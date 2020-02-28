CHA
Rozier hits tiebreaking FT, Hornets beat Raptors 99-96

  • AP
  • Feb 28, 2020

TORONTO (AP) For the first time in more than two months, the Toronto Raptors are on a losing streak.

Terry Rozier hit a tiebreaking free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets beat Toronto 99-96 on Friday night, handing the Raptors their second consecutive loss and just their third in 20 games.

Bismack Biyombo had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and Devonte Graham scored nine of his 18 in the fourth quarter as the Hornets won their second straight and beat short-handed Toronto for the third time in 10 meetings.

''Probably one of our best wins of the season,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said of beating the defending champs on their home court. ''They're a fantastic team, a well-coached team, they know what they're doing. It was a big-time win for us.''

Rozier scored 18 points, Miles Bridges had 17 and P.J. Washington 15 as all five Hornets starters finished in double figures.

''They've got a great group,'' Rozier said about the Raptors. ''We just dug deep and we stayed with it and we pulled it out.''

Charlotte has won five of seven after losing 13 of the previous 14.

''We're heading in the right direction. Our young guys are growing,'' Biyombo said.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points, Norman Powell returned from injury to score 22 and Kyle Lowry had 21 for the Raptors.

Toronto, which lost 108-97 to NBA-leading Milwaukee on Tuesday, dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing at Indiana on Dec. 23 and at home to Boston on Christmas Day.

''We just didn't have the complete effort tonight,'' Lowry said. ''It hurts. You don't want to ever lose but you've got to grow from it, you've got to learn from it.''

It's just the fourth time this season the defending champions have dropped consecutive games. Toronto lost three in a row between Dec. 3 and 8, losing at home to Miami and Houston before a defeat in Philadelphia.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sat out because of a sore left shoulder, while forward Serge Ibaka was inactive because of a sore left knee.

Powell returned to the starting lineup after missing nine games because of a broken finger on his left hand. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka and fouled out with four points. Hollis-Jefferson missed six of eight field goal attempts but had nine rebounds.

Down 73-66 through three quarters, Toronto took its first lead of the second half on Lowry's 3-pointer with 2:29 remaining. Lowry's big shot came after the Raptors grabbed the rebound on their All-Star guard's missed free throw.

Rozier answered with a 3, and Graham made one of two at the line to push Charlotte's lead to 93-90. Lowry connected from deep again to tie it, then scored on a driving layup to give the Raptors a 95-93 lead with 1:14 remaining.

Bridges hit a 3 for the Hornets, but Lowry tied it again by making the second of two free throws.

After a missed shot by Graham, Toronto had two chances to break the tie, but Powell and Lowry both missed, giving the Hornets the ball with 2.1 seconds to play. Hollis-Jefferson fouled Rozier before the ball was inbounded, and the Hornets guard broke the tie by making one free throw.

Charlotte kept the ball and Siakam fouled Graham, who made both to push the lead to 99-96 with 1.2 seconds left. Powell's attempted tying shot bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Down 25-23 after one, Toronto missed 13 of its first 15 field goal attempts in the second and shot a dismal 6 for 27 in the quarter. Charlotte led 52-41 at halftime.

''We've got to be a little bit better offensively,'' Lowry said. ''I think we got great shots, we just missed a lot.''

TIP-INS

Hornets: Outrebounded the Raptors 58-45. ... The Hornets had an 18-9 edge in bench points.

Raptors: C Marc Gasol (left hamstring) missed his 12th straight game. . F Patrick McCaw returned after missing three games because of flu-like symptoms. He shot 0 for 6. . The Raptors have held their opponents below 100 points an NBA-leading 18 times. . Toronto's five turnovers were a season low.

RARE FEAT, PART 1

Charlotte won on the road against an opponent with a winning record for the second time this season. The Hornets also won at Dallas on Jan. 4.

RARE FEAT, PART 2

Rozier, in his fifth season, won at Toronto for the first time. He'd lost every visit in his previous four years with Boston.

STREAK SNAPPED

The Hornets shot 13 for 30 from 3-point range, becoming the first Raptors opponent in 28 games to miss fewer than 20 shots from beyond the arc. Toronto's streak was the NBA's longest since the 3-point era began in 1979-80.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Raptors: Begin a five-game road trip at Denver on Sunday.

---

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 25
TOR Raptors 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:37   Offensive foul on P.J. Washington  
11:37   Turnover on P.J. Washington  
11:23   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:16   Lost ball turnover on Bismack Biyombo, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
11:12 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 0-3
10:54   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
10:48   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:40   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:34 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 2-3
10:15   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed finger-roll layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
10:08   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   TOR team rebound  
9:53   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
9:37   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:22   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
9:16   Bismack Biyombo missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:09 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 2-5
8:57   Violation  
8:50   Devonte' Graham missed reverse layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:45   Norman Powell missed layup  
8:43   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:35 +2 Miles Bridges made hook shot, assist by Terry Rozier 4-5
8:20 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 4-8
7:59   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:52   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:36 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 7-8
7:26   Shooting foul on Devonte' Graham  
7:26   Violation  
7:26 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
7:26 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
7:06   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:58 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 7-13
6:57   Full timeout called  
6:35   Bad pass turnover on Bismack Biyombo, stolen by OG Anunoby  
6:26   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:19 +2 Miles Bridges made alley-oop shot, assist by Terry Rozier 9-13
6:00   Terence Davis missed layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
5:48 +2 Bismack Biyombo made hook shot, assist by Cody Martin 11-13
5:39 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 11-16
5:22 +2 Miles Bridges made floating jump shot 13-16
5:16   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:00   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
4:40   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by OG Anunoby  
4:11 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 13-18
3:45   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
3:44   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
3:26   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:08   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington  
3:04   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
2:55 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 15-18
2:46   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Willy Hernangomez  
2:38   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:36   Willy Hernangomez missed dunk  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
2:36   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:36   Full timeout called  
2:36 +1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
2:36 +1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
2:17   Norman Powell missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:01 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 20-18
1:47 +2 Terence Davis made hook shot 20-20
1:37   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
1:26   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
1:23 +2 P.J. Washington made driving dunk, assist by Jalen McDaniels 22-20
1:23   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
1:23   P.J. Washington missed free throw  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:15   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
1:15   TOR team rebound  
1:15   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
1:07   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
0:48   Willy Hernangomez missed hook shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
0:38   Patrick McCaw missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Willy Hernangomez  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
0:26   P.J. Washington missed hook shot  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
0:17 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Boucher 22-23
0:00 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. floating jump shot 25-23
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 27
TOR Raptors 18

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Caleb Martin  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
11:40   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
11:21   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:12   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
11:12   TOR team rebound  
11:05   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed fade-away jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
10:47   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
10:47 +1 Cody Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
10:47 +1 Cody Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-23
10:31 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup 27-25
10:19   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
10:10   Shooting foul on Matt Thomas  
10:10   Willy Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:10   CHA team rebound  
10:10 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
9:55   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   CHA team rebound  
9:34 +2 Jalen McDaniels made dunk, assist by Caleb Martin 30-25
9:14   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
9:05   Willy Hernangomez missed alley-oop shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
9:03   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
8:54   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
8:30   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:30 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
8:30 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-25
8:21   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
8:12   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:07 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk 32-27
7:48 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 35-27
7:35   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:27 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 37-27
7:13   Matt Thomas missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:07 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 40-27
7:06   Full timeout called  
6:45   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
6:43   CHA team rebound  
6:43   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
6:43 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 41-27
6:43 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-27
6:23   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
6:19   Violation  
6:06 +2 Bismack Biyombo made layup, assist by Cody Martin 44-27
6:06   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
6:06   Bismack Biyombo missed free throw  
6:06   TOR team rebound  
5:46   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
5:46 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 44-28
5:46   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by OG Anunoby  
5:25   Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo  
5:25 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 44-29
5:25 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-30
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen McDaniels  
4:52   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
4:44   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
4:44 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 45-30
4:44 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-30
4:36 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 46-33
4:17   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:11   Offensive foul on Norman Powell  
4:11   Turnover on Norman Powell  
4:11   Full timeout called  
3:54   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:39   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:24   Bismack Biyombo missed floating jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
3:16 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 46-35
2:56   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Patrick McCaw  
2:48   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
2:35   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
2:35 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 47-35
2:35   P.J. Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:33   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
2:23   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
2:19   OG Anunoby missed dunk  
2:18   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
2:15 +2 Devonte' Graham made hook shot 49-35
2:15   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
2:15 +1 Devonte' Graham made free throw 50-35
1:54 +2 Matt Thomas made jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 50-37
1:36   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
1:32   P.J. Washington missed dunk  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:28 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 50-39
1:28   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
1:28   Pascal Siakam missed free throw  
1:26   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
1:06   Terry Rozier missed hook shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
1:00   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:54   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot, blocked by Miles Bridges  
0:52   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:49   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
0:33 +2 P.J. Washington made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 52-39
0:23   Patrick McCaw missed jump shot  
0:20   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
0:20   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
0:20   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:20 +1 Matt Thomas made free throw 52-40
0:20 +1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 52-41
0:20   OG Anunoby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:18   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 21
TOR Raptors 25

Time Team Play Score
11:37   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
11:32   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by OG Anunoby  
11:15 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 52-43
10:52 +2 P.J. Washington made floating jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 54-43
10:44   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
10:31 +2 Bismack Biyombo made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 56-43
10:21   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   TOR team rebound  
10:13 +2 Pascal Siakam made reverse layup, assist by OG Anunoby 56-45
10:13   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
10:13 +1 Pascal Siakam made free throw 56-46
9:57   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:45   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges