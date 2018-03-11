No Text
CHI
ATL
No Text
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Schroder
17 PG
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|19.2
|Pts. Per Game
|19.2
|6.1
|Ast. Per Game
|6.1
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|39.1
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|38.8
|Three Point %
|43.4
|78.7
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|0:05
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:05
|+ 1
|Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:09
|+ 1
|Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:09
|Personal foul on Isaiah Taylor
|0:09
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|0:09
|Tyler Dorsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:13
|+ 1
|Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:17
|+ 1
|Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:17
|Personal foul on Tyler Dorsey
|0:17
|+ 1
|Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw
|0:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|129
|122
|Field Goals
|48-98 (49.0%)
|42-82 (51.2%)
|3-Pointers
|17-37 (45.9%)
|19-40 (47.5%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|19-22 (86.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|45
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|34
|37
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|31
|32
|Steals
|10
|2
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|5
|15
|Fouls
|24
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
B. Portis PF 5
21 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
T. Waller-Prince SF 12
38 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
|Key Players
|
|B. Portis PF
|12.9 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.6 FG%
|
|T. Waller-Prince SF
|12.5 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.3 APG
|41.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Portis PF
|21 PTS
|10 REB
|5 AST
|T. Waller-Prince SF
|38 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|
|49.0
|FG%
|51.2
|
|
|45.9
|3PT FG%
|47.5
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|86.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Z. LaVine
|28
|21
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7/16
|3/8
|4/4
|0
|1
|28
|-8
|L. Markkanen
|29
|19
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6/13
|1/5
|6/6
|2
|6
|28
|-15
|K. Dunn
|30
|13
|2
|5
|3
|0
|1
|4
|5/13
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|1
|27
|-17
|D. Nwaba
|22
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3/4
|2/2
|2/4
|0
|3
|18
|-5
|R. Lopez
|12
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|9
|-14
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. Portis
|27
|21
|10
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9/16
|2/5
|1/1
|5
|5
|42
|+21
|A. Blakeney
|18
|14
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6/9
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|20
|+16
|D. Valentine
|26
|12
|6
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|5
|31
|+11
|N. Vonleh
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|8
|21
|+20
|C. Payne
|17
|7
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|1
|19
|+24
|C. Felicio
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|4
|+2
|J. Holiday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Asik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Eddie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Zipser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|129
|47
|31
|10
|4
|5
|24
|48/98
|17/37
|16/19
|13
|34
|247
|+35
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Waller-Prince
|35
|38
|6
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|11/18
|7/13
|9/10
|0
|6
|57
|+10
|J. Collins
|26
|15
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|7
|22
|-6
|D. Dedmon
|30
|10
|9
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/6
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|7
|23
|-9
|I. Taylor
|27
|7
|1
|8
|0
|0
|3
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|21
|+4
|K. Bazemore
|12
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|11
|-7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Muscala
|22
|19
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/9
|5/6
|0/0
|1
|4
|24
|+4
|T. Dorsey
|27
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/11
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|17
|-11
|J. Magette
|21
|7
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|24
|+2
|A. White
|13
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|1/1
|0
|1
|8
|-16
|J. Morris
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|6
|-3
|M. Plumlee
|16
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|7
|-3
|M. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cavanaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Schroder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cleveland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bembry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|122
|42
|32
|2
|5
|15
|14
|42/82
|19/40
|19/22
|5
|37
|220
|-35