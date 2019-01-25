DET
Doncic's 32, Kleber's late 3 lift Mavs over Pistons 106-101

  • Jan 25, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Maxi Kleber hit a go-ahead 3-pointer after blocking a shot by Blake Griffin and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons 106-101 on Friday night.

Griffin scored 35 for his eighth 30-point game in the past 11, but couldn't put the Pistons in front when trying to back down Kleber. After Griffin's attempt to save the ball inbounds was collected by Doncic, the 19-year-old rookie found Kleber alone at the 3-point line for a 100-97 lead.

During the subsequent timeout, the Pistons lost two points when Andre Drummond's basket more than two minutes earlier was overturned on review by a shot-clock violation.

Detroit had a chance to tie again when Stanley Johnson missed a 3-pointer, and DeAndre Jordan dunked over fellow 6-foot-11 center Drummond for the second time, this one on an assist from Doncic, who had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Kleber's fourth and final block came on a dunk attempt by Drummond, and Doncic hit a fadeaway jumper for his fifth 30-point game and a 104-97 lead with 1:18 remaining. Dallas took the first of two meetings in a week between teams that came in with matching 21-26 records.

Drummond, who returned after missing three games while in the concussion protocol, got the better of Jordan in the battle of the NBA's top two rebounders and two of the league leaders in double-doubles, but Jordan made the clutch plays late.

Detroit's big man had 23 points and 15 rebounds for his 37th double-double, while Jordan scored 13 points with 11 boards for his 30th double-double.

Griffin finished his scoring with a spectacular dunk in the final minute, but after a miss by Doncic, the Pistons were too slow trying to get a shot. Reggie Jackson's missed 3 with less five seconds remaining secured Dallas' 18th win in 24 home games.

Dennis Smith Jr., in his second game back with Dallas after a week away from the team amid trade talk, scored 11 of his 19 points in the first quarter. Kleber finished with 12 points.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Griffin scored 15 straight points in the second quarter before a put-back dunk by Drummond. ... Jackson was the other double-figure scorer with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting and had nine assists.

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber made his first three 3s in the first half and finished 4 of 7 from long range. ... The Mavericks were more accurate on 3-pointers than free throws in the first half, going 9 of 20 from long range (45 percent) and 5 of 13 from the line (39 percent). ... Dirk Nowitzki, in his record 21st season with just one franchise, didn't score in 10 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Detroit returns home trying to avoid a four-game season sweep by Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Mavericks: Toronto at home on Sunday in the second of seven straight games against Eastern Conference teams.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
48.2 Field Goal % 42.9
48.0 Three Point % 42.6
76.0 Free Throw % 73.6
  Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway 0:19
+ 2 Blake Griffin made dunk, assist by Reggie Bullock 0:43
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:56
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:56
  Personal foul on Stanley Johnson 0:56
  Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond 1:11
+ 2 Andre Drummond made dunk 1:11
  Blake Griffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:14
  DET team rebound 1:14
  Personal foul on DeAndre Jordan 1:14
Team Stats
Points 101 106
Field Goals 35-85 (41.2%) 37-81 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 12-38 (31.6%) 14-36 (38.9%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 18-30 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 57 55
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 33 34
Team 11 12
Assists 22 24
Steals 6 8
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 26 25
Technicals 0 0
B. Griffin PF 23
35 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
L. Doncic SF 77
32 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 21-27 28263116101
home team logo Mavericks 22-26 23392618106
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 21-27 106.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Mavericks 22-26 109.4 PPG 46 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 26.3 PPG 8.1 RPG 5.3 APG 48.1 FG%
L. Doncic SF 19.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.3 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 35 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
L. Doncic SF 32 PTS 8 REB 8 AST
41.2 FG% 45.7
31.6 3PT FG% 38.9
76.0 FT% 60.0
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 35 7 4 12/24 3/9 8/11 2 39 1 0 6 3 4 +2 45
A. Drummond 23 15 0 9/16 0/0 5/8 3 38 3 0 1 6 9 0 40
R. Jackson 12 3 9 4/14 3/9 1/1 2 35 0 0 1 0 3 +8 32
R. Bullock 9 3 3 3/7 3/6 0/0 3 32 0 0 2 0 3 +3 16
B. Brown 7 2 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 4 17 0 0 0 0 2 +11 13
Bench
L. Galloway
Z. Pachulia
L. Kennard
S. Johnson
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
I. Smith
G. Robinson III
I. Whitehead
H. Ellenson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Galloway 5 5 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 2 3 -5 13
Z. Pachulia 5 2 0 1/2 0/0 3/3 4 9 0 0 1 2 0 -5 6
L. Kennard 3 5 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 5 -5 7
S. Johnson 2 4 1 0/6 0/4 2/2 4 22 1 0 0 0 4 -20 9
K. Thomas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
J. Calderon 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 0 -13 4
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 46 22 35/85 12/38 19/25 26 235 6 0 12 13 33 -25 185
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Smith Jr.
D. Jordan
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 32 8 8 9/19 3/9 11/13 3 35 2 1 4 1 7 +2 55
D. Smith Jr. 19 2 5 8/14 2/6 1/3 2 36 0 0 3 0 2 -7 28
D. Jordan 13 11 2 6/10 0/0 1/2 4 31 1 0 0 4 7 -4 29
H. Barnes 9 4 3 2/10 2/4 3/4 3 35 1 0 2 0 4 -8 18
W. Matthews 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1 -12 1
Bench
M. Kleber
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
J. Barea
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
J. Brunson
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kleber 12 3 1 4/7 4/7 0/0 5 21 1 4 0 1 2 +10 22
D. Powell 9 6 1 4/6 0/0 1/2 3 20 0 0 0 0 6 +11 17
D. Finney-Smith 9 7 1 3/4 2/3 1/2 2 17 2 1 0 3 4 +12 21
D. Harris 3 0 2 1/5 1/3 0/4 2 17 1 0 0 0 0 +15 8
D. Nowitzki 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 +6 3
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 43 24 37/81 14/36 18/30 25 235 8 6 9 9 34 +25 202
NBA Scores