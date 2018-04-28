CLE
IND

No Text

Pacers even series, force Game 7 by blowing out Cavs 121-87

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 28, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Pacers will force LeBron James to go the distance to remain unbeaten in first-round series.

Behind Victor Oladipo's 28 points and first career postseason triple-double, the Pacers sent the series back to Cleveland and pushed the defending Eastern Conference champions to the brink of an early exit and a possible summer of unrest with a 121-87 rout on Friday night.

''I just went out there and played. I did everything with confidence. I just played read and react,'' Oladipo said. ''This game is over. It means absolutely nothing right now.''

If he can play that way one more time, the Pacers could reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2014.

History does not bode well for the Pacers. James is 12-0 all-time in first-round series and home teams have a major advantage in Game 7.

But the Pacers have defied the odds all season and this series has been no exception.

Their Game 1 victory, in Cleveland, ended James' record-setting, 21-game winning streak in the first round.

In Game 6, Indiana handed the Cavs their first loss in a closeout game in 14 tries dating to 2009 and ended James' 11-game winning streak in closeout games.

It wasn't even close.

While James finished with 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds, coach Tyronn Lue opted to keep four of his five starters including James on the bench for the entire fourth quarter because Cleveland trailed by 25.

''They just took it to us (in the third),'' James said. ''They made shots. We missed shots. We didn't counter what they were doing defensively or offensively and it just turned the game wide open.''

Indiana did it by playing old-school postseason basketball - hard, aggressive and relentless.

It showed.

Kevin Love hurt his left wrist on a hard fall midway through the second quarter and wound up scoring just seven points while shooting 3 of 10 from the field. Lue provided no injury update after the game.

James took a shot, too, cutting the side of his left eye when he ran into Thaddeus Young's elbow on a drive late in the first half. No foul was called. James continued to play with a large bandage and needed stitches after the game to close the gash.

''I thought they really played fast and tried to attack us early,'' Lue said. ''I don't even remember (what happened to start the second half). I really don't. It happened so quickly.''

But the biggest difference was Oladipo, who had struggled mightily against the Cavs' relentless defense the previous four games.

This time, he relaxed and got his teammates back in sync on a night he finished with 13 rebounds, 10 assists, went 11 of 19 from the field and 6 of 8 on 3s.

It was enough to keep the Pacers in charge most of the game.

''This was probably the most complete game we've played,'' Lance Stephenson said. ''We got the lead and they never got back into a groove. We played smart basketball. We played lockdown defense, and I think the biggest part was we fed off their mistakes.''

The Cavs never led after the Pacers used a 12-2 run to erase a 22-17 first-quarter deficit.

They led 57-47 at halftime, extended the margin to 92-67 after three and led by as much as 36 before closing it out.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: The 34-point margin was Cleveland's worst playoff loss since James returned for his second stint with the team. ... Cleveland has only lost eight playoff games against the East since 2015 - three in this series. ... Jeff Green scored 13 points and Rodney Hood had 12 as the Cavs committed 15 turnovers and were 12 of 38 on 3s.

Pacers: Have not lost three straight games since snapping a five-game skid in early January. ... Indiana has been eliminated by James' teams in four of its last six playoff appearances. ... The Pacers produced their highest point total in the series Friday. ... Seven players scored in double figures: Domantas Sabonis had 19, Darren Collison had 15, Stephenson had 12 and Bojan Bogdanovic and Young each had 10.

FINAL CHAPTER?

James was asked after the game if he had given any thought to the possibility Sunday's game could be his last in Cleveland.

''No, no,'' James said. ''The thought that if we don't play well this will be my last game of the year, that will probably hit my mind. But, um, I haven't thought about (the future).''

James is expected to become a free agent this summer and many believe he could leave his hometown team for the second time in his career.

CALL IT AS THEY SEE IT

Pacers coach Nate McMillan artfully dodged a pregame question about whether he thought James generally received the benefit of the doubt on most close calls.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett did not.

Hogsett signed an executive order declaring that ''unlike some cities, goaltending remains an illegal action in the game of basketball - for all players, on all teams, without exception.'' The proclamation continued: ''Indiana is the center of the basketball universe, and sometimes that means we have an obligation to stand up and defend the basic rules of the game.''

It was an obvious shot at the call the NBA acknowledged was missed with 3 seconds left in Game 5.

HILL'S BATTLE

Cavaliers point guard George Hill missed his third straight game but does appear to be on the mend. He participated in the Cavs' morning shootaround, with a wrap around his injured back. And he participated in a pregame workout before he was deactivated.

Just 90 minutes before game time, Lue still didn't know whether Hill would play.

''Not sure,'' he said. ''He had a workout so we'll see.''

UP NEXT

Game 7 will be played Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
54.1 Field Goal % 47.8
54.2 Three Point % 47.9
73.3 Free Throw % 79.9
+ 2 Ante Zizic made dunk, assist by Jordan Clarkson 0:21
+ 1 Trevor Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Trevor Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Shooting foul on Cedi Osman 0:30
+ 2 Rodney Hood made driving layup, assist by Jordan Clarkson 0:43
  Team rebound 0:46
  Cedi Osman missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:48
  Team rebound 0:48
  Cedi Osman missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:48
  Personal foul on Joe Young 0:48
  Team rebound 0:55
Team Stats
Points 87 121
Field Goals 33-79 (41.8%) 49-87 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 12-38 (31.6%) 15-30 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 46 51
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 26 36
Team 13 7
Assists 16 27
Steals 4 9
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. James SF 23
22 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
28 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 3-3 2621202087
home team logo Pacers 3-3 29283529121
Game 6
Tied 3-3
O/U 202.0, IND -1.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Game 6
Tied 3-3
O/U 202.0, IND -1.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 3-3 110.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Pacers 3-3 105.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 34.8 PPG 11.4 RPG 8.0 APG 55.0 FG%
V. Oladipo SG 20.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 5.2 APG 36.8 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 22 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
V. Oladipo SG 28 PTS 13 REB 10 AST
41.8 FG% 56.3
31.6 3PT FG% 50.0
56.3 FT% 57.1
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
J. Smith
K. Love
K. Korver
J. Calderon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 31 22 5 7 1 2 4 3 7/16 3/6 5/5 0 5 40 -24
J. Smith 27 9 3 0 0 0 2 3 3/9 3/8 0/0 1 2 10 -10
K. Love 24 7 7 0 0 0 2 1 3/10 1/4 0/0 0 7 12 -15
K. Korver 24 6 1 1 0 0 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 1 7 -11
J. Calderon 13 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 4 -5
Starters
L. James
J. Smith
K. Love
K. Korver
J. Calderon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 31 22 5 7 1 2 4 3 7/16 3/6 5/5 0 5 40 -24
J. Smith 27 9 3 0 0 0 2 3 3/9 3/8 0/0 1 2 10 -10
K. Love 24 7 7 0 0 0 2 1 3/10 1/4 0/0 0 7 12 -15
K. Korver 24 6 1 1 0 0 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 1 7 -11
J. Calderon 13 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 4 -5
Bench
J. Green
R. Hood
L. Nance Jr.
J. Clarkson
T. Thompson
C. Osman
A. Zizic
G. Hill
O. White
K. Perkins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 24 13 2 1 0 0 0 1 4/9 3/6 2/4 1 1 17 -21
R. Hood 24 12 3 1 0 0 2 4 6/12 0/2 0/0 0 3 15 -27
L. Nance Jr. 18 6 6 0 1 0 0 2 3/3 0/0 0/1 2 4 13 -13
J. Clarkson 24 5 1 4 0 0 0 0 2/8 0/4 1/2 1 0 14 -19
T. Thompson 14 3 4 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 2 8 -16
C. Osman 8 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/2 0 0 3 -4
A. Zizic 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -5
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 87 33 16 4 2 14 17 33/79 12/38 9/16 7 26 144 -170
Pacers
Starters
V. Oladipo
D. Collison
M. Turner
T. Young
B. Bogdanovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 34 28 13 10 4 0 2 1 11/19 6/8 0/0 1 12 63 +26
D. Collison 26 15 2 5 0 0 2 1 6/9 3/4 0/0 0 2 25 +13
M. Turner 27 12 4 2 0 1 0 2 4/6 1/1 3/4 1 3 21 +20
T. Young 29 10 5 1 2 0 1 2 4/6 0/1 2/4 1 4 18 +9
B. Bogdanovic 27 10 4 1 0 0 0 2 4/12 2/7 0/0 0 4 16 +7
Starters
V. Oladipo
D. Collison
M. Turner
T. Young
B. Bogdanovic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 34 28 13 10 4 0 2 1 11/19 6/8 0/0 1 12 63 +26
D. Collison 26 15 2 5 0 0 2 1 6/9 3/4 0/0 0 2 25 +13
M. Turner 27 12 4 2 0 1 0 2 4/6 1/1 3/4 1 3 21 +20
T. Young 29 10 5 1 2 0 1 2 4/6 0/1 2/4 1 4 18 +9
B. Bogdanovic 27 10 4 1 0 0 0 2 4/12 2/7 0/0 0 4 16 +7
Bench
D. Sabonis
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
T. Booker
G. Robinson III
J. Young
T. Leaf
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
B. Moore
A. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 22 19 6 0 0 0 1 4 9/11 0/0 1/2 4 2 24 +28
L. Stephenson 26 12 2 6 1 0 0 2 5/12 2/7 0/2 0 2 27 +28
C. Joseph 21 9 4 2 2 0 1 1 4/9 1/2 0/0 0 4 18 +21
T. Booker 12 4 3 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 2 7 +6
G. Robinson III 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +5
J. Young 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
T. Leaf 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 121 44 27 9 1 7 18 49/87 15/30 8/14 8 36 222 +170
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores