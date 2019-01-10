Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets rout Clippers 121-100
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 21st career triple-double to help the Denver Nuggets extend their home winning streak to 11 by cruising past the Los Angeles Clippers 121-100 on Thursday night.
Jamal Murray scored 23 points and Mason Plumlee added a season-high 17 points to go with 12 rebounds for the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. They're 17-3 at home.
Lou Williams led the Clippers with 19 points, and Danilo Gallinari chipped in 18 against his former team.
Jokic did a little bit of everything. The big man turned in the pass of the night when he threw a full-length strike over a defender to Murray for a dunk in the third quarter. Jokic later had a layup when he bounced the ball off the backboard to himself.
Jokic was coming off a game in Miami on Tuesday in which he had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
After the final buzzer, he signed a jersey for Broncos pass rusher Von Miller, who happened to be sitting courtside. Miller also gave Jokic a Broncos jersey.
Denver built the lead to 102-81 with 9:03 remaining on a jumper by Monte Morris. The Clippers made a little run, but Morris silenced it with a 3-pointer.
Gallinari received applause from the crowd when he was announced. He joined the Clippers last season after a bulk of his career in Denver. He was limited to 21 games with Los Angeles in 2017-18 due to injuries and didn't suit up when the Clippers played in the Mile High City.
''I root for him. I root for guys that were here and helped me as a young head coach get this thing off and running,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. ''Gallo was nothing but great in the time I was able to coach him.''
TIP-INS
Clippers: F Luc Mbah a Moute remains out with a sore left knee. ... G Patrick Beverley was ejected in the fourth quarter for arguing.
Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed his second straight game with tightness in his left hamstring. ... F Juancho Hernangomez has been dealing with an injury. Earlier this season, he dealt with an abdominal strain. ''If it gets to a point we have to shut him down for a bit, we'll do so,'' Malone said.
NATIONAL TREASURES
Jokic, who's from Serbia, currently sits in seventh place among Western Conference frontcourt players in the All-Star voting by fans. Dallas rookie and Slovenian native Luka Doncic is second, with fans counting for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters.
''Obviously, a lot of fans in Slovenia are voting and not enough fans in Serbia are voting,'' Malone cracked.
UP NEXT
Clippers: Begin a four-game homestand Saturday against Detroit.
Nuggets: At Phoenix on Saturday before hosting Portland the following night.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|19.2
|Pts. Per Game
|19.2
|7.5
|Ast. Per Game
|7.5
|10.1
|Reb. Per Game
|10.1
|50.2
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|50.2
|Three Point %
|49.8
|89.1
|Free Throw %
|84.0
|Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee
|0:07
|Boban Marjanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:12
|Boban Marjanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:12
|Boban Marjanovic missed floating jump shot
|0:14
|+ 3
|Tyler Lydon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee
|0:27
|Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee
|0:39
|Johnathan Motley missed jump shot
|0:41
|Offensive rebound by Johnathan Motley
|0:42
|Tyrone Wallace missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:44
|Tyrone Wallace missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:44
|LAC team rebound
|0:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|100
|121
|Field Goals
|38-87 (43.7%)
|50-99 (50.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-26 (69.2%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|59
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|30
|38
|Team
|12
|6
|Assists
|21
|29
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|6
|8
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|16
|23
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
|L. Williams SG
|18.5 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|4.9 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
|J. Murray PG
|18.4 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|5.0 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Williams SG
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|5 AST
|J. Murray PG
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|43.7
|FG%
|50.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Gallinari
|18
|3
|4
|6/17
|3/6
|3/6
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|-21
|28
|T. Harris
|18
|11
|4
|7/15
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|-9
|38
|M. Gortat
|6
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-18
|6
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|-21
|5
|A. Bradley
|2
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-11
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Williams
|19
|0
|5
|7/15
|1/3
|4/5
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|+4
|27
|M. Harrell
|16
|6
|0
|7/9
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|22
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|+2
|21
|T. Wallace
|7
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-12
|13
|J. Motley
|6
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+1
|8
|M. Scott
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|4
|P. Beverley
|2
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|-11
|15
|B. Marjanovic
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|3
|S. Thornwell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|L. Mbah a Moute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Delgado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teodosic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|38
|21
|38/87
|6/24
|18/26
|16
|234
|4
|6
|12
|8
|30
|-105
|178
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Murray
|23
|6
|2
|10/16
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|32
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|+19
|29
|N. Jokic
|18
|14
|10
|8/19
|0/5
|2/3
|3
|27
|0
|2
|1
|5
|9
|+6
|53
|M. Beasley
|15
|1
|5
|6/10
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+13
|29
|T. Craig
|14
|4
|0
|6/8
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|30
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|+25
|21
|P. Millsap
|8
|9
|0
|2/9
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|+3
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Plumlee
|17
|12
|5
|7/8
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|20
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|+15
|38
|M. Morris
|14
|2
|4
|6/12
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-1
|24
|T. Lyles
|7
|2
|1
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+12
|12
|T. Lydon
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|4
|J. Hernangomez
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|+11
|9
|B. Goodwin
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|2
|I. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Barton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Welsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vanderbilt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|121
|53
|29
|50/99
|11/28
|10/13
|23
|236
|7
|8
|9
|15
|38
|+105
|238