Monk, Bridges lead Hornets over cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Devonte Graham failed to score for the first time this season. Even with their star guard held without a point, the Hornets had enough to beat the Bulls.

Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22 and Charlotte hung on to beat cold-shooting Chicago 103-93 on Thursday night.

''It showed that everybody can step up at any moment,'' Monk said. ''It showed that we trust in each other. Everybody is able to step up at any time, to step up in the big times.''

After the NBA put on a memorable show last weekend with the All-Star festivities in Chicago for the first time since 1988, the Hornets and Bulls delivered a rather forgettable performance.

The Hornets let a 21-point lead in the third quarter shrink to two. But they regrouped to win their third in a row after losing five straight and 13 of 14.

The Bulls missed their first 17 3-pointers before Zach LaVine made one in the third quarter and were 7 of 31 from beyond the arc in losing their seventh straight game.

Graham, making a strong case for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, had not scored fewer than four points this season. He missed all seven shots but contributed seven assists with the Bulls consistently trapping him.

''With them, it's next man up,'' Chicago's Thaddeus Young said. ''They had other guys step up. I think we did a good on just showing him traps. You stop one guy, he becomes a basketball player and makes smart decisions. He makes different reads and that's what they did.''

P.J. Washington scored 17 points for Charlotte. Cody Zeller added 16 points and eight rebounds. Bridges also grabbed eight rebounds after taking MVP honors in the Rising Stars Challenge at the United Center during All-Star weekend.

''We're not built around one player,'' Hornets head coach James Borrego said. ''We have depth, we have versatility, and ultimately that's how we want to be built.''

Thaddeus Young led Chicago with season highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds. LaVine scored 19 points.

''We have a lot of season left,'' LaVine said. ''You've got to stay locked in. This is our job. This is a dream job. This is something that millions of people wish they could do -- good or bad. It's a tough situation. Nobody likes being in a losing situation. But you get to see who's fighting with you and who's not. Go out there and battle.''

REGROUPING

The Hornets led by 21 early in the third, only to have Chicago's Coby White cut it to 70-68 with a three-point play with 3:05 left in the quarter. Bridges answered with a finger-roll layup, and Terry Rozier got the lead back up to double digits early in the fourth when he nailed a 3 to make it 89-78.

''Dug in, showed resiliency, could have hung our heads,'' Borrego said. ''We've had a few of those games in the past where we've hung our heads. We've had big leads, we've lost it. This fourth quarter was different though. There's maturity out there, guys are talking, communicating, playing for each other.''

TIP-INS

Hornets: G Dwayne Bacon scored 51 points Wednesday for the Greensboro Swarm in his first game after being assigned to the G League. ''The G League has been really good to us. We've gained a lot of experience and a lot of confidence with our guys that go to Greensboro, and this is a great example of that,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said.

Bulls: C Daniel Gafford (dislocated right thumb, sprained right ankle), playing for just the second time since Jan. 15, finished with five points and four rebounds. ... Young's previous highs were 21 points against Toronto on Feb. 2 and 10 rebounds against Philadelphia on Feb. 9.

UP NEXT:

Hornets: Host Brooklyn on Saturday.

Bulls: Host Phoenix on Saturday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 33
CHI Bulls 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Luke Kornet  
11:25   Thaddeus Young missed reverse layup  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:10 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 3-0
10:51   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
10:40   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
10:40 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
10:40 +1 P.J. Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
10:24   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
10:16 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Luke Kornet 5-2
10:02   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
9:52   Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
9:31   Personal foul on Luke Kornet  
9:25 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 7-2
9:14   Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Cody Zeller  
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
9:05 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup 7-4
9:05   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
9:05 +1 Tomas Satoransky made free throw 7-5
8:51   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:43 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 7-7
8:22   Miles Bridges missed fade-away jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:17   Miles Bridges missed layup  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
8:03   Thaddeus Young missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
7:52 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 9-7
7:37 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 9-9
7:23   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:22   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
7:22 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
7:22 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
7:02   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:45 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 13-9
6:33 +2 Zach LaVine made driving dunk 13-11
6:26   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:18 +2 Malik Monk made driving layup 15-11
5:59   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
5:49 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 18-11
5:34 +2 Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Daniel Gafford 18-13
5:22   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:16   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Terry Rozier  
5:11 +2 Malik Monk made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 20-13
4:47 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot 20-15
4:34   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
4:34 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
4:34 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-15
4:20   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
4:15   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
4:15 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 23-15
4:15 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-15
3:56   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:49   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
3:49 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 25-15
3:49 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-15
3:31   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:25   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:18   Devonte' Graham missed layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
3:13 +2 Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Coby White 26-17
2:53   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
2:47   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
2:41   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:09   Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo  
2:09   Full timeout called  
2:09   Coby White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:09   CHI team rebound  
2:09 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
1:55 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 28-18
1:40   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
1:28   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
1:24 +2 Cody Martin made dunk 30-18
0:59   Ryan Arcidiacono missed jump shot  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:54   Out of bounds turnover on Bismack Biyombo  
0:36   Coby White missed driving layup  
0:33   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
0:33 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 30-20
0:11 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 33-20
0:01   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 27
CHI Bulls 24

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Washington  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
11:34 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 33-22
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
11:30   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
11:17   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
11:12 +2 Malik Monk made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 35-22
11:01   Thaddeus Young missed layup  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
10:58 +2 Shaquille Harrison made dunk 35-24
10:52   Personal foul on Coby White  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
10:38 +2 Shaquille Harrison made dunk, assist by Coby White 35-26
10:20   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
10:16 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 37-26
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Coby White, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
9:49 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk, assist by Malik Monk 39-26
9:34 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Coby White 39-28
9:19   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:14 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk 41-28
9:06   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
9:06 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 41-29
9:06 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-30
8:41 +2 P.J. Washington made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 43-30
8:22   Cristiano Felicio missed jump shot  
8:21   CHI team rebound  
8:12   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
7:59 +2 Cody Zeller made driving dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 45-30
7:57   Violation  
7:41   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:32   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Daniel Gafford  
7:24   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
7:24   Shaquille Harrison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:24   CHI team rebound  
7:24 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-31
7:13   Traveling violation turnover on Cody Martin  
7:01   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford  
6:38   P.J. Washington missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
6:28   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
6:28   Full timeout called  
6:28 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 45-32
6:28 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-33
6:16   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
6:05   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
5:52   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
5:43   Daniel Gafford missed layup, blocked by Cody Zeller  
5:40   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
5:32   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
5:24   Shooting foul on Cody Zeller  
5:24   Tomas Satoransky missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:24   CHI team rebound  
5:24 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-34
5:07   Miles Bridges missed turnaround jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
4:48 +2 Luke Kornet made floating jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 45-36
4:32   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
4:24   Offensive foul on Daniel Gafford  
4:24   Turnover on Daniel Gafford  
4:07 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 47-36
3:57   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:50 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 49-36
3:39   Coby White missed floating jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:29 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 52-36
2:59 +2 Thaddeus Young made jump shot 52-38
2:41 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 54-38
2:25   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
2:07 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 56-38
2:01   Full timeout called  
1:53 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Zach LaVine 56-40
1:29   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
1:20   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
1:11   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
1:11   CHI team rebound  
1:06   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
1:01   Shooting foul on Coby White  
1:01 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 57-40
1:01 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-40
0:51   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
0:49   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:49 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 58-42
0:32 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 60-42
0:09 +2 Coby White made finger-roll layup 60-44
0:00   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 19
CHI Bulls 29

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:46   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
11:46   CHI team rebound  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by P.J. Washington  
11:40   Miles Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Zach LaVine  
11:40   CHI team rebound  
11:24   Thaddeus Young missed layup  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:13   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   CHA team rebound  
11:10   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
11:01   Miles Bridges missed turnaround jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
10:58 +2 P.J. Washington made reverse layup 62-44
10:58   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
10:58   P.J. Washington missed free throw  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
10:34   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:18 +2 P.J. Washington made reverse layup, assist by Cody Zeller 64-44
10:06 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 64-46
9:54   Terry Rozier missed driving layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
9:44   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:33   Thaddeus Young missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:31   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
9:21   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
9:07 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 67-46
8:42 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 67-49
8:25   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:16 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 67-51
8:16   Full timeout called  
7:55 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 69-51
7:44   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
7:26   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
7:11 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 69-54
6:46   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:38 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 69-57
6:15   Violation  
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
5:59   Coby White missed jump shot  
5:58  