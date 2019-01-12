BOS
Magic hold on to beat Celtics for second time, 105-103

  • Jan 12, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Aaron Gordon had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic held off a late rally to beat the Boston Celtics 105-103 on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum missed a jumper at the buzzer that would have tied it for the Celtics, who charged back from a nine-point deficit in the final 1:43 before losing to the Magic for the second time this season.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points for the Celtics, 10 of them from the foul line in the final 4:31 as Boston made its late charge. He appeared frustrated afterward with Gordon Hayward, who inbounded the ball on Boston's final possession.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando, which broke a four-game losing streak. Terrence Ross came off the bench with 25 points, 18 in the second half.

Boston fell behind 29-21 early in the second quarter after going 5 minutes, 45 seconds between field goals. But Jaylen Brown hit a couple of 3-pointers, and Tatum and Marcus Smart each hit one as the Celtics took command with a 23-5 run and led 51-41 at halftime.

Boston led 61-53 when Tatum went to the bench with four fouls midway through the third quarter.

Vucevic and Ross scored nine points apiece in the period and Ross hit a 3-pointer in the final second to help Orlando cut the deficit to five.

Ross and Gordon then combined for 14 points in a 19-4 fourth-quarter run that regained a seven-point lead for Orlando with 5:57 remaining.

TIP-INS

Celtics: F-C Aron Baynes missed an 11th straight game with a fractured finger on his left hand. ... Hayward, an 88 percent free-throw shooter, missed his first three attempts.

Magic: Rookie C Mo Bamba, who missed a second game with a sore left foot, hopes to return by Wednesday. ... Orlando won the season series for the first time since 2009-10.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Brooklyn on Monday night.

Magic: At home against Houston on Sunday night.

Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
48.9 Field Goal % 52.5
48.6 Three Point % 52.6
85.4 Free Throw % 76.7
  BOS team rebound 0:00
  Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Robert Williams 0:02
  Nikola Vucevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:03
+ 1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:03
  Personal foul on Marcus Smart 0:03
+ 1 Kyrie Irving made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Kyrie Irving made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on D.J. Augustin 0:10
  Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Augustin 0:13
+ 1 Kyrie Irving made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:33
Team Stats
Points 103 105
Field Goals 38-90 (42.2%) 36-84 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 8-32 (25.0%) 11-38 (28.9%)
Free Throws 19-28 (67.9%) 22-24 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 56 55
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 36 41
Team 10 5
Assists 19 21
Steals 7 2
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 8 15
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
K. Irving PG 11
25 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
28 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 25-17 19322626103
home team logo Magic 18-24 19223133105
ORL +7, O/U 213.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
ORL +7, O/U 213.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 25-17 112.1 PPG 45 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Magic 18-24 103.0 PPG 43.1 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
K. Irving PG 22.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.4 APG 49.0 FG%
A. Gordon PF 15.2 PPG 7.5 RPG 3.3 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Irving PG 25 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
A. Gordon PF 28 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
42.2 FG% 42.9
25.0 3PT FG% 28.9
67.9 FT% 91.7
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
M. Morris
J. Tatum
A. Horford
M. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 25 5 6 7/16 0/5 11/13 0 32 2 1 1 0 5 +13 44
M. Morris 17 8 1 6/12 3/6 2/4 2 31 0 0 0 2 6 +10 27
J. Tatum 16 6 1 6/16 1/4 3/4 4 28 1 1 2 2 4 +8 24
A. Horford 10 11 4 5/10 0/2 0/0 2 30 4 1 2 2 9 +21 32
M. Smart 10 3 1 4/7 2/4 0/0 1 33 0 0 0 0 3 +11 15
Bench
J. Brown
G. Hayward
D. Theis
T. Rozier
R. Williams
B. Wanamaker
A. Baynes
J. Bird
S. Ojeleye
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 13 4 0 5/9 2/3 1/2 4 23 0 0 2 2 2 -18 15
G. Hayward 8 2 3 3/9 0/3 2/5 1 25 0 0 0 1 1 -11 16
D. Theis 4 3 1 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 1 2 -16 9
T. Rozier 0 3 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 3 -20 6
R. Williams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 -8 1
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 46 19 38/90 8/32 19/28 18 236 7 3 8 10 36 -10 189
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Gordon 28 12 2 7/14 1/5 13/13 3 37 0 1 6 2 10 +11 39
E. Fournier 18 3 5 8/15 2/7 0/0 2 38 0 0 0 1 2 -3 31
N. Vucevic 16 13 5 7/18 0/4 2/4 0 30 0 0 4 2 11 -21 35
D. Augustin 7 0 1 2/6 2/4 1/1 4 26 1 0 3 0 0 -18 7
J. Isaac 7 6 1 2/7 1/4 2/2 1 24 0 0 0 2 4 -16 15
Bench
T. Ross
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
I. Briscoe
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
J. Simmons
M. Frazier
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 25 4 2 8/20 5/14 4/4 2 30 1 0 1 0 4 +11 33
K. Birch 4 10 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 4 0 2 8 +23 20
W. Iwundu 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1 +3 0
I. Briscoe 0 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 0 1 +20 9
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 50 21 36/84 11/38 22/24 20 235 2 5 15 9 41 +10 189
NBA Scores