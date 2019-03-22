DEN
NY

No Text

Nuggets beat Knicks for 6th straight, share of 1st in West

  • STATS AP
  Mar 22, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 17 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 18 points, and the Denver Nuggets beat the New York Knicks 111-93 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory.

Gary Harris chipped in 14 points for Denver, which moved into a tie with defending champion Golden State for first place in the Western Conference with 11 games remaining for each team.

Will Barton scored 10 of his 12 in the opening quarter as the Nuggets jumped out to a 37-18 lead.

Former Nuggets first-round pick Emmanuel Mudiay had 21 points and rookie Mitchell Robinson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost their last three games and 11 of 12.

Mario Hezonja's basket cut the lead to 67-59 with 5:52 left in the third quarter, but that was the closest the Knicks would get the rest of the night. Denver then broke away with a 15-3 spurt highlighted by seven points from Jokic and a layup from Monte Morris before time expired to extend the lead 82-62 heading into the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS:

Nuggets: Denver swept the season series from the Knicks. The Nuggets have beaten New York in 16 of their last 21 meetings.

Knicks: PG Frank Ntilikina played for the first time since Jan. 27 after missing 24 games due to a sore groin. He scored five points and had five assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT:

Nuggets: Finish their four-game Eastern Conference road trip Sunday at Indiana.

Knicks: Continue their six-game homestand when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
D. Jordan
6 C
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
13.2 Reb. Per Game 13.2
50.7 Field Goal % 64.3
50.8 Three Point % 64.3
83.3 Free Throw % 70.0
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:07
+ 1 Henry Ellenson made free throw 0:31
  Shooting foul on Jarred Vanderbilt 0:31
+ 2 Henry Ellenson made layup, assist by Kadeem Allen 0:31
+ 3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig 0:52
+ 3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 1:09
  Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley 1:13
  Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
+ 2 Damyean Dotson made jump shot 1:28
Team Stats
Points 111 93
Field Goals 40-96 (41.7%) 34-90 (37.8%)
3-Pointers 15-38 (39.5%) 9-32 (28.1%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 68 52
Offensive 17 8
Defensive 45 37
Team 6 7
Assists 24 20
Steals 5 3
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
21 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
E. Mudiay PG 1
21 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 49-22 37192629111
home team logo Knicks 14-59 1824203193
NY 11.5, O/U 215.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 49-22 112.0 PPG 46.6 RPG 27.8 APG
home team logo Knicks 14-59 105.3 PPG 44.6 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 20.2 PPG 10.7 RPG 7.6 APG 50.9 FG%
E. Mudiay PG 14.4 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.7 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 21 PTS 17 REB 5 AST
E. Mudiay PG 21 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
41.7 FG% 37.8
39.5 3PT FG% 28.1
84.2 FT% 76.2
Bench
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
T. Craig
T. Lyles
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 13 2 1 5/7 3/5 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 1 1 +10 16
M. Plumlee 11 9 4 4/6 0/0 3/4 0 23 0 1 0 3 6 +9 29
M. Beasley 8 5 1 2/10 2/8 2/2 3 22 0 1 2 1 4 +4 14
T. Craig 6 2 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 2 -4 10
T. Lyles 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
J. Hernangomez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 -9 -1
J. Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 62 24 40/96 15/38 16/19 15 235 5 5 8 17 45 +90 223
Bench
M. Robinson
F. Ntilikina
L. Thomas
J. Jenkins
K. Allen
H. Ellenson
L. Kornet
I. Hicks
N. Vonleh
A. Trier
D. Smith Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 16 10 0 7/10 0/0 2/2 4 22 0 3 0 4 6 -6 29
F. Ntilikina 5 4 5 1/6 1/4 2/2 3 25 0 0 0 2 2 0 19
L. Thomas 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 0 1 -9 4
J. Jenkins 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 +2 4
K. Allen 3 1 4 1/7 0/1 1/2 1 14 1 0 0 0 1 -8 13
H. Ellenson 3 0 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 3
L. Kornet 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 45 20 34/90 9/32 16/21 15 235 3 5 7 8 37 -90 179
NBA Scores