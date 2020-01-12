UTA
Bogdonovic, Gobert help streaking Jazz beat Wizards 127-116

  • AP
  • Jan 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Even on their biggest roll in two years, the Utah Jazz believe they can get a lot better.

Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 on Sunday for their ninth straight victory.

Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the the 14th time in 15 games and climb up to second place in the Western Conference.

''It's pretty good, but we feel like we can be a lot better,'' Gobert said. ''The goal is not just to be second in the West, but be the best team in the West at the end of the playoffs.''

Jordan Clarkson added 17 of his 23 points in the second half for the Jazz, one of six players in double figures as team scoring leader Donovan Mitchell sat out because of an illness.

''Obviously, Donovan is one of our key guys, so there's always going to be a lot of adjustment, a little different from any player,'' Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ''I thought our guys did a really good job of absorbing that collectively.''

Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington after missing five games with right leg soreness.

Davis Bertans added 18 points and Jordan McRae had 16 . Washington lost at home for the first time in four games after letting the third-quarter lead evaporate.

''I think our aggression on both ends of the floor kind of slipped,'' Beal said. ''Turning the ball over, shot selection. Sometimes we had a lot of one-pass shots, no-pass shots. We were kind of slow pushing the pace.''

Utah had a 21-3 run to take an 83-80 lead late in the third quarter. Clarkson gave Utah its first advantage since midway through the first quarter with a driving layup that made it 81-80, and followed that with a floater.

The teams traded baskets for the remainder of the third, but Gobert's layup gave Utah the lead for good with 10 seconds left in the quarter.

The Jazz opened the fourth on a 14-5 run to build their lead to 11. Washington would close it to within three once, but Gobert's three dunks inside the final four minutes helped seal the win.

''He does a good job of just being seven feet, and using his arms and his length to his advantage,'' Beal said.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Mitchell sat out two days after playing through illness Friday night. Emmanuel Mudiay started in Mitchell's place. ... Utah last won nine in a row from March 2-18, 2018. The Jazz also had an 11-game winning streak earlier that season. ... Gobert picked up his team-high fifth technical foul.

Wizards: Prior to the game, waived guard C.J. Miles, who had been out since late November following wrist surgery, signed former two-way center Anzejs Pasecniks to a full-time contract, and signed forward Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract. ... Beal played 27 minutes after coach Scott Brooks said his time would be limited. His season low is 24.

KEY INGREDIENT?

Utah's nine-game streak lines up exactly with Clarkson's arrival in a trade from Cleveland the day before Christmas. His 23 points bested his previous high for Utah of 20 twice.

''He made some huge plays, through the whole game, but especially at the end,'' Gobert said. ''Getting to the rim, getting fouled, finding the open way, he did a tremendous job.''

GETTING HEALTHY

In addition to Beal, Bertans was in his second game back after missing nine with a quad injury. Center Thomas Bryant scored eight points in 15 minutes in his return after missing 20 games with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

Wizards: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
B. Beal
3 SG
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
27.8 Pts. Per Game 27.8
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
67.3 Field Goal % 43.6
66.9 Three Point % 43.1
60.7 Free Throw % 83.3
+ 1 Joe Ingles made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Joe Ingles made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Bad pass turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Jordan Clarkson 0:12
  Personal foul on Bradley Beal 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Ish Smith 0:12
  Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot 0:17
+ 3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 0:24
+ 1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
  WAS team rebound 0:42
  Davis Bertans missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:42
  Personal foul on Joe Ingles 0:42
Team Stats
Points 127 116
Field Goals 48-90 (53.3%) 47-93 (50.5%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 49 45
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 32 28
Team 5 8
Assists 24 28
Steals 6 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Ingles SF 2
20 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
I. Mahinmi C 28
15 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 27-12 23323834127
home team logo Wizards 13-26 34322525116
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 27-12 109.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Wizards 13-26 114.8 PPG 42.6 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SF 20.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.1 APG 44.2 FG%
B. Beal SG 27.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.6 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SF 31 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
B. Beal SG 25 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
53.3 FG% 50.5
33.3 3PT FG% 31.8
84.0 FT% 88.2
Jazz
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
E. Mudiay
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 31 3 3 12/23 2/8 5/5 0 36 0 0 4 0 3 +10 36
R. Gobert 21 14 2 8/10 0/0 5/9 5 37 1 2 3 5 9 +15 39
J. Ingles 20 2 9 6/15 4/8 4/4 2 33 2 0 0 0 2 +12 42
E. Mudiay 14 5 5 6/10 1/4 1/1 2 30 0 0 0 1 4 +2 29
R. O'Neale 10 5 1 3/4 2/2 2/2 4 28 0 0 0 1 4 +10 17
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
E. Mudiay
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 31 3 3 12/23 2/8 5/5 0 36 0 0 4 0 3 +10 36
R. Gobert 21 14 2 8/10 0/0 5/9 5 37 1 2 3 5 9 +15 39
J. Ingles 20 2 9 6/15 4/8 4/4 2 33 2 0 0 0 2 +12 42
E. Mudiay 14 5 5 6/10 1/4 1/1 2 30 0 0 0 1 4 +2 29
R. O'Neale 10 5 1 3/4 2/2 2/2 4 28 0 0 0 1 4 +10 17
Bench
J. Clarkson
G. Niang
T. Bradley
R. Tucker
M. Conley
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
D. Mitchell
J. Morgan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 23 2 3 10/22 1/5 2/2 1 34 2 0 2 2 0 +6 31
G. Niang 6 2 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 2 +3 8
T. Bradley 2 7 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 0 2 3 4 -4 10
R. Tucker 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 4 +1 4
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 44 24 48/90 10/30 21/25 18 236 6 2 11 12 32 +55 216
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
I. Mahinmi
I. Thomas
G. Payton II
I. Bonga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 25 1 4 11/25 0/7 3/3 1 27 1 0 3 0 1 -10 32
I. Mahinmi 15 6 7 5/7 1/1 4/4 3 30 2 1 0 2 4 -7 38
I. Thomas 8 0 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 0 -4 12
G. Payton II 4 0 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 0 -2 4
I. Bonga 4 7 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 4 22 1 0 0 2 5 -2 16
Starters
B. Beal
I. Mahinmi
I. Thomas
G. Payton II
I. Bonga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 25 1 4 11/25 0/7 3/3 1 27 1 0 3 0 1 -10 32
I. Mahinmi 15 6 7 5/7 1/1 4/4 3 30 2 1 0 2 4 -7 38
I. Thomas 8 0 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 0 -4 12
G. Payton II 4 0 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 0 -2 4
I. Bonga 4 7 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 4 22 1 0 0 2 5 -2 16
Bench
D. Bertans
J. McRae
I. Smith
T. Brown Jr.
T. Bryant
A. Pasecniks
J. Wall
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Schofield
R. Hachimura
J. Robinson
G. Mathews
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 18 4 1 5/11 4/7 4/5 1 25 0 1 0 0 4 -9 25
J. McRae 16 6 2 7/14 0/2 2/3 0 25 0 1 2 2 4 -5 25
I. Smith 9 4 7 4/12 1/2 0/0 0 28 0 1 2 1 3 -7 26
T. Brown Jr. 9 6 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 2 31 1 0 0 0 6 -5 18
T. Bryant 8 3 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 2 1 -3 13
A. Pasecniks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hachimura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 37 28 47/93 7/22 15/17 18 235 5 4 9 9 28 -55 209
NBA Scores