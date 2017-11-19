HOU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Chris Paul is back, and the Houston Rockets are rolling.

James Harden scored 29 points, Clint Capela had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-83 on Saturday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Paul added 17 points and six assists in his second game since returning from a left knee injury. Paul and Harden combined for 10-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc, and the Rockets were 18 for 43 from 3-point range overall.

''We've got everybody healthy now,'' Harden said. ''We're more versatile and more active.''

Memphis played without point guard Mike Conley, who missed his second game with left Achilles tenderness. Brandan Wright left in the second quarter with a right groin injury.

The Grizzlies have dropped four in a row, and Marc Gasol called their play ''embarrassing and sad.''

''There's no consistency,'' said Gasol, who had 15 points. ''It's going to be really hard to win consistently. You might win games every now and then, you might even stay at .500, but that's not enough. That's not what we built here for 10 years. That's not it. That's not what we stood for.''

Chandler Parsons led Memphis with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and JaMychal Green also scored 15.

Houston (13-4) was in control the entire game. Memphis led only once, by one point in the first quarter.

The Rockets used their normal 3-point shooting prowess to build an 18-point lead in the first half. Houston went 11 of 24 from long range in the half.

Memphis pulled within two late in the second quarter, but Houston led 59-50 at the break. The Rockets continued to pull away after halftime, limiting the Grizzlies to just 33 points in the last two quarters.

''We all know that the only way we're going to go far in the playoffs is defensively,'' Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. ''You've got to be a bear. Tonight, we were.''

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eric Gordon converted a four-point play late in the first half. ... Houston has won five straight on the road. ... Houston is 11-1 when leading after the third quarter. ... Capela recorded his 11th double-double of the season. ... Houston made its first 11 free throws before Nene missed one in the third quarter. .Memphis' 83 points were a season-low for a Rockets opponent.

Grizzlies: It was Parsons' first start of the season. ... Memphis (7-8) fell below .500 for the first time this season. The Grizzlies started the season 5-1.

SEE YOU NEXT YEAR

The Rockets and Grizzlies split their four-game season series. They have split the season series the last five years.

FRUSTRATION

Gasol spent a good amount of time after the game explaining his feelings about the Grizzlies' play. He said it took him 20 minutes to gather his thoughts before addressing the media.

''The only thing I can say is (I) apologize because that's not what our fans are used to seeing,'' he said. ''We've got to figure it out, and the only way I know to do that is working.''

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Denver on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Host Portland on Monday night.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
J. Harden
13 G
M. Gasol
33 C
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
45.0 Field Goal % 43.6
45.1 Three Point % 44.1
86.4 Free Throw % 82.9
  Defensive rebound by Tarik Black 0:06
  Deyonta Davis missed dunk 0:07
  Offensive rebound by Deyonta Davis 0:07
  Deyonta Davis missed floating jump shot 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Harrison 0:15
  Bobby Brown missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ben McLemore 0:19
+ 1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:37
+ 1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 0:37
  Personal foul on P.J. Tucker 0:37
  Out of bounds turnover on Luc Mbah a Moute 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Tarik Black 0:59
Team Stats
Points 105 83
Field Goals 35-78 (44.9%) 31-86 (36.0%)
3-Pointers 18-43 (41.9%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 52 55
Offensive 9 15
Defensive 36 33
Team 7 7
Assists 21 18
Steals 8 6
Blocks 9 7
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 3
J. Harden G 13
29 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
M. Gasol C 33
15 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 13-4 33262323105
home team logo Grizzlies 7-82525171683
Team Stats
away team logoRockets 13-4 112.6 PPG 44.9 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logoGrizzlies 7-8 100.7 PPG 40.5 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
J. Harden G 31.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 9.9 APG 45.0 FG%
C. Parsons F 8.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.7 APG 54.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden G 29 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
C. Parsons F 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
44.9 FG% 36.0
41.9 3PT FG% 25.9
81.0 FT% 73.7
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
C. Paul
R. Anderson
T. Ariza
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 35 29 5 7 3 0 3 3 9/20 6/12 5/5 0 5 48 +5
C. Capela 27 17 13 0 0 3 3 4 7/11 0/0 3/5 2 11 30 +10
C. Paul 24 17 2 6 2 1 3 3 6/11 4/7 1/1 0 2 31 +10
R. Anderson 26 13 4 1 0 0 3 4 4/7 3/5 2/2 1 3 16 +18
T. Ariza 29 8 2 2 2 0 0 2 3/7 1/4 1/1 1 1 16 +18
Bench
E. Gordon
P. Tucker
Nene
L. Mbah a Moute
B. Brown
T. Black
Z. Qi
D. Jackson
C. Onuaku
B. Weber
T. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Gordon 28 12 1 1 0 0 2 1 3/11 3/10 3/3 1 0 13 +27
P. Tucker 21 7 7 0 0 2 0 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 4 16 +4
Nene 16 2 5 3 1 1 1 3 0/2 0/0 2/4 1 4 14 +16
L. Mbah a Moute 21 0 2 0 0 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 3 +4
B. Brown 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +1
T. Black 4 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 3 -4
Z. Qi 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +1
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Onuaku - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Weber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 105 45 21 8 9 16 24 35/78 18/43 17/21 9 36 193 +110
Grizzlies
Starters
C. Parsons
M. Gasol
J. Green
D. Brooks
M. Chalmers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Parsons 25 17 2 1 0 0 0 3 7/9 1/2 2/2 0 2 21 -2
M. Gasol 32 15 9 4 0 2 2 2 6/17 1/3 2/2 1 8 32 -12
J. Green 23 15 6 0 0 0 0 1 6/8 2/2 1/2 3 3 21 -1
D. Brooks 33 7 3 2 2 0 2 2 3/9 0/4 1/2 1 2 14 -14
M. Chalmers 28 6 4 8 4 0 3 3 1/7 1/4 3/3 0 4 27 -3
Bench
T. Evans
B. McLemore
J. Ennis III
A. Harrison
D. Davis
B. Wright
J. Martin
M. Conley
V. Hunter
I. Rabb
W. Selden Jr.
K. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Evans 24 7 7 2 0 1 2 1 3/10 0/2 1/2 2 5 17 -20
B. McLemore 20 5 4 0 0 1 1 4 2/10 1/5 0/0 1 3 9 -12
J. Ennis III 22 4 4 0 0 1 1 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 2 2 8 -22
A. Harrison 11 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 3 8 -13
D. Davis 8 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/0 1/2 3 0 6 -1
B. Wright 6 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 0/4 0/0 1/2 2 0 3 -9
J. Martin 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -1
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 83 48 18 6 7 12 18 31/86 7/27 14/19 15 33 168 -110
NBA Scores