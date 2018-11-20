BKN
Russell, Nets add to Miami's home misery, top Heat 104-92

MIAMI (AP) The only 3-pointer that the Miami Heat made in the fourth quarter came with just about a minute to go, when Rodney McGruder connected from the right corner.

Problem is, he stepped out of bounds first.

And that sums up things right now for the Heat.

The Brooklyn Nets were more than happy to add to Miami's home woes. D'Angelo Russell scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds and the Nets prevailed 104-92 on Tuesday night - handing Miami a fifth consecutive home loss.

''We just played great defense the whole game,'' Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''I know it wasn't pretty.''

He's right.

Then again, the Nets didn't need style points.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 points for Brooklyn, which held the Heat to 36 percent shooting. Joe Harris and DeMarre Carroll each added 11 for the Nets and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 10 as Brooklyn avenged a home loss to Miami last week.

''We wanted to be the aggressor,'' Russell said. ''Honestly, we owed them one after they came out and gave it to us last time.''

Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 23 rebounds for Miami. No Heat team has ever had a home losing streak of five or more games and went on to make the playoffs.

''We still believe in ourselves,'' Whiteside said.

The Heat couldn't make much of anything all night, especially in the fourth quarter. They were 0 for 7 from 3-point range in the fourth, 7 for 13 from the free-throw stripe in that period - and were 4 for 19 from the floor overall in those 12 minutes, with the game on the line. And for the game, Miami was just 25 for 60 inside the paint.

''Missed shots, those will happen,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''Again, that seemed like we missed quite a few in the paint. We had some point-blank opportunities.''

Josh Richardson scored 16 and McGruder finished with 15 for Miami. Justise Winslow added 10 and Dwyane Wade returned from a seven-game absence because of the birth of his daughter to score five points.

Miami was leading 42-39 at halftime. To say either team was ''winning'' at that point would be a stretch.

It was the lowest-scoring half of the season for each team. The 81 combined points represented the lowest-scoring first half of any NBA game this season, and both teams went into intermission shooting 33 percent.

The Heat missed their first eight shots of the game, then opened the second quarter on a 14-0 run while the Nets missed nine consecutive shots. After three minutes of the second quarter, the Heat were shooting 25.7 percent - which not only had them in the lead, it also outpaced the Nets' 22.2 percent rate to that point.

''You can definitely see guys not playing just free with their game,'' Wade said. ''We're overthinking at times. In this game, you don't want that. You just want to play.''

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn's first five field-goal attempts were from 3-point range. ... The 13 points allowed by the Nets in the first quarter represented their low for any quarter this season. ... Russell also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Heat: Miami was again without Goran Dragic (knee) and didn't have Tyler Johnson, who strained his hamstring in practice Monday. ... Winslow made his first four shots. ... Whiteside got the 10th 20-20 game of his career.

CHILLY START

The 81 first-half points between the two teams doesn't even beat three separate quarters (Utah 47, Golden State 37; Minnesota 46, Dallas 37; and Golden State 46, Washington 37) in the NBA this season. And Golden State also had a 92-point half by itself against Chicago earlier this season.

DINWIDDIE'S KICKS

The sneakers that Dinwiddie wore were a tribute to Wade, part of the Nets guard's seasonlong effort to raise money by playing with artwork on his feet. Tuesday's were a tribute to Wade - with ''One Last Dance'' written across the tongues, as well as a No. 3 and some Miami-themed palm trees. Dinwiddie is auctioning off his game-worn shoes to benefit various charities that support youth causes all season.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit Dallas on Wednesday.

Heat: Visit Chicago on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen 0:08
+ 1 Joe Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on James Johnson 0:19
+ 1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell 0:30
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
+ 1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Personal foul on James Johnson 0:36
  Out of bounds turnover on Rodney McGruder 0:50
D. Russell PG 1
20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
H. Whiteside C 21
21 PTS, 23 REB
1234T
away team logo Nets 8-10 20193530104
home team logo Heat 6-11 1329351592
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
away team logo Nets 8-10 109.9 PPG 44.1 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Heat 6-11 109.3 PPG 47.6 RPG 22.4 APG
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Allen
J. Harris
A. Crabbe
J. Dudley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Russell 32 20 9 6 4 1 3 1 9/22 2/8 0/0 0 9 43 0
J. Allen 30 13 14 2 0 2 0 2 5/8 0/0 3/4 5 9 33 +15
J. Harris 28 11 3 0 0 0 1 3 4/10 0/5 3/4 0 3 13 +10
A. Crabbe 28 8 5 0 0 0 0 2 2/8 2/5 2/2 1 4 13 +18
J. Dudley 21 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 1 1 -7
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
R. Hollis-Jefferson
E. Davis
S. Napier
K. Faried
C. LeVert
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 30 16 2 7 1 0 2 2 5/12 2/5 4/4 0 2 31 +18
D. Carroll 15 11 3 0 1 0 1 1 3/5 2/3 3/4 0 3 14 +3
R. Hollis-Jefferson 25 10 7 0 0 0 2 2 3/9 0/1 4/6 3 4 15 +17
E. Davis 17 9 8 1 0 1 2 5 4/4 0/0 1/2 3 5 18 -3
S. Napier 9 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 0 9 -11
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 104 53 17 6 4 11 21 38/88 8/31 20/26 13 40 190 +60
Heat
Starters
H. Whiteside
J. Richardson
R. McGruder
W. Ellington
D. Jones Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
H. Whiteside 31 21 23 0 1 2 3 3 9/21 0/1 3/6 11 12 44 -10
J. Richardson 39 16 4 5 2 0 3 2 6/20 0/5 4/7 0 4 29 -17
R. McGruder 36 15 5 4 0 0 3 0 7/14 1/4 0/0 2 3 25 -12
W. Ellington 32 9 1 2 1 1 0 2 2/8 2/8 3/3 0 1 16 -7
D. Jones Jr. 17 3 4 0 0 1 2 3 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 3 6 -8
Bench
J. Winslow
B. Adebayo
D. Wade
J. Johnson
D. Robinson
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
K. Olynyk
T. Johnson
Y. Maten
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Winslow 16 10 2 1 0 0 1 3 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 1 13 +11
B. Adebayo 16 6 8 0 1 1 1 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 2 6 15 -2
D. Wade 13 5 2 2 0 1 1 3 2/8 0/3 1/2 0 2 11 -11
J. Johnson 23 4 3 4 0 0 0 5 1/7 0/2 2/2 1 2 15 -3
D. Robinson 12 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0 3 -1
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Olynyk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 92 52 18 5 6 14 24 36/100 7/32 13/20 18 34 177 -60
NBA Scores