CHI
ATL

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Schroder
17 PG
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
39.1 Field Goal % 43.4
38.8 Three Point % 43.4
78.7 Free Throw % 87.0
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis 0:05
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Isaiah Taylor 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis 0:09
  Tyler Dorsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:13
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Tyler Dorsey 0:17
+ 1 Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw 0:18
Team Stats
Points 129 122
Field Goals 48-98 (49.0%) 42-82 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 17-37 (45.9%) 19-40 (47.5%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 51 45
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 34 37
Team 4 3
Assists 31 32
Steals 10 2
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 5 15
Fouls 24 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Portis PF 5
21 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
T. Waller-Prince SF 12
38 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 23-43 20333838129
home team logo Hawks 20-47 34163537122
O/U 213.0, ATL -2.0
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
O/U 213.0, ATL -2.0
Philips Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 23-43 103.0 PPG 44.7 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Hawks 20-47 103.3 PPG 41 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
B. Portis PF 12.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.7 APG 46.6 FG%
T. Waller-Prince SF 12.5 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.3 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Portis PF 21 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
T. Waller-Prince SF 38 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
49.0 FG% 51.2
45.9 3PT FG% 47.5
84.2 FT% 86.4
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
K. Dunn
D. Nwaba
R. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 28 21 1 3 0 1 1 3 7/16 3/8 4/4 0 1 28 -8
L. Markkanen 29 19 8 0 1 1 1 2 6/13 1/5 6/6 2 6 28 -15
K. Dunn 30 13 2 5 3 0 1 4 5/13 2/4 1/2 1 1 27 -17
D. Nwaba 22 10 3 2 1 0 0 5 3/4 2/2 2/4 0 3 18 -5
R. Lopez 12 4 2 1 0 1 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 0 9 -14
Bench
B. Portis
A. Blakeney
D. Valentine
N. Vonleh
C. Payne
C. Felicio
J. Holiday
O. Asik
J. Grant
J. Eddie
P. Zipser
R. Arcidiacono
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Portis 27 21 10 5 1 0 0 3 9/16 2/5 1/1 5 5 42 +21
A. Blakeney 18 14 3 1 1 0 0 2 6/9 2/3 0/0 0 3 20 +16
D. Valentine 26 12 6 7 1 0 2 3 5/10 2/4 0/0 1 5 31 +11
N. Vonleh 18 8 8 2 0 1 0 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 8 21 +20
C. Payne 17 7 2 4 2 0 0 0 2/3 1/1 2/2 1 1 19 +24
C. Felicio 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 4 +2
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Asik - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zipser - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 129 47 31 10 4 5 24 48/98 17/37 16/19 13 34 247 +35
Hawks
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
I. Taylor
K. Bazemore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Waller-Prince 35 38 6 7 1 0 2 1 11/18 7/13 9/10 0 6 57 +10
J. Collins 26 15 7 0 0 1 1 2 5/8 0/0 5/6 0 7 22 -6
D. Dedmon 30 10 9 2 1 1 2 1 4/6 1/2 1/1 2 7 23 -9
I. Taylor 27 7 1 8 0 0 3 5 3/7 0/0 1/2 0 1 21 +4
K. Bazemore 12 6 0 3 0 0 1 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 0 11 -7
Bench
M. Muscala
T. Dorsey
J. Magette
A. White
J. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Delaney
T. Cavanaugh
D. Schroder
A. Cleveland
D. Bembry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Muscala 22 19 5 0 0 1 1 2 7/9 5/6 0/0 1 4 24 +4
T. Dorsey 27 7 3 3 0 1 0 1 3/11 1/7 0/0 0 3 17 -11
J. Magette 21 7 2 8 0 0 1 0 2/6 1/3 2/2 1 1 24 +2
A. White 13 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/6 2/5 1/1 0 1 8 -16
J. Morris 5 4 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 6 -3
M. Plumlee 16 2 7 0 0 1 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 7 -3
M. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Schroder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 122 42 32 2 5 15 14 42/82 19/40 19/22 5 37 220 -35
NBA Scores