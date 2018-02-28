NO
SA

No Text

Davis, Pelicans rally past Spurs after Aldridge injury

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Anthony Davis had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied in the final two minutes to beat San Antonio 121-116 on Wednesday night, adding to the Spurs' misery after losing LaMarcus Aldridge to an injury in the first half.

New Orleans won its seventh straight after trailing by as many as 15 points.

San Antonio, which has been without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard for all but nine games this season, lost Aldridge to a sprained right ankle late in the first half. Aldridge landed awkwardly while defending a driving hook shot by Davis with three minutes left in the second quarter.

The injury would prove critical down the stretch for the Spurs, who've lost five of their past six. The team did not immediately disclose how long Aldridge will be out.

Jrue Holiday finished with 25 points and Rajon Rondo added 13 points and 12 assists for the Pelicans.

San Antonio had six players in double figures, including 19 from Rudy Gay and 18 from Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans pulled within 105-102 with eight minutes remaining on a 3-pointer by Darius Miller. Davis' alley-oop dunk gave New Orleans its first lead at 114-113 with just under two minutes left.

After Murray and the Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore exchanged 3-pointers, Holiday collected a turnover by Patty Mills. Holiday was fouled and missed the ensuing free throws, but Davis fought through the smaller Spurs and was fouled while collecting the miss. Davis made two free throws to give New Orleans a 119-116 lead.

Mills and Gay both missed 3-pointers on the Spurs' final possession.

Coming off a feel-good victory at Cleveland on Sunday, the Spurs led throughout the game but lost their momentum with Aldridge in the locker room.

Aldridge finished with eight points, snapping a 59-game streak of scoring in double figures.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: The Pelicans are 18-14 on the road this season, one of only five teams in the West with a winning record away from home. ... Emeka Okafor went scoreless and had one rebound in four minutes in his eighth game with the Pelicans. ... New Orleans had lost five straight in San Antonio. The Pelicans' last victory at the AT&T Center was Nov. 8, 2014.

Spurs: After missing the first 27 games of the season, Leonard has missed 17 games since returning to the sidelines following a nine-game return. ... Pau Gasol (bruised left knee bone) did not play. . Davis Bertans started his eighth game of the season. ... Tony Parker passed Tim Duncan for fourth in Spurs history in steals with 1,026.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Visit Dallas on Sunday night.

Spurs: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
L. Aldridge
12 PF
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
53.6 Field Goal % 50.1
53.8 Three Point % 50.2
82.4 Free Throw % 83.8
  Team rebound 0:00
  Manu Ginobili missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on Manu Ginobili 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 0:03
  Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson 0:15
  Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
+ 1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
Team Stats
Points 121 116
Field Goals 50-99 (50.5%) 48-99 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 52 54
Offensive 12 13
Defensive 31 34
Team 9 7
Assists 26 23
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 4
away team logo
R. Rondo PG 9
13 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST
home team logo
D. Murray PG 5
18 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 35-26 24273634121
home team logo Spurs 36-26 29313521116
O/U 218.5, SA -4.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
O/U 218.5, SA -4.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 35-26 112.0 PPG 43.9 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Spurs 36-26 102.0 PPG 44.2 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 28.2 PPG 11.0 RPG 2.4 APG 53.8 FG%
R. Gay SF 11.1 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.5 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis PF 26 PTS 15 REB 1 AST
R. Gay SF 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
50.5 FG% 48.5
34.6 3PT FG% 34.6
80.0 FT% 78.6
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Holiday
E. Moore
R. Rondo
E. Okafor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 37 26 15 1 2 0 4 2 9/19 0/0 8/8 5 10 41 +5
J. Holiday 36 25 4 3 0 1 2 4 11/18 2/5 1/3 0 4 34 +3
E. Moore 37 17 4 1 0 0 1 1 7/15 1/4 2/2 3 1 22 +12
R. Rondo 32 13 8 12 1 0 1 2 6/14 1/4 0/1 2 6 45 +1
E. Okafor 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -3
Starters
A. Davis
J. Holiday
E. Moore
R. Rondo
E. Okafor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 37 26 15 1 2 0 4 2 9/19 0/0 8/8 5 10 41 +5
J. Holiday 36 25 4 3 0 1 2 4 11/18 2/5 1/3 0 4 34 +3
E. Moore 37 17 4 1 0 0 1 1 7/15 1/4 2/2 3 1 22 +12
R. Rondo 32 13 8 12 1 0 1 2 6/14 1/4 0/1 2 6 45 +1
E. Okafor 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -3
Bench
N. Mirotic
D. Miller
I. Clark
C. Diallo
A. Ajinca
D. Liggins
D. Cousins
C. Cooke
S. Hill
F. Jackson
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Mirotic 19 13 2 1 1 0 2 3 5/9 2/5 1/1 0 2 16 -9
D. Miller 32 11 3 3 1 0 0 1 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 3 21 +12
I. Clark 21 10 4 4 1 0 1 1 5/10 0/3 0/0 1 3 22 +11
C. Diallo 12 4 2 1 1 2 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 10 -2
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Liggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 230 121 43 26 7 3 12 17 50/99 9/26 12/15 12 31 212 +30
Spurs
Starters
D. Murray
P. Mills
L. Aldridge
D. Bertans
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Murray 30 18 9 5 1 1 2 3 8/15 1/1 1/1 0 9 37 +7
P. Mills 36 11 3 2 0 1 1 0 4/10 1/6 2/2 0 3 18 0
L. Aldridge 13 8 3 0 0 0 0 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 1 11 +8
D. Bertans 16 7 3 3 1 1 0 2 2/3 2/2 1/3 1 2 18 -2
K. Anderson 27 4 8 2 1 1 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 4 4 18 -7
Starters
D. Murray
P. Mills
L. Aldridge
D. Bertans
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Murray 30 18 9 5 1 1 2 3 8/15 1/1 1/1 0 9 37 +7
P. Mills 36 11 3 2 0 1 1 0 4/10 1/6 2/2 0 3 18 0
L. Aldridge 13 8 3 0 0 0 0 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 1 11 +8
D. Bertans 16 7 3 3 1 1 0 2 2/3 2/2 1/3 1 2 18 -2
K. Anderson 27 4 8 2 1 1 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 4 4 18 -7
Bench
R. Gay
M. Ginobili
J. Lauvergne
T. Parker
D. Green
B. Forbes
K. Leonard
D. Hilliard
B. Paul
M. Costello
P. Gasol
D. White
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gay 24 19 5 4 1 3 2 1 7/15 2/6 3/4 1 4 34 +4
M. Ginobili 19 17 2 3 1 1 5 3 7/13 1/4 2/2 0 2 22 -15
J. Lauvergne 19 14 7 1 0 1 1 2 6/9 0/0 2/2 4 3 23 -13
T. Parker 16 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 5/9 0/1 0/0 1 0 13 -10
D. Green 27 8 5 0 2 0 0 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 5 15 -1
B. Forbes 7 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 +4
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 116 47 23 7 9 11 15 48/99 9/26 11/14 13 34 214 -25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores