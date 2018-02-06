MEM
ATL

Schroder's 22 points lead Hawks past struggling Grizzlies

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2018

ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks enjoyed a rare blowout that left the Memphis Grizzlies fuming about their failure to answer the challenge.

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points and Atlanta beat turnover-plagued Memphis 108-82 on Tuesday night, giving the struggling Grizzlies their fourth straight loss.

The Hawks' biggest lead was 34 points, and Schroder enjoyed the rare opportunity to sit out the final period and watch the final minutes of a runaway victory.

''Of course that's great to win like that,'' Schroder said. ''I think it's tough to win in the NBA but when you've got wins like this it's even sweeter.''

Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff was unhappy with his team from the start. He called his first timeout about one minute into the game.

''That was a very immature effort on our part,'' Bickerstaff said, adding that his players were not prepared for the Hawks' ''speed, their athleticism, their commitment to what they're trying to do.''

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol's assessment was even more biting: ''We got hit and we lay down.''

Added Gasol: ''You've got to care more about the team's success than your own success. ... Worry about `me first,' that's not going to cut it.''

Mario Chalmers had 13 points for Memphis, which has lost six of seven. Dillon Brooks had 12 points.

Only a late scoring surge allowed Memphis to top its scoring low in an 87-78 loss at Denver on Jan. 12.

The Grizzlies' season-high 27 turnovers led to 38 points for Atlanta.

''There's something about us against Western Conference teams at home,'' said Hawks rookie John Collins, who had 15 points, 10 rebounds and one of the team's 13 steals. ''We came out with the intensity, forced them to turn the ball over, and we executed on the other end.''

Memphis made only 4 of 22 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies and Hawks held out players who could be dealt before Thursday's trade deadline.

Tyreke Evans was not with the Grizzlies and missed his fourth straight game.

Hawks 3-point specialist Marco Belinelli was held out as the team discussed a possible trade.

''That's part of the business,'' Schroder said. ''The NBA, you never know what's going to happen. Marco, I've become good friends with him this season. ... He's our brother, no matter what happens.''

There were three ties in the first period before the Hawks pulled away with an 8-0 run that included a jumper and two free throws from Schroder.

Atlanta stretched the advantage to 51-35 at halftime and to 32 points, at 75-43, in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis ended a winless four-game trip and fell to 5-20 away from home. ... The Grizzlies' previous high of 22 turnovers came in a 96-94 home win over Hawks on Dec. 15. ... The teams were a combined 0 for 12 on 3-pointers before Chalmers finally sank a 3 with 8 minutes remaining in the second period. ... Ivan Rabb had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Hawks: Atlanta has won seven straight home games against Western Conference teams. ... Dewayne Dedmon had 11 points and Tyler Dorsey had 10 off Atlanta's bench, which scored 56 points.

SIT AND WAIT FOR EVANS

Bickerstaff said his staff has been in contact with Evans.

''It's a difficult situation for him, obviously wanting to play,'' Bickerstaff said before the game. ''He didn't ask to be moved so he wanted to be a part of this group. So it is a difficult situation for him. ... We just hope it works out in the end.''

RACE TO THE BOTTOM

Each team is contending for the worst record in its conference. The Hawks began the night percentage points behind Orlando at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Grizzlies were only two games away from last place in the West.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Utah on Wednesday.

Hawks: At Orlando on Tuesday.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
D. Schroder
17 PG
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
41.6 Field Goal % 43.2
41.5 Three Point % 42.9
84.7 Free Throw % 87.6
+ 2 Isaiah Taylor made jump shot, assist by Tyler Dorsey 0:11
+ 2 Brandan Wright made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Harrison 0:33
  Traveling violation turnover on Miles Plumlee 0:47
+ 2 Andrew Harrison made driving layup 1:00
  Personal foul on John Collins 1:07
  Team rebound 1:17
  Tyler Dorsey missed jump shot 1:17
+ 3 Andrew Harrison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandan Wright 1:33
+ 2 Miles Plumlee made hook shot 1:53
+ 2 Ivan Rabb made dunk, assist by Ben McLemore 2:08
  Personal foul on Tyler Dorsey 2:19
Team Stats
Points 82 108
Field Goals 34-79 (43.0%) 42-83 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 49 45
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 28 28
Team 12 9
Assists 23 29
Steals 7 13
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 25 13
Fouls 24 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
I. Rabb PF 10
10 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Schroder PG 17
22 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 18-35 1520192882
home team logo Hawks 17-37 22292829108
O/U 203.5, ATL -3.0
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
O/U 203.5, ATL -3.0
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 18-35 99.0 PPG 40.4 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Hawks 17-37 103.8 PPG 40.7 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
M. Chalmers PG 7.8 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.1 APG 37.5 FG%
D. Schroder PG 19.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.4 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Chalmers PG 13 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
D. Schroder PG 22 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
43.0 FG% 50.6
18.2 3PT FG% 32.0
76.9 FT% 76.2
Grizzlies
Starters
D. Brooks
A. Harrison
M. Gasol
W. Selden Jr.
J. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Brooks 32 12 1 4 0 1 3 2 5/14 0/4 2/5 0 1 19 -23
A. Harrison 23 9 1 4 0 0 4 4 3/7 1/1 2/2 0 1 14 -5
M. Gasol 19 8 6 2 0 0 3 3 3/7 0/2 2/2 1 5 15 -16
W. Selden Jr. 25 7 1 1 1 0 2 3 3/8 1/3 0/0 1 0 9 -2
J. Green 22 6 10 2 0 0 0 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 1 9 20 -18
Bench
M. Chalmers
I. Rabb
B. McLemore
B. Wright
J. Ennis III
J. Martin
M. Conley
C. Parsons
T. Evans
M. Henry
D. Davis
K. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chalmers 15 13 1 2 1 0 3 1 5/8 1/2 2/2 1 0 16 -14
I. Rabb 20 10 11 2 1 1 2 1 5/8 0/0 0/0 3 8 25 +2
B. McLemore 22 7 0 2 2 0 2 2 2/7 1/3 2/2 0 0 11 -9
B. Wright 14 6 3 3 0 1 1 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 2 15 +2
J. Ennis III 23 2 3 1 1 1 2 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 2 7 -19
J. Martin 18 2 0 0 1 1 3 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 -28
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 82 37 23 7 5 25 24 34/79 4/22 10/13 9 28 152 -130
Hawks
Starters
D. Schroder
K. Bazemore
E. Ilyasova
M. Plumlee
T. Waller-Prince
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 24 22 3 5 1 1 0 2 9/15 1/3 3/3 0 3 37 +27
K. Bazemore 19 10 4 3 2 1 2 1 3/9 1/3 3/3 0 4 21 +20
E. Ilyasova 19 8 4 0 2 1 0 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 4 15 +21
M. Plumlee 19 7 6 2 1 0 6 4 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 4 12 +4
T. Waller-Prince 26 5 2 3 0 1 1 0 1/8 0/4 3/3 1 1 13 +11
Bench
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
T. Dorsey
M. Delaney
L. Babbitt
M. Muscala
I. Taylor
M. Belinelli
T. Cavanaugh
D. Bembry
J. Magette
A. White
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Collins 25 15 10 1 1 0 2 2 6/9 0/1 3/5 3 7 26 +5
D. Dedmon 19 11 2 1 1 1 0 3 5/6 1/1 0/0 0 2 17 +14
T. Dorsey 28 10 1 7 2 0 0 1 4/10 0/2 2/4 0 1 27 +13
M. Delaney 14 6 1 1 0 0 2 2 2/5 1/3 1/1 0 1 7 +1
L. Babbitt 12 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0 7 +1
M. Muscala 12 4 2 2 1 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 0 11 +8
I. Taylor 17 4 1 4 1 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1 14 +5
M. Belinelli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 108 36 29 13 5 13 16 42/83 8/25 16/21 8 28 207 +130
NBA Scores