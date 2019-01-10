LAC
DEN

No Text

Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets rout Clippers 121-100

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 10, 2019

DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 21st career triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets extend their home winning streak to 11 by cruising past the Los Angeles Clippers 121-100 on Thursday night.

Jamal Murray scored 23 points and Mason Plumlee added a season-high 17 points to go with 12 rebounds for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. They're 17-3 at home.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 19 points, and Danilo Gallinari chipped in 18 against his former team.

Jokic did a little bit of everything. The big man turned in the pass of the night when he threw a full-length strike over a defender to Murray for a dunk in the third quarter. Jokic later had a layup when he bounced the ball off the backboard to himself.

Jokic was coming off a game in Miami on Tuesday in which he had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

After the final buzzer, he signed a jersey for Broncos pass rusher Von Miller, who happened to be sitting courtside. Miller also gave Jokic a Broncos jersey.

Denver built the lead to 102-81 with 9:03 remaining on a jumper by Monte Morris. The Clippers made a little run, but Morris silenced it with a 3-pointer.

Gallinari received applause from the crowd when he was announced. He joined the Clippers last season after a bulk of his career in Denver. He was limited to 21 games with Los Angeles in 2017-18 due to injuries and didn't suit up when the Clippers played in the Mile High City.

''I root for him. I root for guys that were here and helped me as a young head coach get this thing off and running,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. ''Gallo was nothing but great in the time I was able to coach him.''

TIP-INS

Clippers: F Luc Mbah a Moute remains out with a sore left knee. ... G Patrick Beverley was ejected in the fourth quarter for arguing.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed his second straight game with tightness in his left hamstring. ... F Juancho Hernangomez has been dealing with an injury. Earlier this season, he dealt with an abdominal strain. ''If it gets to a point we have to shut him down for a bit, we'll do so,'' Malone said.

NATIONAL TREASURES

Jokic, who's from Serbia, currently sits in seventh place among Western Conference frontcourt players in the All-Star voting by fans. Dallas rookie and Slovenian native Luka Doncic is second, with fans counting for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters.

''Obviously, a lot of fans in Slovenia are voting and not enough fans in Serbia are voting,'' Malone cracked.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Begin a four-game homestand Saturday against Detroit.

Nuggets: At Phoenix on Saturday before hosting Portland the following night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Harris
34 SF
N. Jokic
15 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
50.2 Field Goal % 50.0
50.2 Three Point % 49.8
89.1 Free Throw % 84.0
  Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee 0:07
  Boban Marjanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
  Boban Marjanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
  Boban Marjanovic missed floating jump shot 0:14
+ 3 Tyler Lydon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee 0:39
  Johnathan Motley missed jump shot 0:41
  Offensive rebound by Johnathan Motley 0:42
  Tyrone Wallace missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:44
  Tyrone Wallace missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:44
  LAC team rebound 0:44
Team Stats
Points 100 121
Field Goals 38-87 (43.7%) 50-99 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 50 59
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 30 38
Team 12 6
Assists 21 29
Steals 4 7
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 16 23
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
T. Harris SF 34
18 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
18 PTS, 14 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 24-17 25292224100
home team logo Nuggets 28-12 37282828121
DEN -5.5, O/U 226
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
DEN -5.5, O/U 226
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 24-17 116.0 PPG 45.9 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Nuggets 28-12 110.5 PPG 47.1 RPG 27.3 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 18.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.9 APG 42.2 FG%
J. Murray PG 18.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 5.0 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Williams SG 19 PTS 0 REB 5 AST
J. Murray PG 23 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
43.7 FG% 50.5
25.0 3PT FG% 39.3
69.2 FT% 76.9
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
M. Gortat
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
A. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 18 3 4 6/17 3/6 3/6 0 32 1 0 2 2 1 -21 28
T. Harris 18 11 4 7/15 0/2 4/4 1 31 0 1 0 1 10 -9 38
M. Gortat 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 0 1 -18 6
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 3 2 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 3 0 2 -21 5
A. Bradley 2 2 2 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 25 2 0 0 0 2 -11 10
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
M. Gortat
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
A. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 18 3 4 6/17 3/6 3/6 0 32 1 0 2 2 1 -21 28
T. Harris 18 11 4 7/15 0/2 4/4 1 31 0 1 0 1 10 -9 38
M. Gortat 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 0 1 -18 6
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 3 2 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 3 0 2 -21 5
A. Bradley 2 2 2 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 25 2 0 0 0 2 -11 10
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
T. Wallace
J. Motley
M. Scott
P. Beverley
B. Marjanovic
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Delgado
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 19 0 5 7/15 1/3 4/5 2 24 0 0 2 0 0 +4 27
M. Harrell 16 6 0 7/9 0/0 2/2 5 22 0 1 2 2 4 +2 21
T. Wallace 7 4 1 3/4 0/0 1/4 0 19 0 0 0 1 3 -12 13
J. Motley 6 3 0 1/4 0/2 4/5 0 4 0 0 1 2 1 +1 8
M. Scott 3 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 3 9 0 1 0 0 0 -4 4
P. Beverley 2 3 4 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 22 0 3 1 0 3 -11 15
B. Marjanovic 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 3 -3 3
S. Thornwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 38 21 38/87 6/24 18/26 16 234 4 6 12 8 30 -105 178
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
M. Beasley
T. Craig
P. Millsap
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 23 6 2 10/16 2/4 1/1 2 32 0 0 4 2 4 +19 29
N. Jokic 18 14 10 8/19 0/5 2/3 3 27 0 2 1 5 9 +6 53
M. Beasley 15 1 5 6/10 3/5 0/0 0 31 2 1 0 1 0 +13 29
T. Craig 14 4 0 6/8 2/2 0/0 3 30 3 1 1 0 4 +25 21
P. Millsap 8 9 0 2/9 0/1 4/4 3 23 1 0 1 2 7 +3 17
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
M. Beasley
T. Craig
P. Millsap
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 23 6 2 10/16 2/4 1/1 2 32 0 0 4 2 4 +19 29
N. Jokic 18 14 10 8/19 0/5 2/3 3 27 0 2 1 5 9 +6 53
M. Beasley 15 1 5 6/10 3/5 0/0 0 31 2 1 0 1 0 +13 29
T. Craig 14 4 0 6/8 2/2 0/0 3 30 3 1 1 0 4 +25 21
P. Millsap 8 9 0 2/9 0/1 4/4 3 23 1 0 1 2 7 +3 17
Bench
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
T. Lyles
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
B. Goodwin
I. Thomas
W. Barton
G. Harris
T. Welsh
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 17 12 5 7/8 0/0 3/5 4 20 0 1 2 3 9 +15 38
M. Morris 14 2 4 6/12 2/4 0/0 2 23 0 0 0 2 0 -1 24
T. Lyles 7 2 1 3/11 1/4 0/0 3 22 0 1 0 0 2 +12 12
T. Lydon 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 +1 4
J. Hernangomez 2 3 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 22 0 2 0 0 3 +11 9
B. Goodwin 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 53 29 50/99 11/28 10/13 23 236 7 8 9 15 38 +105 238
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores