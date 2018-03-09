Bucks get back on track against Knicks with 120-112 win
MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, outmuscling the New York Knicks in the lane to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold on for a 120-112 win on Friday night.
Khris Middleton had a game-high 30 points for the Bucks, who got a head-start on their fourth-quarter surge when Antetokounmpo rejected Emmanuel Mudiay's attempted layup before the third-quarter buzzer to preserve a 91-89 lead.
The Bucks took control with a 19-7 run over a six-plus minute stretch of the fourth to build a 16-point lead that withstood a late run by the Knicks. Antetokounmpo wheeled his way past defenders to get to the foul line, while Middleton provided balance from the perimeter after his 3 with 5:03 left gave Milwaukee a 112-96 advantage.
New York, which finished a winless four-game road trip, has lost 14 of its last 15 games.
Still, the Knicks hardly looked like a draft lottery-bound team after rallying from an early 15-point deficit to take a brief lead in the third quarter.
Antetokounmpo swatted away their hopes of finishing a comeback.
The Bucks, who fell into eighth place in the East entering Friday after losing six of their last seven games, hope to gain ground again in the playoff race during a four-game stretch against 40-loss teams that started with the Knicks.
Milwaukee was at its best early on when pushing the pace . Bledsoe had four assists in the first quarter and the Bucks were active in the backcourt to force five turnovers in the period.
The Knicks closed the first half with a 7-0 run to get within 60-55 after Hardaway Jr. hit a 3 over the outstretched arm of 7-footer Tyler Zeller just before the buzzer.
TIP INS
Knicks: F Michael Beasley, who played for Milwaukee last year, finished with four points in 22 minutes. ... F Troy Williams led all scorers in the first half with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He finished with 18 points.
Bucks: Improved to 18-7 against teams under .500. ... Bledsoe had five points, seven assists, four steals and three turnovers in 14 minutes in an active first half. ... Backup C Tyler Zeller had 12 points in 16 minutes in his return from a two-game absence because of back soreness.
UP NEXT
Knicks: Open five-game homestand Sunday by hosting the Toronto Raptors.
Bucks: Hit the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
---
|37.3
|Min. Per Game
|37.3
|27.2
|Pts. Per Game
|27.2
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|10.2
|Reb. Per Game
|10.2
|60.5
|Field Goal %
|53.0
|60.3
|Three Point %
|53.1
|86.5
|Free Throw %
|75.4
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:09
|Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown
|0:31
|Emmanuel Mudiay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:35
|Out of bounds turnover on John Henson
|0:46
|+ 2
|Emmanuel Mudiay made driving layup
|0:59
|+ 1
|Sterling Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|+ 1
|Sterling Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by John Henson
|1:04
|Emmanuel Mudiay missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|+ 1
|Emmanuel Mudiay made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|112
|120
|Field Goals
|47-98 (48.0%)
|41-73 (56.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-28 (25.0%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|30-39 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|51
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|28
|36
|Team
|5
|9
|Assists
|24
|29
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|26
|17
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Key Players
|
|T. Hardaway Jr. SF
|17.0 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.8 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
|K. Middleton SF
|19.7 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|4.0 APG
|46.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Hardaway Jr. SF
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|K. Middleton SF
|30 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.0
|FG%
|56.2
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|32
|26
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10/20
|4/11
|2/2
|0
|7
|37
|+4
|E. Mudiay
|28
|19
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7/14
|1/3
|4/7
|0
|2
|27
|-5
|E. Kanter
|21
|16
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8/11
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|3
|25
|-1
|L. Thomas
|33
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|15
|-1
|F. Ntilikina
|33
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|10
|-2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Williams
|25
|18
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7/14
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|3
|24
|-5
|K. O'Quinn
|17
|14
|2
|6
|1
|3
|0
|2
|6/8
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|32
|-6
|M. Beasley
|22
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|12
|0
|T. Burke
|14
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|12
|-15
|L. Kornet
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|3
|-6
|D. Dotson
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|2
|-3
|J. Noah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Porzingis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|112
|39
|24
|6
|5
|11
|26
|47/98
|7/28
|11/14
|11
|28
|199
|-40
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Middleton
|31
|30
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11/16
|2/4
|6/6
|0
|4
|35
|-4
|G. Antetokounmpo
|35
|28
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7/15
|0/0
|14/18
|2
|8
|51
|+19
|J. Henson
|31
|14
|4
|2
|1
|4
|3
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|4/7
|0
|4
|24
|+11
|E. Bledsoe
|28
|7
|3
|8
|4
|0
|5
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/2
|0
|3
|25
|+9
|T. Snell
|27
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|10
|+2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Zeller
|16
|12
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|20
|-3
|J. Parker
|23
|12
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|25
|+1
|S. Brown
|21
|11
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|19
|+6
|S. Muhammad
|6
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|7
|-2
|J. Terry
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|4
|+4
|X. Munford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|M. Brogdon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teletovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dellavedova
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Plumlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|120
|42
|29
|8
|6
|14
|17
|41/73
|8/18
|30/39
|6
|36
|220
|+40