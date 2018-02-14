LAC
Jordan has 30 points and 13 rebounds, Clippers beat Celtics

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Guarding DeAndre Jordan in the paint is hard enough.

When he's making his free throws, that makes it a much bigger problem.

Jordan had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Boston Celtics 129-119 on Wednesday night for their fourth victory in five games.

The 6-foot-11 center, a 59 percent shooter from the free-throw line coming into the game, went 8 for 9, including hitting all four when Boston coach Brad Stevens called for his team to foul him twice intentionally.

''Made his free throws,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. ''We were jokingly saying: `When we find the hot hand, keep going to it.'''

Tobias Harris added 21 points, Danilo Gallinari had 20, and Lou Williams 19.

Jordan seemed to feed off Boston's poor pick-and-roll defense every time the Clippers needed a basket.

''Whenever I'm setting picks and rolling, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense,'' he said.

Jordan was 11 of 14 from the field. He entered hitting 64.7 percent of his shots this season.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 33 points and eight assists. Al Horford had 20 points, and Marcus Morris added 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics lost for the fourth time in five games, a stretch that has seen them fall behind Toronto for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics gave up over 120 points for the second straight game, allowing a season-high to the Clippers after giving up 121 against Cleveland on Sunday.

Boston hadn't given up 120 before the last two games.

''We couldn't guard them all night,'' Stevens said. ''So that had nothing to do with the start, middle or finish.''

The Celtics are 6-9 in their last 15 games.

''I think the theme here is our defense needs to be better,'' Horford said. ''We're a group that's built what we have so far based on the defensive end. We've taken a big step back on that, it's obvious, the last few games.''

Boston had opened a 99-95 lead early in the final quarter on Terry Rozier's 3 from the left wing before the Clippers went on 10-0 run over a 1:57 stretch.

Williams sparked the spree by scoring the initial six points, with the first 3 coming on a shot from beyond the arc in front of the Celtics' bench. He added a conventional 3-point play after his driving basket.

Los Angeles saw its lead sliced to three twice before Jordan had an alley-oop dunk and Harris followed with a 3-point play with just under three minutes to play.

Williams' 3-point play made it 126-116 in the final two minutes.

In the third quarter, the lead changed hands 10 times in the final 3:11, with the Clippers taking the final one, 93-91, on Harris' 3 from the left wing.

TIP-INS

Clippers: The are 5-2 since they sent Blake Griffin to Detroit in blockbuster trade on Jan. 29. ... Former Celtics G Avery Bradley got a nice ovation during pregame introductions.

Celtics: Stevens said G Marcus Smart (cut, right hand) will start practicing next Wednesday, and that he put the team in a ''tough position'' with the injury that he suffered when he cut his hand on glass at the team hotel in Los Angeles in late January.

GRONK COMMOTION

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski walked into the arena early into the third quarter, bringing cheers and a loud reaction from the fans sitting behind the basket where Irving was shooting free throws.

He waved to the fans when he walked past the stanchion to his front-row seat. Later, he danced when he was shown on the video board.

STREAK CONTINUES

Williams scored 15 or more points for the 27th straight game, the league's second longest active streak.

DUNK-FEST

Jordan had eight dunks in the game, four coming in the opening quarter.

NICE START

The Clippers opened a 31-17 lead late in the opening quarter and led 34-25 after one. They held the lead for the entire first half, holding a 61-57 edge at intermission.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Golden State on Feb. 22. They're 1-2 against the Warriors this season, with all the games decided by double digits.

Celtics: At Detroit on Feb. 23. The teams have split two games.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 129 119
Field Goals 44-88 (50.0%) 42-97 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 15-31 (48.4%)
Free Throws 30-33 (90.9%) 20-21 (95.2%)
Total Rebounds 51 52
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 36 35
Team 8 6
Assists 26 24
Steals 5 4
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 21 31
Technicals 0 0
D. Jordan C 6
30 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
33 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 30-26 34273236129
home team logo Celtics 40-19 25323428119
TD Garden Boston, MA
Clippers
Starters
D. Jordan
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
A. Bradley
A. Rivers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Jordan 32 30 13 3 4 0 2 5 11/14 0/0 8/9 3 10 51 +12
T. Harris 39 21 8 5 1 0 1 3 8/16 3/5 2/2 2 6 39 +19
D. Gallinari 40 20 9 1 0 0 1 1 4/11 2/7 10/10 0 9 30 +13
A. Bradley 22 10 1 1 0 0 1 2 5/8 0/0 0/0 0 1 12 -13
A. Rivers 35 10 3 4 0 0 1 4 4/10 2/5 0/0 0 3 20 +16
Bench
L. Williams
M. Teodosic
M. Harrell
W. Johnson
S. Dekker
P. Beverley
T. Wallace
B. Marjanovic
C. Williams
S. Thornwell
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 31 19 2 6 0 1 0 1 6/18 2/9 5/6 0 2 34 +16
M. Teodosic 16 10 1 4 0 0 1 3 3/6 2/3 2/2 1 0 18 -5
M. Harrell 15 9 4 2 0 4 0 2 3/5 0/0 3/4 1 3 21 -2
W. Johnson 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
S. Dekker 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -4
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 129 43 26 5 5 7 21 44/88 11/29 30/33 7 36 227 +50
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
J. Brown
J. Tatum
A. Baynes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 38 33 1 8 1 0 4 3 11/21 5/7 6/6 0 1 47 -14
A. Horford 35 20 4 0 0 2 1 5 8/17 2/4 2/2 1 3 25 -13
J. Brown 35 12 8 1 1 0 2 4 4/12 2/5 2/2 3 5 21 +4
J. Tatum 31 10 4 2 0 0 0 2 4/13 1/4 1/1 0 4 18 -1
A. Baynes 14 8 5 2 0 3 1 5 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 3 19 -8
Bench
M. Morris
T. Rozier
G. Monroe
D. Theis
G. Hayward
A. Nader
S. Larkin
J. Bird
S. Ojeleye
M. Smart
K. Allen
G. Yabusele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 35 13 11 3 1 0 0 4 4/8 3/4 2/2 0 11 31 +2
T. Rozier 28 13 3 7 0 0 0 3 5/12 2/5 1/2 0 3 30 -15
G. Monroe 9 8 5 0 1 2 0 2 2/3 0/0 4/4 2 3 16 -5
D. Theis 10 2 5 1 0 1 0 3 0/3 0/2 2/2 3 2 10 0
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Larkin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 119 46 24 4 8 8 31 42/97 15/31 20/21 11 35 217 -50
