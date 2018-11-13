HOU
Harden scores 22 points, Rockets beat Nuggets 109-99

  • Nov 13, 2018

DENVER (AP) James Harden scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and the Houston Rockets pulled away to beat Denver 109-99 on Tuesday night, sending the Nuggets to a fourth straight loss.

Harden also had 11 assists, with several going to Clint Capela, who led the Rockets with 24 points, including a series of dunks. Chris Paul added 21 points for Houston, playing for a third straight game without Carmelo Anthony because of what the team said was an illness.

Monte Morris had 19 points for the Nuggets, who have lost their last eight meetings with Houston. Gary Harris and Jamal Murray added 15 points apiece.

A step-back shot by Murray got Denver within four points midway through the fourth quarter but Harden went on a tear, scoring 11 straight Houston points to put the Rockets up 104-91 with 3:48 remaining.

The Nuggets closed the gap to six points in the waning moments but the Rockets got a couple of free throws from Paul and a dunk from Capela to hold on.

Down by a point at the break, the Rockets opened up an 86-76 lead going into the final quarter. After a pair of free throws by Paul Millsap pulled Denver to 74-72, the Rockets closed the final 4 1/2 minutes of the third period on a 12-4 run capped by Eric Gordon's driving layup.

Murray hit a jumper in the final seconds of the second quarter to give the Nuggets a 55-54 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G/F Gerald Green missed a second game due to a right ankle sprain, but is nearing a return. Green could be available to play as soon as their next game on Thursday night, according to coach Mike D'Antoni. ... C Nene remains sidelined by a right calf strain that has forced him to miss the past 12 games.

Nuggets: F Juancho Hernangomez was in the starting lineup for a second straight game. Hernangomez was inserted into the lineup as part of the Nuggets search for a replacement for injured Will Barton, who remains sidelined indefinitely with a hip injury.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Nuggets: Host Atlanta on Thursday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
42.0 Field Goal % 52.5
40.6 Three Point % 53.0
78.9 Free Throw % 83.1
  Traveling violation turnover on Torrey Craig 0:22
  P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 1 Monte Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:50
+ 1 Monte Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:50
  Shooting foul on James Harden 0:50
+ 2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by Eric Gordon 0:52
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 1:13
  Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Monte Morris 1:20
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 1:48
Team Stats
Points 109 99
Field Goals 39-71 (54.9%) 38-76 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 13-37 (35.1%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 40
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 26 24
Team 10 9
Assists 23 27
Steals 7 11
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 0
J. Harden SG 13
22 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST
N. Jokic C 15
14 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 6-7 27273223109
home team logo Nuggets 9-5 3025212399
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
away team logo Rockets 6-7 102.7 PPG 41.9 RPG 19.8 APG
home team logo Nuggets 9-5 109.9 PPG 47.7 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
C. Capela C 16.2 PPG 10.9 RPG 1.8 APG 63.0 FG%
M. Morris PG 8.8 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.0 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Capela C 24 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
M. Morris PG 19 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
54.9 FG% 50.0
35.1 3PT FG% 44.0
69.2 FT% 75.0
Rockets
Starters
C. Capela
J. Harden
C. Paul
J. Ennis III
P. Tucker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Capela 36 24 9 2 0 1 1 4 11/15 0/0 2/4 3 6 37 +12
J. Harden 36 22 5 11 3 1 4 3 7/16 2/10 6/8 1 4 49 +13
C. Paul 32 21 5 4 2 0 3 0 7/12 3/7 4/5 0 5 33 +6
J. Ennis III 33 16 4 1 1 2 1 3 6/8 2/4 2/2 0 4 24 +9
P. Tucker 40 12 6 2 1 1 1 3 4/8 4/7 0/0 0 6 23 +25
Bench
E. Gordon
I. Hartenstein
G. Clark
B. Knight
M. Carter-Williams
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Anthony
G. Green
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Gordon 33 11 0 2 0 1 2 1 3/9 2/7 3/5 0 0 14 0
I. Hartenstein 11 3 1 0 0 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 0 2 -3
G. Clark 15 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 1 4 -12
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 109 32 23 7 6 14 20 39/71 13/37 18/26 6 26 186 +50
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
J. Murray
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
J. Hernangomez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 36 15 2 1 4 0 2 1 6/13 3/6 0/0 0 2 21 -10
J. Murray 34 15 1 5 1 0 3 1 7/13 0/3 1/1 0 1 24 -4
N. Jokic 32 14 12 7 2 0 3 3 6/14 0/1 2/3 4 8 39 -14
P. Millsap 25 13 0 1 2 0 3 5 4/8 1/2 4/4 0 0 14 -5
J. Hernangomez 38 6 9 2 0 0 0 2 2/6 2/4 0/0 1 8 19 +3
Bench
M. Morris
T. Lyles
T. Craig
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 31 19 2 6 0 0 2 2 7/11 3/6 2/2 0 2 31 -8
T. Lyles 12 8 1 0 1 0 1 1 3/4 1/1 1/2 0 1 9 -12
T. Craig 7 5 1 0 0 1 2 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 5 +2
M. Plumlee 14 4 2 4 1 0 0 4 1/4 0/0 2/4 2 0 15 +4
M. Beasley 6 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 4 -6
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 99 31 27 11 2 16 20 38/76 11/25 12/16 7 24 181 -50
NBA Scores