Davis has 44, Pelicans blow 28-point lead, top Nets in 2 OTs

  STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) ��� Anthony Davis knows how much the Brooklyn Nets depend on 3-pointers.

The All-Star forward and the New Orleans Pelicans took advantage of Brooklyn's inability to hit them, building a 22-point halftime lead, but they couldn't stop the Nets from hitting 3s over the next two quarters.

But they benefited again from the Nets' long-distance woes in the second overtime to close them out.

Davis had 44 points and 17 rebounds, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the Pelicans recovered after blowing a 28-point lead to beat Brooklyn 138-128 in two overtimes on Saturday night.

"You know they live by the 3, die by the 3. They were missing a lot and then they were able to get hot, especially Allen Crabbe. That's how they get back into games," Davis said. "We just wanted to keep fighting, doing what we did to get the lead."

It was nearly identical to his last game in New York, when Davis had 48 points and 17 rebounds in a victory over the Knicks last month.

Rondo finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak. Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 16 boards, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points.

"Amazing, amazing," said Mirotic of Rondo's performance. "Especially in the beginning of the game, setting the down, driving to the basket. He was the reading the game excellently tonight."

Crabbe matched a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points for the Nets, who have lost their last four games.

"Obviously, we didn't play like us," Crabbe said. "So, Coach didn't even come in and yell at us. He said you all figure it and get it together."

Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 24 points, and D'Angelo Russell came off the bench with 21 points and nine assists.

New Orleans led by 28 points in the third quarter when the Nets, who looked flat in the first half, launched their wild comeback, sending the game into overtime on Crabbe's 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation.

The Nets, who shot just 8 for 26 beyond the 3-point line in the first half and then 11 for 23 in the final two quarters, connected on just 2 for 10 in the two overtime periods, missing each of their five 3s in the final overtime session.

Their 21 3s tied a franchise record previously set in regulation against Philadelphia on December 2013.

Crabbe continued his hot shooting, connecting on two more 3s to open up the first overtime session, giving the Nets a 122-118 lead with 2:28 left.

But the Pelicans came back to force the second OT on a jumper by Holiday with 47 seconds to go.

New Orleans had a shot to win after missed shot by DeMarre Carroll but Holiday failed to get the shot off in time.

Davis then scored four points during a 7-0 run for the Pelicans, putting them up 130-124 with 2:50 remaining. After a pair of free throws by Joe Harris, Rondo hit three free throws to put it away.

"I think it could have been easy for us to just kind cave in when we had the big lead and they came back," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. "But I was really proud of the guys hanging in there and keep fighting and fighting and find a way to win the game."

TIP-INS

Pelicans: After being held to 14 points in the opening period of Friday night's loss at Philadelphia, New Orleans put up 34 in the first quarter Saturday night.

Nets: F Dante Cunningham, who was acquired from the Pelicans on Thursday before the trade deadline expired, made his debut against his former team. The nine-year NBA veteran had two points.

COMING ALONG FINE

The lack of practices hasn't allowed Gentry to add new plays and work Mirotic into New Orleans' offense, but he'll be looking forward to doing so over the next few days.

His performance against Brooklyn, has been his best, by far, since joining the Pelicans after was acquired from the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 1 after All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins was lost for the season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

"What we have to do now is we have to incorporate him into our offense. We have to really have a lot of time where we can put things in that's going to benefit him," Gentry said.

Mirotic has averaged 14 points and nine rebounds in four games.

"He's really just kind of playing on instinct right now and doing a great job with it. But we'll have time in the next few days to break our offense down and then also put some things in that is going to be beneficial to him."

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
D. Russell
1 PG
23.3 Min. Per Game 23.3
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
53.4 Field Goal % 42.1
53.7 Three Point % 42.1
81.4 Free Throw % 70.5
  Defensive rebound by Nik Stauskas 0:18
  Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 0:40
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:43
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:53
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 0:52
  Personal foul on Joe Harris 0:52
+ 2 Quincy Acy made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 0:55
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
  Team rebound 1:04
  Jrue Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
Team Stats
Points 138 128
Field Goals 52-106 (49.1%) 43-114 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 21-59 (35.6%)
Free Throws 25-39 (64.1%) 21-22 (95.5%)
Total Rebounds 73 67
Offensive 14 18
Defensive 45 42
Team 14 7
Assists 23 30
Steals 10 10
Blocks 10 3
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 18 30
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
A. Davis PF 23
44 PTS, 17 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
24 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
1234OT2OTT
away team logo Pelicans 29-26 34382816814138
home team logo Nets 19-38 2230333184128
O/U 220.5, BKN +2.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 29-26 110.2 PPG 43 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Nets 19-38 105.1 PPG 45.1 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 26.5 PPG 10.5 RPG 2.5 APG 53.7 FG%
A. Crabbe SG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis PF 44 PTS 17 REB 2 AST
A. Crabbe SG 28 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
49.1 FG% 37.7
37.5 3PT FG% 35.6
64.1 FT% 95.5
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
R. Rondo
J. Holiday
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 49 44 17 2 6 3 3 2 16/35 3/5 9/14 4 13 71 +9
R. Rondo 41 25 10 12 0 1 3 1 11/16 0/1 3/6 3 7 57 +18
J. Holiday 48 22 7 5 1 0 2 4 7/15 1/2 7/12 1 6 38 +3
N. Mirotic 49 21 16 1 2 5 1 3 8/18 2/8 3/4 5 11 45 +16
E. Moore 43 12 0 2 0 1 3 4 5/8 2/4 0/0 0 0 14 +15
Starters
A. Davis
R. Rondo
J. Holiday
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 49 44 17 2 6 3 3 2 16/35 3/5 9/14 4 13 71 +9
R. Rondo 41 25 10 12 0 1 3 1 11/16 0/1 3/6 3 7 57 +18
J. Holiday 48 22 7 5 1 0 2 4 7/15 1/2 7/12 1 6 38 +3
N. Mirotic 49 21 16 1 2 5 1 3 8/18 2/8 3/4 5 11 45 +16
E. Moore 43 12 0 2 0 1 3 4 5/8 2/4 0/0 0 0 14 +15
Bench
C. Diallo
D. Miller
I. Clark
D. Liggins
A. Ajinca
D. Cousins
C. Cooke
S. Hill
R. Vaughn
F. Jackson
M. James
E. Okafor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Diallo 12 8 7 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 7 15 +5
D. Miller 23 3 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 1 6 -2
I. Clark 18 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/5 0/0 1/1 0 0 3 -6
D. Liggins 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -8
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 285 138 59 23 10 10 15 18 52/106 9/24 25/39 14 45 248 +50
Nets
Starters
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
J. Harris
J. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 44 28 6 1 1 0 0 4 10/24 8/18 0/0 2 4 37 -10
S. Dinwiddie 42 24 4 10 3 0 4 4 5/22 2/9 12/12 1 3 47 -15
D. Carroll 36 12 9 5 0 0 1 6 4/16 1/4 3/4 5 4 30 -12
J. Harris 34 12 10 3 2 2 1 6 4/8 2/4 2/2 2 8 31 +4
J. Allen 17 8 9 0 0 0 0 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 6 17 -6
Starters
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
J. Harris
J. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 44 28 6 1 1 0 0 4 10/24 8/18 0/0 2 4 37 -10
S. Dinwiddie 42 24 4 10 3 0 4 4 5/22 2/9 12/12 1 3 47 -15
D. Carroll 36 12 9 5 0 0 1 6 4/16 1/4 3/4 5 4 30 -12
J. Harris 34 12 10 3 2 2 1 6 4/8 2/4 2/2 2 8 31 +4
J. Allen 17 8 9 0 0 0 0 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 6 17 -6
Bench
D. Russell
Q. Acy
J. Okafor
N. Stauskas
D. Cunningham
J. Webb
T. Mozgov
J. Lin
M. Doyle
C. LeVert
R. Hollis-Jefferson
I. Whitehead
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 31 21 9 5 1 0 5 3 7/18 5/13 2/2 2 7 36 -3
Q. Acy 39 10 5 2 1 0 1 4 3/10 2/7 2/2 1 4 19 -1
J. Okafor 5 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 -7
N. Stauskas 11 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 9 -12
D. Cunningham 19 2 5 2 2 1 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 3 11 +21
J. Webb 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -9
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Doyle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 284 128 60 30 10 3 15 30 43/114 21/59 21/22 18 42 246 -50
