SAN ANTONIO (AP) Lonzo Ball hit a career-best six 3-pointers, Julius Randle had 25 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the final two minutes to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-112 on Saturday night.

Ball made three shots from beyond the arc in the final three minutes to give the Lakers their fifth straight victory. Ball finished with 18 points, and Isaiah Thomas added 21 points.

The Spurs lost their second straight game in which they never trailed until the final two minutes.

Ball's fourth 3-pointer cut San Antonio's lead to 105-104, and Randle made two free throws to give Los Angeles its first lead at 106-105 with 1:59 remaining. After a jumper by Pau Gasol, Ball hit another 3 to give the Lakers a 109-107 advantage with 1:15 remaining. After Gasol made two free throws to tie it, Ball hit another 3 to stun the Spurs' fans and electrify a large Lakers' contingent.

San Antonio contained Ball and the Lakers early despite using their 22nd different starting lineup this season with Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge both out with injuries.

Gasol, Kyle Anderson, Davis Bertans, Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray started for the first time together, helping the Spurs get off to one of their better starts defensively at home.

Gasol finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lakers were 5 for 22 from the field in the first quarter, shooting 22 percent. Los Angeles was able to stay close by going 11 for 12 on free throws in the quarter.

The defensive momentum they generated came to a crashing halt in the fourth quarter as the young Lakers were able to celebrate on the Spurs' court.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Thomas has scored in double figures in six of nine games with the Lakers, including three with 20-plus. ... Lakers coach Luke Walton was assessed a technical foul after having an animated discussion with official Marat Kogut during a timeout with 1:33 remaining in the first half. ... Randle was assessed a technical foul after he continued to complain to official Jonathan Sterling several possessions after a non-call when Gasol blocked his shot. ... Ball and Kyle Kuzma got loud ovations during pre-game introductions.

Spurs: Coach Gregg Popovich was shocked he was assessed a technical foul with five minutes remaining after speaking to official Jason Philips during a timeout. Popovich continually asked Philips what the technical was for. ... Gasol is averaging over three assists for the 11th time in his career. Fellow former Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the only 7-footer with more, averaging 3-plus assists in 15 seasons. ... The Spurs are 22-8 at home this season. They were 31-10 at home last season and matched an NBA record with a 40-1 home record in 2016.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Portland on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Memphis on Monday night.

