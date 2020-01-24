DAL
POR

No Text

Mavericks make 22 3-pointers, beat Trail Blazers 133-125

  • AP
  • Jan 24, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard had another big performance, scoring a game-high 47 points. But a tough loss and issues with the officiating had the Portland Trail Blazers star in a foul mood.

Luka Doncic scored 27 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks made 22 3-pointers in a 133-125 victory Thursday night with a complete team performance that overcame Lillard's hot shooting.

After picking up a technical foul in the final seconds, Lillard voiced his frustrations with the officiating.

''We're down by 13 with four minutes left, I was driving for a reverse layup and I got smacked on the head,'' Lillard said. ''I asked (the referee) why he didn't call it and he said, all three of us agreed you leaned into him.

''That's an insult, man.''

One game after scoring a career-high 61 points, Lillard became the first player in franchise history to score 100 points over two games.

''Before the game, I tried to pass a note down to their locker room to tell Lillard that he had my All-Star vote,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. ''Obviously, he didn't get the note, but he had my vote before he went for 47 against us. What an amazing player. He's virtually impossible to stop. He's got an iron will. He's obviously a great leader.

''When he's on the floor they're hard to beat no matter what.''

The Mavericks needed Doncic, who scored 20 of his points in the first half, and plenty of help in the win.

Dallas had six players make at least three 3-pointers, and it was the sixth time this season the Mavericks made 20 3s, with Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson leading the way with four each.

The 43 combined 3-pointers made by Dallas and Portland tied an NBA record.

Trevor Ariza, recently acquired in a trade from Sacramento, scored a season-high 21 in his Portland debut.

''I thought he was terrific,'' Blazers coach Terry Stotts.

Lillard's hot shooting alone wasn't enough to stay in front of a high-powered Mavericks team that has the league's No. 1 ranked offense. Although Dallas went off for a monstrous 45-point quarter to begin the game, Lillard kept Portland within striking distance.

The Mavericks cooled in the second quarter - but only a little bit. They pushed their lead to as high as 17 in the second quarter. Even after missing their last eight 3-pointers to end the half, they still led 78-63 at halftime.

After the Mavericks' lead ballooned to as much as 25 in the third quarter, Lillard got hot again. He scored nine straight points in the third quarter to cut the lead to 11 with under five minutes left in the quarter. Another 3-pointer by Carmelo Anthony cut the lead to eight and it was a 17-0 run before the Mavericks snapped it on a 3-pointer from Dorian Finney-Smith with 3:19 left in the third. Dallas led 103-90 after three quarters.

After losing center Dwight Powell to a season-ending Achilles injury, the Mavericks played more with Kristpas Porzingis at center.

''We're running out of big men, so were going to be smaller in a lot of these situations,'' Carlisle said. ''This is an adjustment that we needed to make tonight, so we had a lot of spacing to attack the paint. Him being on the floor creates problems for the other team defensively.''

Porzingis had 20 points and five rebounds while shooting 3 of 4 from the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic earned his first All-Star selection Thursday. ''So excited for him, so excited for our franchise,'' Carlisle said. ''It's so well-deserved. It's just a really exciting time - for our team, for him, for his career and certainly the future.'' The NBA announced that Doncic would be in the pool of starting players from the Eastern and Western Conference to be selected by All-Star captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Trail Blazers: Thursday was the first game for three new players on the Blazers acquired in a trade from Sacramento: Ariza, Caleb Swanigan and Wenyen Gabriel. Stotts told reporters that Ariza would start upon arrival and that his veteran experience makes it easier for Portland to operate like usual. ''A lot of the actions, he's seen before,'' Stotts said. ''We've thrown a lot at him. Since he'll be out there with four other guys who know what's going on, it shouldn't be too difficult for him. For other players, it will be more difficult.''

UP NEXT

Mavericks: at Utah on Saturday night.

Trail Blazers: home vs. Indiana on Sunday night.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 45
POR Trail Blazers 37

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving dunk 2-0
11:15 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
11:01 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 5-3
10:44   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:38   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Luka Doncic  
10:17 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 7-3
9:50 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 7-5
9:31   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:24   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:17 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 10-5
9:03   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:57 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 10-8
8:41 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 13-8
8:26 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 13-11
8:09 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 16-11
7:49   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:40 +2 Seth Curry made driving layup 18-11
7:23   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:13   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
7:13 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 19-11
7:13   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:10   POR team rebound  
7:00 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 19-13
6:41 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 22-13
6:29   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:20   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:05   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:55   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:47 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 24-13
5:33   Lost ball turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Seth Curry  
5:30 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot 27-13
5:07 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 27-15
4:49   Kristaps Porzingis missed alley-oop shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:42 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 27-17
4:23 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 29-17
4:07 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 29-20
3:52 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 31-20
3:41 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup 31-22
3:41   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
3:41 +1 Trevor Ariza made free throw 31-23
3:34 +3 Justin Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 34-23
3:19   Trevor Ariza missed driving layup  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:13 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 37-23
2:58 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made floating jump shot 37-25
2:44 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 40-25
2:32 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 40-27
2:32   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
2:32 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 40-28
2:08   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
2:03   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
1:59   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
1:53   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
1:49 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 43-28
1:24 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 43-31
1:08 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 45-31
1:01 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 45-34
0:55   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:31   Gary Trent Jr. missed floating jump shot  
0:30   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:29 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot 45-36
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Damian Lillard  
0:05   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:05   Trevor Ariza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:05   POR team rebound  
0:05 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-37
0:00   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 33
POR Trail Blazers 26

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
11:41 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 48-37
11:25   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
11:11 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 48-39
11:03   Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
11:03   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
10:48   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:38   Jalen Brunson missed driving layup, blocked by Anfernee Simons  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
10:29 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 51-39
10:14 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 51-42
10:03   Out of bounds turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
9:53   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
9:44   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
9:39   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
9:39 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 52-42
9:39 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-42
9:27 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 53-45
9:01   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:48   Traveling violation turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:34   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
8:27   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
8:27   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:18 +2 Justin Jackson made driving layup, assist by Delon Wright 55-45
8:18   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
8:18 +1 Justin Jackson made free throw 56-45
8:01   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
7:42   Kristaps Porzingis missed floating jump shot  
7:42   POR team rebound  
7:22   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:14   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:00   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
6:54 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 59-45
6:41   Offensive foul on Caleb Swanigan  
6:41   Turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
6:24 +2 Delon Wright made driving layup, assist by Maxi Kleber 61-45
6:11 +2 Anfernee Simons made floating jump shot 61-47
6:03 +2 Delon Wright made layup 63-47
5:55   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:48   Carmelo Anthony missed dunk, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
5:44 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 63-49
5:31   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
5:21   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:14 +2 Maxi Kleber made driving dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 65-49
5:14   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
5:14 +1 Maxi Kleber made free throw 66-49
5:03   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:47   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:32 +2 Trevor Ariza made layup, assist by Caleb Swanigan 66-51
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
4:13 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 66-54
4:01   Seth Curry missed jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:56 +2 Caleb Swanigan made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 66-56
3:36 +2 Maxi Kleber made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 68-56
3:19   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:12   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:07 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 70-56
2:54   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:45   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Seth Curry  
2:33   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
2:23 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 70-58
2:07   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
2:07 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 71-58
2:07   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:02   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:49   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
1:49 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-60
1:49 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-60
1:41 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 73-60
1:41   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
1:41   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
1:29 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 73-63
1:10   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Delon Wright  
1:02   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
0:53   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
0:37   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
0:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:37   Kristaps Porzingis missed free throw  
0:37   DAL team rebound  
0:37 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 74-63
0:37 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-63
0:35   Double dribble turnover on Damian Lillard  
0:28 +2 Delon Wright made finger-roll layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 77-63
0:06   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   DAL team rebound  
0:04   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
0:04   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:04   DAL team rebound  
0:04 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-63
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 25
POR Trail Blazers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:33   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
11:23   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
10:59   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:59   POR team rebound  
10:59   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:43 +2 Seth Curry made finger-roll layup 80-63
10:32 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 80-65
10:22   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
10:22 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 81-65
10:22   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws