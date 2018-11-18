MEM
MIN

No Text

Gasol, Conley lead Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 100-87

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Marc Gasol had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Mike Conley added 18 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-87 on Sunday.

Gasol was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Memphis hit 12 overall. The Grizzlies forced Minnesota into 20 turnovers and turned them into 19 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 15 points and 20 rebounds for the Timberwolves. They had won three straight games since trading Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia.

The Wolves entered the game with the second-fewest turnovers in the NBA at 12.5 per game, but the Grizzlies were active early and forced Minnesota into eight turnovers in the first quarter.

Gasol scored 18 points in the second half.

Dario Saric, who came over from the 76ers in the Butler trade, hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the fourth as Minnesota tried to rally.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: F JaMychal Green returned after missing 12 games with a broken jaw. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff wanted to use Green in short increments, and he had eight points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes. ... The Grizzlies shot 33.3 percent in the first quarter and had six of their 12 turnovers. ... Memphis has won two in a row on the road for the first time since March 15-16, 2017.

Timberwolves: Minnesota held Memphis to 17 points in the first quarter, a season low for a Wolves opponent. ... Derrick Rose scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting off the bench for Minnesota. ... The Wolves are 7-2 at home. ... The 43 points scored by the Wolves in the first half was their second-lowest scoring half of the season.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Return home Monday night for the second game of the back-to-back against Dallas.

Timberwolves: Finish their five-game homestand Wednesday night against Denver.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
K. Towns
32 C
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
11.7 Reb. Per Game 11.7
45.5 Field Goal % 48.2
44.8 Three Point % 47.9
71.4 Free Throw % 91.8
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk, assist by Dario Saric 0:22
+ 2 Garrett Temple made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 0:34
  Defensive rebound by Mike Conley 0:39
  Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot 0:43
+ 1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:50
+ 1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:50
  Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins 0:50
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk 0:56
  Robert Covington missed driving layup 0:57
  Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns 1:12
  Marc Gasol missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:14
Team Stats
Points 100 87
Field Goals 35-82 (42.7%) 31-79 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 57
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 33 39
Team 5 9
Assists 26 20
Steals 11 8
Blocks 9 3
Turnovers 12 20
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
M. Gasol C 33
26 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
K. Towns C 32
15 PTS, 20 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 10-5 17302825100
home team logo Timberwolves 7-10 2023192587
O/U 209, MIN -5.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
O/U 209, MIN -5.5
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 10-5 103.6 PPG 38.1 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 7-10 111.0 PPG 43.8 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
M. Gasol C 16.1 PPG 9.0 RPG 3.9 APG 44.3 FG%
D. Rose PG 19.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.9 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Gasol C 26 PTS 13 REB 3 AST
D. Rose PG 18 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
42.7 FG% 39.2
42.9 3PT FG% 41.4
72.0 FT% 81.3
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 35 26 13 3 2 3 2 3 8/13 4/7 6/10 3 10 48 +14
M. Conley 35 18 1 8 0 0 2 1 5/12 2/5 6/6 0 1 33 +21
J. Jackson Jr. 18 13 2 1 0 3 3 3 6/10 1/2 0/0 1 1 17 +7
G. Temple 33 8 8 1 2 0 1 4 3/9 1/2 1/2 1 7 19 +21
K. Anderson 31 4 3 7 2 1 1 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 3 23 +11
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Temple
K. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 35 26 13 3 2 3 2 3 8/13 4/7 6/10 3 10 48 +14
M. Conley 35 18 1 8 0 0 2 1 5/12 2/5 6/6 0 1 33 +21
J. Jackson Jr. 18 13 2 1 0 3 3 3 6/10 1/2 0/0 1 1 17 +7
G. Temple 33 8 8 1 2 0 1 4 3/9 1/2 1/2 1 7 19 +21
K. Anderson 31 4 3 7 2 1 1 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 3 23 +11
Bench
S. Mack
J. Green
O. Casspi
M. Brooks
I. Rabb
W. Selden Jr.
C. Parsons
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Mack 27 12 1 2 1 0 0 1 5/10 2/4 0/0 0 1 18 +4
J. Green 21 8 8 1 1 2 1 2 3/9 0/0 2/2 4 4 20 +8
O. Casspi 10 6 1 0 2 0 0 0 1/4 1/2 3/5 0 1 9 -1
M. Brooks 12 5 4 3 1 0 1 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 4 15 -2
I. Rabb 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -3
W. Selden Jr. 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 -15
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 100 43 26 11 9 12 20 35/82 12/28 18/25 10 33 203 +65
Timberwolves
Starters
R. Covington
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
T. Gibson
J. Teague
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Covington 37 15 2 2 4 1 0 2 5/11 4/8 1/2 0 2 26 -16
K. Towns 38 15 20 2 0 1 4 5 6/10 1/1 2/2 3 17 36 -11
A. Wiggins 33 14 2 4 0 0 4 4 6/18 1/4 1/2 0 2 20 -15
T. Gibson 19 5 4 0 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/0 3/4 4 0 8 -15
J. Teague 29 2 4 4 1 0 3 1 1/9 0/2 0/0 1 3 12 -18
Starters
R. Covington
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
T. Gibson
J. Teague
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Covington 37 15 2 2 4 1 0 2 5/11 4/8 1/2 0 2 26 -16
K. Towns 38 15 20 2 0 1 4 5 6/10 1/1 2/2 3 17 36 -11
A. Wiggins 33 14 2 4 0 0 4 4 6/18 1/4 1/2 0 2 20 -15
T. Gibson 19 5 4 0 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/0 3/4 4 0 8 -15
J. Teague 29 2 4 4 1 0 3 1 1/9 0/2 0/0 1 3 12 -18
Bench
D. Rose
D. Saric
G. Dieng
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
J. Bayless
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
J. Okogie
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 29 18 3 3 1 0 2 0 6/11 2/4 4/4 0 3 26 +3
D. Saric 28 14 3 1 1 0 3 4 4/10 4/7 2/2 0 3 17 +2
G. Dieng 9 2 6 0 0 1 2 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 7 -2
T. Jones 14 2 4 4 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 3 14 +7
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okogie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 87 48 20 8 3 20 20 31/79 12/29 13/16 9 39 166 -65
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores