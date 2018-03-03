LAL
SA

No Text

Ball, Randle rally Lakers past Spurs late, 116-112

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Lonzo Ball hit a career-best six 3-pointers, Julius Randle had 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the final two minutes to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-112 on Saturday night.

Ball made three shots from beyond the arc in the final three minutes to give the Lakers their fifth straight victory. Ball finished with 18 points, and Isaiah Thomas added 21 points.

The Spurs lost their second straight game in which they never trailed until the final two minutes.

Ball's fourth 3-pointer cut San Antonio's lead to 105-104, and Randle made two free throws to give Los Angeles its first lead at 106-105 with 1:59 remaining. After a jumper by Pau Gasol, Ball hit another 3 to give the Lakers a 109-107 advantage with 1:15 remaining. After Gasol made two free throws to tie it, Ball hit another 3 to stun the Spurs' fans and electrify a large Lakers' contingent.

San Antonio contained Ball and the Lakers early despite using their 22nd different starting lineup this season with Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge both out with injuries.

Gasol, Kyle Anderson, Davis Bertans, Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray started for the first time together, helping the Spurs get off to one of their better starts defensively at home.

Gasol finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers were 5 for 22 from the field in the first quarter, shooting 22 percent. Los Angeles was able to stay close by going 11 for 12 on free throws in the quarter.

The defensive momentum they generated came to a crashing halt in the fourth quarter as the young Lakers were able to celebrate on the Spurs' court.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Thomas has scored in double figures in six of nine games with the Lakers, including three with 20-plus. ... Lakers coach Luke Walton was assessed a technical foul after having an animated discussion with official Marat Kogut during a timeout with 1:33 remaining in the first half. ... Randle was assessed a technical foul after he continued to complain to official Jonathan Sterling several possessions after a non-call when Gasol blocked his shot. ... Ball and Kyle Kuzma got loud ovations during pre-game introductions.

Spurs: Coach Gregg Popovich was shocked he was assessed a technical foul with five minutes remaining after speaking to official Jason Philips during a timeout. Popovich continually asked Philips what the technical was for. ... Gasol is averaging over three assists for the 11th time in his career. Fellow former Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the only 7-footer with more, averaging 3-plus assists in 15 seasons. ... The Spurs are 22-8 at home this season. They were 31-10 at home last season and matched an NBA record with a 40-1 home record in 2016.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Portland on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Memphis on Monday night.

---

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
L. Ball
2 PG
R. Gay
22 SF
22.4 Min. Per Game 22.4
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
36.9 Field Goal % 46.8
37.1 Three Point % 46.9
49.1 Free Throw % 78.4
  Team rebound 0:01
  Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 1 Isaiah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Isaiah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Patty Mills 0:05
+ 3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 0:06
+ 2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 0:10
  Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0:30
+ 3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
+ 1 Pau Gasol made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:56
+ 1 Pau Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws 0:56
Team Stats
Points 116 112
Field Goals 40-92 (43.5%) 44-98 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 15-34 (44.1%) 7-30 (23.3%)
Free Throws 21-27 (77.8%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 55 60
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 36 38
Team 9 10
Assists 26 28
Steals 10 10
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 4 2
away team logo
L. Ball PG 2
18 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
P. Gasol PF 16
19 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 28-34 23302736116
home team logo Spurs 36-27 30303121112
O/U 218.5, SA -6.0
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
O/U 218.5, SA -6.0
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 28-34 108.3 PPG 46.5 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Spurs 36-27 102.2 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 14.9 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.4 APG 56.2 FG%
P. Gasol PF 10.7 PPG 8.4 RPG 3.3 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 25 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
P. Gasol PF 19 PTS 10 REB 8 AST
43.5 FG% 44.9
44.1 3PT FG% 23.3
77.8 FT% 85.0
Lakers
Starters
J. Randle
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
B. Lopez
K. Kuzma
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 33 25 6 3 1 1 1 4 8/15 0/0 9/11 2 4 38 +5
K. Caldwell-Pope 43 18 13 2 3 0 1 4 7/13 3/5 1/1 2 11 37 +3
L. Ball 34 18 7 11 1 2 2 4 6/12 6/10 0/0 0 7 48 +8
B. Lopez 25 14 2 2 1 0 2 0 6/12 2/4 0/1 0 2 19 -17
K. Kuzma 33 11 8 1 2 0 2 5 4/13 2/6 1/4 4 4 21 -3
Bench
I. Thomas
T. Wear
I. Zubac
T. Ennis
G. Payton II
J. Hart
B. Ingram
T. Bryant
A. Caruso
L. Deng
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Thomas 28 21 1 7 0 0 5 1 6/16 1/5 8/8 0 1 31 +6
T. Wear 12 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 3/6 1/4 0/0 0 2 9 +18
I. Zubac 14 2 4 0 1 1 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 3 6 +7
T. Ennis 13 0 3 0 1 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 4 -4
G. Payton II 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 116 46 26 10 4 15 21 40/92 15/34 21/27 10 36 213 +20
Spurs
Starters
P. Gasol
P. Mills
D. Murray
D. Bertans
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Gasol 32 19 10 8 0 3 2 2 8/17 0/3 3/6 1 9 46 +14
P. Mills 29 14 2 3 0 0 2 3 6/12 1/5 1/1 1 1 20 +16
D. Murray 23 12 7 1 3 0 2 2 5/11 0/0 2/2 3 4 22 +7
D. Bertans 21 11 5 2 1 0 3 2 4/9 3/8 0/0 0 5 18 +2
K. Anderson 21 8 4 5 2 0 1 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 3 23 +8
Bench
R. Gay
M. Ginobili
J. Lauvergne
D. Green
T. Parker
L. Aldridge
K. Leonard
D. Hilliard
B. Paul
M. Costello
B. Forbes
D. White
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gay 26 15 8 0 0 1 2 3 5/12 2/5 3/3 0 8 22 -4
M. Ginobili 23 12 4 6 1 0 1 2 4/11 0/3 4/4 1 3 28 -13
J. Lauvergne 15 8 9 0 2 0 0 2 3/6 0/0 2/2 5 4 19 -16
D. Green 23 7 1 2 0 1 1 1 2/7 1/5 2/2 0 1 12 -18
T. Parker 21 6 0 1 1 0 2 2 3/9 0/1 0/0 0 0 7 -16
L. Aldridge - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Forbes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 112 50 28 10 5 16 19 44/98 7/30 17/20 12 38 217 -20
NBA Scores