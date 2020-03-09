CHA
Young has 31 as Hawks outlast Hornets 143-138 in double-OT

  • AP
  • Mar 09, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) De'Andre Hunter broke a tie by sinking three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 on Monday night following a controversial finish to the first extra period.

Trae Young had 31 points and 16 assists for Atlanta, and Hunter finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

''I wanted to give the fans a little extra,'' Young said, adding he felt he owed the fans more in the extra periods after making only one of two free throws at the end of regulation.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with a career-high 40 points.

After Hunter's clutch trip to the line, Rozier missed a 3-pointer. Two free throws by Cam Reddish, who had 22 points, iced the win.

Young's pass set up a jam by Reddish for a 138-135 lead. Rozier answered with a tying 3-pointer.

Two reviews by the officials at the end of the first overtime produced different results. Following the first review, officials said Rozier was fouled by Atlanta's Treveon Graham with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Before Rozier had a chance to attempt two free throws with the score tied, Atlanta's Lloyd Pierce registered a coach's challenge. This time, the officials ruled Rozier was not fouled.

''Very unfortunate. I'm very disappointed with the way the game ended,'' Hornets coach James Borrego said.

''Every big call went in their direction. Every big call.''

Added Rozier: ''It doesn't really matter what I think. I've got to watch what I say a little bit. Obviously I don't agree with it. I thought I was going to shoot two free throws.''

Young missed a last-gasp jumper for Atlanta to force the second overtime.

John Collins had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks. He made 12 of 13 shots from the field.

''I just feel like experience is coming in a little extra for me,'' Collins said. ''It's my third year.''

Young made only one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation to force the overtime.

Devonte' Graham scored 27 points and made two free throws that gave Charlotte a 122-121 lead with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Rozier's 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in regulation gave Charlotte its first lead of the second half.

Caleb Martin scored a career-high 23 points for Charlotte before fouling out in the second overtime.

Atlanta led 66-63 at halftime despite Martin's 11 second-period points.

Devonte' Graham limped off the court with soreness in his left ankle with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. He returned early in the final period.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Cody Zeller was the starter and Bismack Biyombo was the backup in a newly announced center rotation that Borrego says is the plan ''for a few games.'' Willy Hernangomez is left out of the rotation for now. Borrego says Hernangomez must be ready for each game but soon will take his turn in the rotation for a few games until a winning combination is found. ... F Dwayne Bacon was recalled from G-League Greensboro.

Hawks: Young had his long-range shot working, including a second-quarter 3-pointer from the bottom edge of the Hawks' center-court logo. He made 6 of 13 3s. ... Even mascot Harry the Hawk joined in the fun, making a behind-the-back half-court shot during a timeout. ... G Jeff Teague (flu-like symptoms) was available. Young missed a game last week with similar symptoms before returning for Saturday's loss at Memphis.

ONE DIVISION WIN

Charlotte, coming off a 108-99 win over Houston on Saturday night, fell to 1-7 against Southeast Division opponents. No other team in the league has played so few games against division opponents. Atlanta is 6-7 in the Southeast Division.

ROZIER'S NIGHT

The Hornets tried to take advantage of Rozier's career-best performance.

''The plays we were drawing up, they were for Terry,'' Borrego said.

Rozier couldn't celebrate his first 40-point game.

''It was kind of draining that we didn't come out on top,'' Rozier said.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Miami on Wednesday night

Hawks: Host Knicks on Wednesday night.

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 32
ATL Hawks 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 0-3
11:12   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
10:58 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 0-5
10:34 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 3-7
10:17   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:07 +3 DeWayne Dedmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 3-10
9:37   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:26 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made layup, assist by Trae Young 3-12
9:26   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
9:26   Full timeout called  
9:26   DeWayne Dedmon missed free throw  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:05 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 5-12
8:53   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
8:49 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 8-12
8:31   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:24 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 10-12
8:24   Shooting foul on John Collins  
8:24   Terry Rozier missed free throw  
8:22   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:14   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
8:12   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
8:09 +2 Devonte' Graham made dunk 12-12
8:09   Full timeout called  
7:46   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   ATL team rebound  
7:37   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
7:37   John Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:37   ATL team rebound  
7:37 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
7:22   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
7:05 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 12-15
6:51   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
6:39   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
6:19 +2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 14-15
6:09 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 14-18
5:52   Cody Zeller missed driving layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
5:45 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by De'Andre Hunter 14-20
5:30   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:22 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 17-20
5:05   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
4:54   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
4:49   Offensive goaltending turnover on Cody Zeller  
4:34 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 17-23
4:14 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 20-23
3:58 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 20-25
3:42   Jalen McDaniels missed layup  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:38   Bismack Biyombo missed layup  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
3:25 +2 Terry Rozier made driving layup 22-25
3:12 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup 22-27
2:58 +2 Cody Martin made jump shot 24-27
2:41   De'Andre Hunter missed driving dunk  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
2:36 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 27-27
2:33   Full timeout called  
2:23   Offensive foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
2:23   Turnover on DeWayne Dedmon  
2:05 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot 29-27
1:58   Personal foul on Cody Martin  
1:43   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
1:32   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Cam Reddish  
1:27   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
1:27   Cam Reddish missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:27   ATL team rebound  
1:27 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-28
1:08 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 32-28
0:56 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 32-30
0:44   Devonte' Graham missed finger-roll layup  
0:42   ATL team rebound  
0:19   Vince Carter missed jump shot  
0:16   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
0:15 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 32-32
0:01   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 31
ATL Hawks 34

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 34-32
11:46   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
11:46   Bismack Biyombo missed free throw  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
11:25 +3 Jeff Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 34-35
10:57   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
10:38   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   CHA team rebound  
10:23   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
10:04 +2 Bruno Fernando made layup, assist by Jeff Teague 34-37
9:49   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
9:38 +2 Cody Martin made reverse layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 36-37
9:24 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot 36-40
9:03 +2 Caleb Martin made driving layup 38-40
8:53 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 38-43
8:34 +2 Miles Bridges made alley-oop shot, assist by Cody Martin 40-43
8:27 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 40-45
8:06 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 43-45
7:47   Kevin Huerter missed layup  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:37 +2 Bismack Biyombo made alley-oop shot, assist by Cody Martin 45-45
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:18 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 45-48
7:00 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 48-48
6:41 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Vince Carter 48-50
6:24 +2 Jalen McDaniels made layup, assist by Miles Bridges 50-50
6:07   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:54 +2 Miles Bridges made reverse layup, assist by Terry Rozier 52-50
5:46   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
5:41 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot 52-53
5:24   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:18   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
4:56 +3 Caleb Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 55-53
4:39   Violation  
4:27   Trae Young missed driving layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
4:14   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
4:12   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
4:05 +3 DeWayne Dedmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 55-56
4:03   Full timeout called  
3:41   Cody Zeller missed driving layup, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
3:37   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:35   Trae Young missed layup  
3:33   ATL team rebound  
3:30 +2 Cam Reddish made layup, assist by Trae Young 55-58
3:09   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
3:04   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
2:59   ATL team rebound  
2:46   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   CHA team rebound  
2:45   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
2:35   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
2:23   Violation  
2:19   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
2:11 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made jump shot, assist by Trae Young 55-60
2:01 +2 Devonte' Graham made layup, assist by Cody Zeller 57-60
2:01   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
2:01 +1 Devonte' Graham made free throw 58-60
1:50 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 58-63
1:34   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
1:21   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
1:21   De'Andre Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:21   ATL team rebound  
1:21 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-64
0:59   Jalen McDaniels missed driving layup  
0:57   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
0:53   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
0:53 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 58-65
0:53 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-66
0:36   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
0:31   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Caleb Martin  
0:30   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
0:30 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 59-66
0:30 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-66
0:08   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
0:02 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 63-66
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 31
ATL Hawks 32

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Devonte' Graham missed driving layup  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
11:38 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 65-66
11:22 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 65-69
11:02   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
10:55 +2 John Collins made driving layup 65-71
10:40   P.J. Washington missed running Jump Shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
10:31 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 65-73
10:19 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 67-73
9:52   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:48   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:34   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
9:34   John Collins missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:34   ATL team rebound  
9:34 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 3 free throws 67-74
9:34 +1 John Collins made 3rd of 3 free throws 67-75
9:20   P.J. Washington missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:19   CHA team rebound  
9:10 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 69-75
8:53   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:51   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
8:51   ATL team rebound  
8:44 +2 John Collins made hook shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 69-77
8:37   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
8:24   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   CHA team rebound  
8:13   Shooting foul on John Collins  
8:13 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 70-77
8:13 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-77
7:58   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:52   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
7:52 +1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws 72-77
7:52 +1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-77
7:33 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Trae Young 73-79
7:33   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
7:33   Full timeout called  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
7:19   Miles Bridges missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Terry Rozier  
7:03   Personal foul on Trae Young  
6:50   Miles Bridges missed driving layup  
6:47   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
6:39   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
6:19 +2 Jalen McDaniels made turnaround jump shot 75-79
6:05 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 75-81
5:44   Personal foul on Kevin Huerter  
5:44 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 76-81
5:44 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-81
5:23   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
5:20 +2 John Collins made layup 77-83
5:14   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
5:14 +1 Caleb Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 78-83
5:14 +1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-83
5:02   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
4:56   Cam Reddish missed layup  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
4:52   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
4:52 +1 Cody Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 80-83
4:52 +1 Cody Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-83
4:43   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
4:38   Trae Young missed driving layup  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
4:31   Caleb Martin missed layup  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
4:13 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Reddish 81-86
3:59 +2 Caleb Martin made layup 83-86
3:59   Violation  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Jalen McDaniels  
3:41   Personal foul on Trae Young  
3:41 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 84-86
3:41 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 85-86
3:19   Offensive foul on Treveon Graham  
3:19   Turnover on Treveon Graham  
3:04  