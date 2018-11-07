MIL
McCollum scores 40 as Trail Blazers beat Bucks 118-103

  • Nov 07, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) CJ McCollum scored 40 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Milwaukee 118-103 on Tuesday night, handing the Bucks their second loss in 10 games this season.

McCollum, who entered shooting well below his career averages, went 17 for 26 from the field and added six assists. Evan Turner had 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Blazers (8-3).

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 23 points and nine rebounds. Brook Lopez shot 6 for 10 from 3-point range and finished with 22 points.

In the third quarter, McCollum put on a show. He scored 19 points and made Bucks rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo fall down on a crossover move before hitting a basket, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Portland led by 14 after three.

The game began with a fast pace that carried on throughout in a meeting between two of the top five offenses in the NBA.

Portland outscored the Bucks 33-31 in the first quarter as both teams shot better than 50 percent from the floor and the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

Bucks: With new coach Mike Budenholzer in charge, Milwaukee is playing a much different style this season. After being a bottom-five team in 3-point attempts last season, the Bucks came in second in the NBA in 3-point tries with 41 per game. That included their 117-113 loss at Boston in which they put up 55 3-pointers. ''Yeah, it's a lot,'' Budenholzer said. ''The game is always evolving with teams, coaches and players trying to figure out what gives them the best chance. The skill of players now today is special, so trying to push that envelope.''

Trail Blazers: One of the biggest changes for the Trail Blazers this season has been utilizing Turner as the primary ball-handler on their second unit. The results have led to one of the best bench units in the NBA so far, ranking ninth in scoring. ''The second unit comes in, their ball movement, their execution - they're playing with each other,'' Budenholzer said. ''They take advantage if the defense overcommits or over-rotates. They're playing really well together. Evan Turner is kind of a great setup guy with that group. It's interesting to see how they've changed a little bit and how it's working for them.''

UP NEXT

Bucks: At the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Trail Blazers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
28.1 Pts. Per Game 28.1
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
54.4 Field Goal % 46.8
52.9 Three Point % 47.7
70.8 Free Throw % 93.8
  Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard 0:10
+ 3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
  Bad pass turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by CJ McCollum 0:41
+ 2 Evan Turner made jump shot 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Evan Turner 1:08
  Tony Snell missed floating jump shot 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton 1:19
  CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
  Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe 1:43
+ 2 Eric Bledsoe made dunk 1:43
  Donte DiVincenzo missed layup 1:44
Team Stats
Points 103 118
Field Goals 40-92 (43.5%) 48-91 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 16-42 (38.1%) 17-43 (39.5%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 47 52
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 30 40
Team 5 1
Assists 26 23
Steals 2 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Middleton SF 22
22 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
C. McCollum SG 3
40 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 8-2 31202626103
home team logo Trail Blazers 8-3 33243427118
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
away team logo Bucks 8-2 121.9 PPG 54.4 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 8-3 117.2 PPG 51.9 RPG 20.2 APG
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.1 PPG 13.9 RPG 5.9 APG 53.6 FG%
C. McCollum SG 18.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.3 APG 42.9 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 23 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
C. McCollum SG 40 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
43.5 FG% 52.7
38.1 3PT FG% 39.5
87.5 FT% 62.5
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 37 23 9 6 0 0 6 1 11/18 0/2 1/2 2 7 38 -7
B. Lopez 29 22 4 1 0 1 0 4 8/14 6/10 0/0 0 4 29 -12
K. Middleton 35 22 8 6 0 0 1 4 8/19 4/10 2/2 2 6 41 -10
E. Bledsoe 30 5 2 7 0 0 1 2 2/12 1/7 0/0 2 0 20 -14
M. Brogdon 26 4 3 4 0 0 1 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 1 2 14 -8
Bench
T. Snell
J. Henson
D. DiVincenzo
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
T. Maker
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Snell 16 8 3 1 1 0 0 0 2/4 2/2 2/2 1 2 14 -7
J. Henson 10 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 9 -7
D. DiVincenzo 23 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 1 6 -8
E. Ilyasova 24 5 9 0 1 0 1 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 7 14 +5
P. Connaughton 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 0 4 -7
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 103 42 26 2 1 11 16 40/92 16/42 7/8 12 30 189 -75
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
J. Layman
A. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 35 40 5 6 4 0 2 4 17/26 5/10 1/2 2 3 59 +10
D. Lillard 36 13 6 3 0 1 2 2 5/15 3/7 0/0 1 5 24 +12
J. Nurkic 24 12 8 6 0 1 2 3 5/9 0/1 2/4 3 5 31 +19
J. Layman 15 10 2 0 1 1 0 0 4/9 2/6 0/0 0 2 14 -3
A. Aminu 31 8 7 0 1 0 0 4 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 6 16 +2
Bench
E. Turner
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
S. Curry
N. Stauskas
M. Harkless
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Turner 31 16 11 4 1 0 0 2 7/12 2/5 0/0 1 10 36 +21
Z. Collins 24 9 5 0 0 0 4 1 3/5 1/3 2/2 2 3 10 +10
M. Leonard 15 6 5 2 0 0 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 4 14 -3
S. Curry 12 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +5
N. Stauskas 13 2 2 2 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 2 7 +2
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 118 51 23 7 3 12 17 48/91 17/43 5/8 11 40 213 +75
NBA Scores