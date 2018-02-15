OKC
George, Westbrook's triple-double lead OKC past Grizzlies

  • Feb 15, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Despite a 28-point performance from Paul George and another triple-double by Russell Westbrook, the Oklahoma City Thunder still needed a last-minute push to gain a win.

The Thunder almost squandered a 22-point, second-half lead before scoring the final six points to escape with a 121-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The win was only Oklahoma City's third in the last nine.

''The first half we were great and generated really good shots,'' Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. ''I thought we came out in the third quarter with the right mindset, but we struggled to put the ball in the basket. That made us a little stagnant, and we were never able to find that rhythm like we had in the first half.''

Westbrook finished with 15 assists and 13 rebounds in his 17th triple-double of the season. Carmelo Anthony added 19 points.

Oklahoma City had a 22-point advantage early in the third, but Memphis outscored the Thunder 31-19 in the quarter to cut it to 92-84. The Grizzlies eventually cut it to 115-114 on a step-back 3-pointer from Tyreke Evans that banked in with 47 seconds left.

But Anthony answered with a 3-pointer - the Thunder's 17th of the game - with 26 seconds remaining to seal the victory. The 17 3-pointers is a record for the team since they came to Oklahoma City. The bulk of those came through the first three quarters as the Thunder built their lead.

''I just thought we got hot,'' said George, who was 6 of 9 from outside the arc. ''We moved the ball and we just made the game easy.''

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with a career-high 28 points, while Evans finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarell Martin had 17 points and eight rebounds as Memphis lost its seventh straight.

Interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised his team for not quitting when they trailed 73-53 at halftime in the Grizzlies' last game before the All-Star break.

''They could've easily laid down, packed it in and got ready for vacation. But you see time and time again, that's not their makeup,'' Bickerstaff said. ''That's not who they are.''

TIP-INS

Thunder: Have won eight of the last nine in the series. ... The 73 first-half points were three short of Oklahoma City's high for a half this season. . Oklahoma City is 12-5 when Westbrook records a triple-double. . George has led the Thunder in scoring in five straight. .The Thunder were 11 of 18 from the field, including 8 of 12 from outside the arc in the second quarter, while outscoring Memphis 39-20 in the frame.

Grizzlies: Are 7-7 against teams on the second night of a back-to-back. Oklahoma City lost to Cleveland on Tuesday night. ... F Chandler Parsons returned after an extended absence with right knee soreness. He played 12 minutes, scoring five points. ... At 18-38, Memphis is at its lowest percentage of wins before an All-Star break since the 2008-09 season, when it was 15-37.

YOU GET A T, AND YOU GET A T, AND.

The Grizzlies were whistled for four technical fouls in the game, including one for Bickerstaff and another for Evans. Harrison actually was disqualified from the game twice, first for drawing his sixth foul with 5 seconds left in the game, then getting a technical as he left - his second of the game. He was whistled for the first early in the third quarter.

HARRISON IMPROVEMENT

Harrison reached a career high in points for the second time in the last three games - a stretch that started after a nine-point performance with four turnovers against Atlanta on Feb. 6. Bickerstaff noted there was ''a hard conversation'' with Harrison before the guard eclipsed his previous career best with 23 points against Utah. ''Tonight, you saw the confidence and the belief in himself,'' Bickerstaff said. ''You saw the shots he was making down the stretch. He just has to be that guy over and over and over again.''

UP NEXT

Thunder: All-Star break. Return Feb. 22 for a road game against Sacramento

Grizzlies: All-Star break. Return Feb. 23 to host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
T. Evans
12 PG
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
44.4 Field Goal % 45.5
44.3 Three Point % 45.6
72.6 Free Throw % 79.5
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 0:05
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made free throw 0:05
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 0:05
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Andrew Harrison 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:06
  Jarell Martin missed jump shot 0:10
  Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Andrew Harrison 0:14
  Team rebound 0:18
  Tyreke Evans missed driving layup, blocked by Russell Westbrook 0:18
Team Stats
Points 121 114
Field Goals 40-81 (49.4%) 44-86 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 17-37 (45.9%) 14-27 (51.9%)
Free Throws 24-35 (68.6%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 49
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 30 35
Team 10 8
Assists 26 29
Steals 7 6
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 19 25
Technicals 1 5
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 13 REB, 15 AST
T. Evans PG 12
23 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 33-26 34391929121
home team logo Grizzlies 18-38 33203130114
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 33-26 106.6 PPG 44.8 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 18-38 99.2 PPG 40.6 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
P. George SF 22.5 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.1 APG 44.8 FG%
A. Harrison SG 8.8 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.8 APG 42.4 FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SF 28 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
A. Harrison SG 28 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
49.4 FG% 51.2
45.9 3PT FG% 51.9
68.6 FT% 80.0
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
S. Adams
A. Abrines
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 37 28 6 4 2 0 1 2 10/15 6/9 2/3 1 5 43 +8
R. Westbrook 37 23 13 15 1 2 4 1 6/14 0/4 11/12 2 11 65 +14
C. Anthony 33 19 1 0 0 1 0 2 7/18 4/10 1/1 0 1 21 +6
S. Adams 31 11 4 1 0 1 2 5 4/9 0/0 3/5 3 1 16 +14
A. Abrines 11 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 3 -10
Bench
P. Patterson
R. Felton
T. Ferguson
J. Grant
D. Johnson
J. Huestis
K. Singler
A. Roberson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Patterson 21 12 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/7 3/4 1/2 0 3 17 +6
R. Felton 23 12 1 4 3 0 1 1 3/7 2/4 4/4 0 1 23 +13
T. Ferguson 10 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 0 9 0
J. Grant 21 5 4 1 1 1 1 2 2/3 0/1 1/4 0 4 12 -6
D. Johnson 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 1 5 -4
J. Huestis 9 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 0 1 -6
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 121 38 26 7 6 9 19 40/81 17/37 24/35 8 30 215 +35
Grizzlies
Starters
A. Harrison
T. Evans
D. Brooks
M. Gasol
J. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Harrison 33 28 2 3 1 0 2 6 10/16 5/5 3/3 0 2 35 -2
T. Evans 30 23 9 7 1 1 3 2 8/18 4/7 3/5 1 8 45 0
D. Brooks 38 14 5 3 1 0 0 1 6/15 2/6 0/0 0 5 26 +9
M. Gasol 29 10 6 9 1 0 3 5 4/11 0/3 2/3 0 6 32 -5
J. Green 18 5 5 2 0 0 0 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 2 14 -10
Bench
J. Martin
D. Davis
C. Parsons
M. Chalmers
B. McLemore
M. Conley
M. Henry
B. Johnson
I. Rabb
W. Selden Jr.
K. Simmons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Martin 30 17 8 2 1 1 3 2 7/12 1/2 2/2 1 7 28 -1
D. Davis 18 8 5 0 0 0 0 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 4 13 -2
C. Parsons 12 5 1 2 1 0 0 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 1 11 -21
M. Chalmers 15 4 0 0 0 0 0 5 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 0 4 -11
B. McLemore 12 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 +8
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 114 41 29 6 2 12 25 44/86 14/27 12/15 6 35 209 -35
NBA Scores