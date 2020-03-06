PHI
Harris scores 28 as Sixers beat Kings to end long road skid

  • Mar 06, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Tobias Harris had 28 point and 14 rebounds and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Sacramento Kings 125-108 on Thursday night for their first road win in more than a month.

Shake Milton scored 20 points and Al Horford had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who also won in Sacramento for the first time since 2015. Alec Burks added 17 points and Raul Neto had 16.

De'Aaron Fox had 23 points and seven assists for Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 22.

Philadelphia ended its nine-game road losing streak while continuing to play without Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Embiid sat out a fourth straight game because of a left shoulder sprain, while Simmons missed his sixth straight with a nerve impingement in his back.

The Sixers, who were also without Josh Richardson, never trailed and took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter before hanging on for their first road win since Jan. 20 at Brooklyn.

''When you hear a date like that, you're reminded of enough is enough,'' Sixers coach Brett Brown said. ''To try to find a way to win on the road, we felt a sense of urgency tonight and I'm happy for the guys. Their spirit and their physicality, I thought, were excellent.''

Philadelphia still had to sweat it out after Hield and Harrison Barnes made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Kings within 112-106 with five minutes remaining.

Harris ended Sacramento's run with a short jumper and Horford followed with a dunk and two free throws. Philadelphia closed the game with a 13-2 run.

''We took the level of physicality that we were playing with, we wanted to enhance it tonight,'' Harris said. ''They made some runs and we were able to combat that just with different guys making big plays and big shots. It was a good win for us, especially on the road.''

Harris nearly had a double-double by halftime, and his 19 points before the break was one more than he had total two nights earlier in a loss to the Lakers.

Sacramento coach Luke Walton changed things up in the third and went to a small lineup that helped the Kings get within 84-78.

That was as close as they got, and Walton blamed his team's 18 turnovers that led to 22 points for the Sixers.

''It was kind of how we approached the game for some reason,'' Walton said. ''There's always going to be turnovers that the other team forces. But it seems like tonight that there were four or five that were completely uncharacteristic of us.''

TIP-INS

76ers: Richardson took part in shooting drills before the game but did not play. Richardson remains sidelined with a concussion he suffered while colliding with teammate Alec Burks on Sunday.

Kings: Richaun Holmes continues to make progress and could return within the next few days. Holmes has missed 25 games with a right shoulder injury. . Kent Bazemore was hit with a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

STAT STAR

Horford finished the game with a plus-41 in 36 minutes, a remarkable achievement that left his coach awed. ''It's kind of an almost unheard of number,'' Brown said. ''He was that dominant, not because he had like 40 points. It's just defensively he really was excellent and offensively he was efficient. Al, really, from a holistic standpoint was our bell-ringer.''

UP NEXT

76ers: At Golden State on Saturday.

Kings: At Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Sacramento has lost 12 straight at Moda Center.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 32
SAC Kings 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Al Horford made layup, assist by Mike Scott 2-0
11:25 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-2
11:05   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
10:43   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Harry III Giles  
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by Shake Milton  
10:20 +2 Shake Milton made layup 4-2
10:07   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:57 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 7-2
9:37 +2 Harry III Giles made driving layup 7-4
9:19 +2 Mike Scott made layup, assist by Shake Milton 9-4
9:09   Nemanja Bjelica missed fade-away jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:59 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 12-4
8:41   Harrison Barnes missed dunk  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:37 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 12-6
8:16   Al Horford missed hook shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:02   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
7:48 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 15-6
7:48   Full timeout called  
7:30 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot 15-8
7:10   Al Horford missed hook shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
7:06 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 18-8
6:50 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 18-10
6:50   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
6:50   De'Aaron Fox missed free throw  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:36 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 20-10
6:23   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
6:23 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 20-11
6:23 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-12
6:12   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
6:05   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:55   Tobias Harris missed fade-away jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
5:45   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
5:45   Harrison Barnes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:45   SAC team rebound  
5:45 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-13
5:36   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
5:29   Offensive foul on Kent Bazemore  
5:29   Turnover on Kent Bazemore  
5:05 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 23-13
4:51   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
4:50   PHI team rebound  
4:32   Furkan Korkmaz missed driving layup  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:24 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 23-15
4:14 +2 Tobias Harris made driving dunk 25-15
4:08 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 25-17
4:08   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
4:08 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 25-18
3:57 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 27-18
3:49   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup, blocked by Shake Milton  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
3:44   Tobias Harris missed layup, blocked by Kent Bazemore  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:38 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 30-18
3:24   Violation  
3:10   Traveling violation turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
2:56 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 30-20
2:42   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
2:27 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made hook shot, assist by Cory Joseph 30-22
2:27   Violation  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Raul Neto, stolen by Buddy Hield  
2:04 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made hook shot, assist by Buddy Hield 30-24
1:41   Alec Burks missed fade-away jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:32 +2 Buddy Hield made floating jump shot 30-26
1:19   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
1:10 +2 Kent Bazemore made jump shot 30-28
0:51   Bad pass turnover on Raul Neto, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
0:47 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup 30-30
0:27 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 32-30
0:03   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
0:02   SAC team rebound  
0:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:02   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 31
SAC Kings 23

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Offensive foul on Alex Len  
11:50   Turnover on Alex Len  
11:37   Tobias Harris missed alley-oop shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Kent Bazemore  
11:32   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
11:11 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 34-30
10:53 +2 Alex Len made alley-oop shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 34-32
10:41   Mike Scott missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
10:32   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
10:32   Alex Len missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:32   SAC team rebound  
10:32   Alex Len missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:16   Raul Neto missed driving layup, blocked by Cory Joseph  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:11   Mike Scott missed layup, blocked by Cory Joseph  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
10:06   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
9:57   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
9:49   Out of bounds turnover on Cory Joseph  
9:37 +2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Al Horford 36-32
9:18   Cory Joseph missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:04   Raul Neto missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   PHI team rebound  
9:00   Jumpball  
8:54   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:35   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
8:25 +2 Alec Burks made driving layup 38-32
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Alex Len, stolen by Raul Neto  
8:15   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Mike Scott, stolen by Buddy Hield  
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Alec Burks  
8:12 +2 Alec Burks made layup 40-32
8:12   Shooting foul on Buddy Hield  
8:12 +1 Alec Burks made free throw 41-32
7:51 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 41-34
7:33 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 44-34
7:12   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:56   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
6:56 +1 Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws 45-34
6:56 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-34
6:37   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
6:30   Traveling violation turnover on Matisse Thybulle  
6:20 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 46-36
6:03 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 48-36
5:48 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot 48-38
5:33   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:20   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
5:20 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
5:20 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
5:04 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 51-40
4:47   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
4:44   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:24   Shake Milton missed driving layup  
4:21   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:16 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 51-43
3:57   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
3:57 +1 Matisse Thybulle made 1st of 2 free throws 52-43
3:57   Matisse Thybulle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
3:46   Offensive foul on Tobias Harris  
3:46   Turnover on Tobias Harris  
3:35 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 52-45
3:19 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 55-45
3:04   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
2:57 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk 55-47
2:41 +2 Mike Scott made driving layup, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 57-47
2:19 +2 Kent Bazemore made driving dunk, assist by Harrison Barnes 57-49
2:05 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 59-49
2:05   Violation  
1:47 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 59-52
1:29   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:12   Traveling violation turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
1:01 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup, assist by Al Horford 61-52
0:49   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
0:49   Kent Bazemore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:49   SAC team rebound  
0:49 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-53
0:35   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
0:35 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 1st of 2 free throws 62-53
0:35 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-53
0:29   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
0:06   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
0:00   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 33
SAC Kings 27

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 63-55
11:27 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 65-55
11:14   Offensive foul on Harry III Giles  
11:14   Turnover on Harry III Giles  
10:53   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:41   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:22   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:08 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 65-57
10:01   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
9:45   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
9:43   PHI team rebound  
9:43   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
9:25 +2 Mike Scott made dunk, assist by Matisse Thybulle 67-57
9:11 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk 67-59
8:50 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 69-59
8:26   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:11 +2 Shake Milton made hook shot 71-59
8:11   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
8:11 +1 Shake Milton made free throw 72-59
7:56   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
7:46   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:29 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 75-59
7:27   Full timeout called  
7:23   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
7:16   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:59 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 77-59
6:44   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
6:41   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
6:32   Kent Bazemore missed layup, blocked by Tobias Harris  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
6:28   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
6:22   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:13   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:06 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup 77-61
5:55 +2 Raul Neto made driving layup 79-61
5:55   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
5:55 +1 Raul Neto made free throw 80-61
5:45 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 80-64
5:30   Mike Scott missed jump shot, blocked by De'Aaron Fox  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:21 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made driving layup 80-66
5:04   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:59   Out of bounds turnover on Kent Bazemore  
4:46   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:42   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  