3.0 46.2 38.0 89.8 1.0 6.5
P. George 34 29.4 21.7 6.1 3.9 1.3 0.5 3.0 42.6 39.4 89.9 0.4 5.6
L. Williams 53 30.1 19.6 3.2 5.8 0.6 0.2 3.0 41.3 35.1 86.6 0.5 2.7
M. Harrell 55 28.4 18.8 7.1 1.8 0.7 1.1 1.8 57.6 0.0 63.8 2.7 4.4
L. Shamet 39 29.4 10.4 2.0 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.8 43.0 40.4 90.2 0.1 1.9
M. Morris 4 32.8 9.8 4.8 1.5 0.8 1.0 2.3 41.5 27.8 0.0 0.5 4.3
P. Beverley 40 28.0 8.5 5.8 4.0 1.2 0.6 1.4 43.0 36.4 63.2 1.3 4.5
I. Zubac 56 17.9 8.0 7.2 1.1 0.2 1.0 0.9 59.6 0.0 73.8 2.6 4.5
R. Jackson 1 23.0 8.0 2.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 2.0
J. Green 47 20.7 6.4 6.3 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.8 39.8 35.4 73.8 1.4 4.9
P. Patterson 46 12.6 4.8 2.5 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 39.9 37.3 79.4 0.6 1.9
M. Kabengele 12 5.3 3.5 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 43.8 45.0 100.0 0.1 0.8
R. McGruder 44 16.1 3.3 2.8 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.5 38.1 26.7 50.0 0.6 2.2
A. Coffey 7 9.6 2.9 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 45.0 20.0 33.3 0.3 1.1
J. Motley 13 3.2 2.2 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.4 73.3 100.0 71.4 0.2 0.5
T. Mann 35 7.7 1.6 0.9 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.4 40.7 25.0 75.0 0.1 0.8
Total 56 241.3 115.7 48.1 23.8 7.21 5.11 14.4 46.1 36.3 78.7 11.1 37.1
