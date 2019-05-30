GS
1 Golden State
Warriors
0-1
away team logo
109
TF 7
FINAL
End
4th
ABC
Thu May. 30
9:00pm
BONUS
118
TF 5
home team logo
TOR
2 Toronto
Raptors
1-0
ML: -105
TOR -1.5, O/U 213.5
ML: -102
GS
TOR

No Text

Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109

  • AP
  • May 30, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Toronto Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S., beating the Golden State Warriors 118-109 on Thursday night.

The Raptors hardly looked like newcomers to the NBA's biggest stage, controlling the action most of the way against a Golden State team beginning its fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and Marc Gasol had 20 for the Raptors.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and Klay Thompson had 21 for the Warriors, who had won all four Game 1s in the last four years. All those had come at home, but this time Golden State doesn't have home-court - or home country - advantage.

Game 2 is Sunday night in Toronto, which is hosting an NBA Finals game for the first time after the Raptors entered the league as an expansion team in 1995.

The Raptors were perhaps a little jittery at the start, with Kyle Lowry firing a pass well out of bounds on their first possession.

But they quickly settled in afterward, building a 10-point lead by halftime. surging to an 18-11 lead before the Warriors came right back with eight in a row. Siakam then went 6 for 6 in the third quarter to keep Golden State from gaining much ground, and the Raptors kept their lead around double digits for much of the final quarter, countering every attempt the Warriors made to catch up.

All four of the Warriors' previous finals were against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they struggled to figure out a new opponent. Toronto shot 50.6 percent from the field and the Warriors never found an answer for Siakam, the finalist for Most Improved Player who has a nice start for an NBA Finals MVP resume.

The player nicknamed Spicy P was red hot, shooting 14 for 17 from the field - and he tipped in his own shot on the last of those misses with 54 seconds to play.

The party 24 years in the making started early, with fans arriving at Jurassic Park outside the arena in the morning. There were lengthy lines at the arena entrances hours before the game, with some of the few fans who weren't wearing Raptors red sticking to their original purple uniform with the dinosaur logo.

The Raptors introduced some of their former players after the first quarter, a group that included perennial All-Stars such as Tracy McGrady and Chris Bosh.

But it wasn't until they went out and got Leonard in a trade with San Antonio that Toronto was finally good enough to get to the NBA Finals.

He wasn't the dominant force he was in the first three rounds, when he averaged 31.2 points. But he had eight rebounds and five assists in his first NBA Finals game since winning MVP of the 2014 championship with the Spurs.

DeMarcus Cousins made it back from a torn left quadriceps to come off the bench in his first NBA Finals game, but the Warriors remained without Kevin Durant, the MVP of the last two NBA Finals. He traveled to Toronto but it's unclear if he'll play before the series returns to the Bay Area, with coach Steve Kerr saying he would have to go through a practice first.

The Warriors had won every game since he got hurt in the second round but sure missed him against the Raptors, who are on a roll after falling behind 2-0 to Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference finals.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
K. Leonard
2 SF
38.7 Min. Per Game 38.7
31.2 Pts. Per Game 31.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
45.2 Field Goal % 50.1
45.2 Three Point % 50.6
94.7 Free Throw % 87.2
+ 3 Alfonzo McKinnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stephen Curry 0:20
+ 3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
  Out of bounds turnover on Draymond Green 0:49
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made dunk 0:54
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:14
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:14
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 3 free throws 1:14
  Shooting foul on Marc Gasol 1:14
+ 1 Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
+ 1 Fred VanVleet made 1st of 2 free throws 1:19
  Shooting foul on Draymond Green 1:19
Team Stats
Points 109 118
Field Goals 34-78 (43.6%) 39-77 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Free Throws 29-31 (93.5%) 27-32 (84.4%)
Total Rebounds 47 42
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 29 29
Team 9 6
Assists 29 25
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 27 26
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
34 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
32 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo 1 Warriors 0-1 21283228109
home team logo 2 Raptors 1-0 25342930118
Game 1
TOR leads 1-0
TOR -1.5, O/U 213.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Game 1
TOR leads 1-0
TOR -1.5, O/U 213.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 0-1 117.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 28.5 APG
home team logo Raptors 1-0 104.9 PPG 42.8 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
S. Curry PG 27.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 5.6 APG 45.2 FG%
P. Siakam PF 18.7 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.4 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Curry PG 34 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
P. Siakam PF 32 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
43.6 FG% 50.6
38.7 3PT FG% 39.4
93.5 FT% 84.4
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Iguodala
J. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 34 5 5 8/18 4/9 14/14 4 40 1 0 3 1 4 -9 47
K. Thompson 21 5 1 8/17 3/6 2/2 3 39 0 0 2 2 3 -10 26
D. Green 10 10 10 2/9 0/2 6/6 5 40 1 0 6 0 10 -8 35
A. Iguodala 6 6 7 3/7 0/4 0/0 3 29 0 1 2 2 4 -8 25
J. Bell 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 2 -4 7
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Iguodala
J. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 34 5 5 8/18 4/9 14/14 4 40 1 0 3 1 4 -9 47
K. Thompson 21 5 1 8/17 3/6 2/2 3 39 0 0 2 2 3 -10 26
D. Green 10 10 10 2/9 0/2 6/6 5 40 1 0 6 0 10 -8 35
A. Iguodala 6 6 7 3/7 0/4 0/0 3 29 0 1 2 2 4 -8 25
J. Bell 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 2 -4 7
Bench
K. Looney
J. Jerebko
Q. Cook
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
D. Cousins
J. Evans
K. Durant
D. Jones
D. Lee
M. Derrickson
A. Bogut
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Looney 9 3 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 5 28 1 0 1 1 2 -4 14
J. Jerebko 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 -1 7
Q. Cook 6 0 1 2/4 1/2 1/1 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -2 8
A. McKinnie 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1 +4 6
S. Livingston 6 4 1 2/6 0/1 2/2 3 17 1 1 0 1 3 -2 14
D. Cousins 3 0 2 0/2 0/1 3/4 2 8 2 0 1 0 0 -1 8
J. Evans 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bogut - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 109 38 29 34/78 12/31 29/31 27 237 6 2 16 9 29 -45 197
Raptors
Starters
P. Siakam
K. Leonard
M. Gasol
D. Green
K. Lowry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 32 8 5 14/17 2/3 2/2 3 39 1 2 2 3 5 +4 51
K. Leonard 23 8 5 5/14 3/6 10/12 3 43 1 0 2 1 7 +11 40
M. Gasol 20 7 1 6/10 2/4 6/6 6 29 2 1 0 0 7 +8 32
D. Green 11 2 1 4/9 3/7 0/0 1 29 1 2 0 1 1 +2 18
K. Lowry 7 6 9 2/9 1/5 2/2 5 36 1 0 3 0 6 +11 29
Starters
P. Siakam
K. Leonard
M. Gasol
D. Green
K. Lowry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 32 8 5 14/17 2/3 2/2 3 39 1 2 2 3 5 +4 51
K. Leonard 23 8 5 5/14 3/6 10/12 3 43 1 0 2 1 7 +11 40
M. Gasol 20 7 1 6/10 2/4 6/6 6 29 2 1 0 0 7 +8 32
D. Green 11 2 1 4/9 3/7 0/0 1 29 1 2 0 1 1 +2 18
K. Lowry 7 6 9 2/9 1/5 2/2 5 36 1 0 3 0 6 +11 29
Bench
F. VanVleet
S. Ibaka
P. McCaw
N. Powell
J. Meeks
J. Lin
E. Moreland
M. Miller
C. Boucher
O. Anunoby
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. VanVleet 15 1 2 5/8 1/4 4/6 3 33 0 0 1 0 1 +11 19
S. Ibaka 5 3 1 2/7 0/2 1/2 3 17 0 1 2 2 1 -1 9
P. McCaw 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -3 5
N. Powell 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 +2 3
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moreland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 36 25 39/77 13/33 27/32 26 236 6 6 10 7 29 +45 206
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores