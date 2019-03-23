BOS
CHA

No Text

Walker sparks late rally, Hornets beat Boston 124-117

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Charlotte had three veterans out of action and three first- or second-year players in the lineup down the stretch. The Hornets hardly looked like a team capable of rallying from an 18-point deficit against the Boston Celtics.

But that is exactly what the Hornets did.

Kemba Walker scored 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Hornets rallied to a 124-117 victory over the Celtics on Saturday night.

''You just keep playing,'' said Walker, who also had 11 rebounds and nine assists in his 23rd game of 30 or more points this season. ''In the league, anything can happen. Once one team gets momentum, things can change really fast.''

That's what happened as Charlotte closed the game on a 30-5 run that included all 18 of Walker's fourth-quarter points. The Hornets trailed 112-94 with 8:22 remaining.

''Obviously, when you lose an 18-point lead, there is a lot of things that go wrong,'' Boston coach Brad Stevens said. ''I thought they did a good job of chipping away at it. (And) we did everything that the book is written on to lose a game that you are up 18 at that point.''

Rookie Miles Bridges scored a career-high 20 points, Marvin Williams and Malik Monk added 13 points apiece and second-year player Dwayne Bacon scored 11. Another rookie, Devonte Graham, made two key defensive plays during the fourth quarter as Charlotte won its second straight, improved to 33-39 and kept its faint postseason hopes alive.

Boston fell to 43-30 with its third straight loss.

In front of a sellout crowd of 19,438 at Spectrum Center, Kyrie Irving scored 16 of his team-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Celtics appeared to take control of the game.

But Charlotte rallied and closed within 64-63 at halftime.

After the Celtics built the game-high 18-point lead with 8:22 left. Charlotte scored on 12 of its last 19 possessions to catch and pass Boston. Walker scored his 18 fourth-quarter points in the final 7:43, including two clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds left.

Boston scored twice on its final 20 offensive possessions.

''This game was over in the beginning of the fourth quarter,'' Irving said. ''We took our foot off the gas pedal, got it to a five-point game and momentum shifted from there.''

It was Charlotte's largest come-from-behind win of the season and largest comeback in more than a year.

The Hornets now have 10 wins in games in which they trailed by 10 or more points, the largest previous comeback in a 125-118 home win over Chicago in which they trailed by 15.

It was the franchise's largest comeback since Charlotte trailed by 23 points in a March 21, 2018, win at Brooklyn.

''We were down 18 in the fourth quarter, so I love the way they stuck with it,'' Charlotte coach James Borrego said. ''Kemba drove a lot of that fourth quarter, but you have to give Marvin a lot of credit, the way he battled and Miles' big steal down the stretch, Devonte' took two big charges and his defense really ignited us as well so I think it was just a fantastic, overall team effort.''

Jaylen Brown added 29 points and Marcus Morris 15 for the Celtics.

TIP INS

Celtics: Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (concussion protocol) could be back in action on Sunday, though neither was in Charlotte with the team. Baynes injured his ankle in Wednesday's 118-115 loss at Philadelphia and Hayward missed his third game on Saturday. The Celtics lost another player, 6-foot-10 rookie Robert Williams, who suffered a lower back injury when he landed hard after missing a follow dunk in the second quarter.

Hornets: Cody Zeller (left knee) missed his sixth straight game and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion protocol) his second straight game on Saturday. Nicolas Batum also missed Saturday's game - his second of the year - due to illness.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host San Antonio on Sunday.

Hornets: Visit Toronto on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Irving
11 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
49.2 Field Goal % 42.9
49.1 Three Point % 42.9
86.7 Free Throw % 83.7
  BOS team rebound 0:00
  Personal foul on Marcus Morris 0:05
  Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
+ 1 Marvin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 Marvin Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Kyrie Irving 0:14
  Marcus Morris missed dunk 0:26
  Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris 0:26
  Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
  Shooting foul on Kyrie Irving 0:41
  Lost ball turnover on Kyrie Irving, stolen by Miles Bridges 0:42
Team Stats
Points 117 124
Field Goals 44-93 (47.3%) 42-95 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 19-43 (44.2%) 18-38 (47.4%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 50 63
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 35 39
Team 8 10
Assists 31 26
Steals 6 7
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Irving PG 11
31 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
36 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 43-30 35293419117
home team logo Hornets 33-39 29342635124
CHA 4, O/U 222
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
CHA 4, O/U 222
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 43-30 112.7 PPG 44.6 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Hornets 33-39 110.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
K. Irving PG 23.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 7.0 APG 49.2 FG%
K. Walker PG 25.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.7 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Irving PG 31 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
K. Walker PG 36 PTS 11 REB 9 AST
47.3 FG% 44.2
44.2 3PT FG% 47.4
66.7 FT% 78.6
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
M. Morris
J. Tatum
M. Smart
R. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 31 7 6 12/23 4/11 3/4 5 34 2 0 3 0 7 -10 49
M. Morris 15 9 4 6/13 3/5 0/0 4 35 1 1 1 3 6 -6 33
J. Tatum 12 6 4 5/17 2/7 0/0 1 36 0 1 1 1 5 -19 26
M. Smart 6 2 8 2/10 2/7 0/0 5 25 1 0 3 0 2 -6 22
R. Williams 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 2 0 1 2 -11 9
Starters
K. Irving
M. Morris
J. Tatum
M. Smart
R. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 31 7 6 12/23 4/11 3/4 5 34 2 0 3 0 7 -10 49
M. Morris 15 9 4 6/13 3/5 0/0 4 35 1 1 1 3 6 -6 33
J. Tatum 12 6 4 5/17 2/7 0/0 1 36 0 1 1 1 5 -19 26
M. Smart 6 2 8 2/10 2/7 0/0 5 25 1 0 3 0 2 -6 22
R. Williams 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 2 0 1 2 -11 9
Bench
J. Brown
T. Rozier
S. Ojeleye
D. Theis
G. Yabusele
A. Horford
B. Wanamaker
G. Hayward
R. Hunter
A. Baynes
P. Dozier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 29 4 4 10/13 5/6 4/7 2 30 1 2 1 0 4 +3 43
T. Rozier 12 1 1 5/8 2/5 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 1 -1 15
S. Ojeleye 5 4 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 11 0 0 1 0 4 -3 10
D. Theis 5 3 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 16 0 2 0 1 2 +15 12
G. Yabusele 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 1 2 +3 6
A. Horford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 42 31 44/93 19/43 10/15 23 235 6 8 10 7 35 -35 225
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Bridges
M. Williams
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 36 11 9 11/25 6/13 8/8 0 34 2 0 2 1 10 +21 65
M. Bridges 20 7 3 8/13 3/6 1/2 0 34 3 0 1 2 5 +17 35
M. Williams 13 3 2 4/9 1/4 4/4 1 30 1 1 2 1 2 +23 20
D. Bacon 11 5 3 4/10 1/1 2/4 4 31 0 1 0 0 5 +20 23
B. Biyombo 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 3 -1 8
Starters
K. Walker
M. Bridges
M. Williams
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 36 11 9 11/25 6/13 8/8 0 34 2 0 2 1 10 +21 65
M. Bridges 20 7 3 8/13 3/6 1/2 0 34 3 0 1 2 5 +17 35
M. Williams 13 3 2 4/9 1/4 4/4 1 30 1 1 2 1 2 +23 20
D. Bacon 11 5 3 4/10 1/1 2/4 4 31 0 1 0 0 5 +20 23
B. Biyombo 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 3 -1 8
Bench
M. Monk
J. Lamb
W. Hernangomez
F. Kaminsky
D. Graham
N. Batum
S. Mack
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
T. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 13 1 1 3/6 3/4 4/4 4 16 1 0 2 0 1 -9 15
J. Lamb 8 8 0 3/11 2/5 0/0 1 28 0 1 1 1 7 -19 16
W. Hernangomez 8 7 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 2 2 6 1 -11 17
F. Kaminsky 7 4 4 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 17 0 0 1 2 2 -12 18
D. Graham 4 3 3 1/6 1/3 1/2 2 20 0 0 0 0 3 +6 13
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 124 53 26 42/95 18/38 22/28 15 235 7 5 11 14 39 +35 230
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores