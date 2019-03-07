IND
Antetokounmpo, Middleton pace Bucks past Pacers 117-98

  STATS AP
  Mar 07, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Khris Middleton added 27 to help the Milwaukee Bucks bounce back from their first consecutive losses of the season with a 117-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Milwaukee, which improved to an NBA-best 49-16, was coming off back-to-back losses to Utah and Phoenix after opening a five-game road trip with three victories.

The Bucks gained control with a 12-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter. Kyle O'Quinn opened the final period with a floater from the lane to bring the Pacers within 10 at 84-74. Ersan Ilyasova hit a 3-pointer to trigger the run, capped by Antetokounmpo's drive to make it 96-74 with 8:21 left.

Myles Turner had 22 points and Bojan Bogdanovic 17 for the Pacers.

Bogdanovic hit a pair of 3-pointers to pull Indiana within three points at 67-64. But Milwaukee responded with 13 consecutive points, pushing the lead to 80-64 on Antetokounmpo's dunk with 2:56 left in the third quarter.

The Bucks opened their largest lead of the first half at 47-33 on two free throws by Antetokounmpo, but the Pacers went on a 17-7 run to close within 54-50 at the break.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indy's two-game road trip to Milwaukee and Philadelphia has important implications in the standings. The Pacers entered the game in third place in the Eastern Conference at 42-23, one game ahead of the Sixers.

Bucks: Rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo, sidelined for almost two months with a heel injury, was available for Thursday night's game against the Pacers. DiVincenzo, who was averaging 4.8 points and 15.6 minutes, is not likely to be back in the rotation immediately. DiVincenzo played slightly more than six minutes in the first half, then scored five points in the closing minutes.

UP NEXT

Indiana is at Philadelphia on Sunday.

The Bucks host Charlotte on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 98 117
Field Goals 35-90 (38.9%) 43-86 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 14-37 (37.8%) 14-35 (40.0%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 57
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 34 44
Team 11 5
Assists 26 21
Steals 10 7
Blocks 7 10
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 2 2
M. Turner C 33
22 PTS, 17 REB, 3 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
29 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 42-24 2426222698
home team logo Bucks 49-16 32223033117
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
B. Bogdanovic
T. Young
W. Matthews
D. Collison
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Turner 22 17 3 8/19 4/11 2/2 1 34 1 3 2 3 14 -11 47
B. Bogdanovic 17 5 1 6/15 3/5 2/4 2 32 2 0 1 0 5 -9 25
T. Young 10 2 4 3/9 2/6 2/2 4 33 2 2 3 0 2 -4 21
W. Matthews 10 3 2 3/9 2/4 2/4 3 34 2 0 1 1 2 -8 18
D. Collison 9 4 9 2/7 0/3 5/6 0 26 1 0 1 0 4 -17 31
Bench
K. O'Quinn
D. McDermott
C. Joseph
T. Evans
A. Holiday
T. Leaf
E. Sumner
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
D. Sabonis
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. O'Quinn 11 5 1 5/7 0/0 1/2 2 13 1 0 1 1 4 -8 18
D. McDermott 7 1 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1 -7 7
C. Joseph 5 0 4 2/9 1/1 0/0 3 23 1 1 0 0 0 -9 15
T. Evans 3 1 1 1/6 1/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 0 -12 6
A. Holiday 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
T. Leaf 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 0 2 -12 5
E. Sumner 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 2
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabonis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 40 26 35/90 14/37 14/20 16 235 10 7 10 6 34 -95 197
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 29 12 5 10/17 1/4 8/8 3 33 0 1 6 1 11 +20 46
K. Middleton 27 2 4 8/15 4/7 7/9 2 32 3 0 3 1 1 +12 37
B. Lopez 13 6 0 5/8 3/4 0/0 2 30 1 4 1 2 4 -3 23
E. Bledsoe 12 5 4 6/10 0/1 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 1 4 +7 25
M. Brogdon 7 4 2 3/9 1/4 0/0 4 29 1 1 1 1 3 +28 16
Bench
T. Snell
E. Ilyasova
D. DiVincenzo
P. Connaughton
N. Mirotic
P. Gasol
D. Wilson
G. Hill
S. Brown
C. Wood
T. Duval
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Snell 9 1 0 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 1 +4 10
E. Ilyasova 9 2 0 3/6 2/3 1/2 1 12 0 1 0 0 2 +18 12
D. DiVincenzo 5 2 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1 -5 9
P. Connaughton 3 7 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 1 6 +15 18
N. Mirotic 2 6 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 19 1 1 0 0 6 0 12
P. Gasol 1 5 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 10 0 1 1 0 5 +1 6
D. Wilson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2 1
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 52 21 43/86 14/35 17/21 19 235 7 10 13 8 44 +95 215
