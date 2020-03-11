BKN
Davis misses 3 at buzzer, Nets hold off Lakers 104-102

  • Mar 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) In his second game as Brooklyn's interim coach, Jacque Vaughn watched his Nets fight and scrap for 47 1/2 minutes to carve out a two-point lead over the powerhouse Lakers..

Then Vaughn had to watch from the sideline while Anthony Davis launched a last-second 3-pointer that would have undone it all.

''It's like the joy and pain of basketball,'' Vaughn said. ''I had the perfect sight line. I see it leave, just watching the flight of it. Looked to see if his feet were behind the line, so I said, `This is a 3-ball. We're either losing this thing, or we're going to win this thing.''

Davis missed. The Nets' coaching change remains a hit.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 28.3 seconds to play, and Brooklyn beat the Lakers 104-102 Tuesday night for its second straight win since Vaughn surprisingly replaced Kenny Atkinson last week.

Caris LeVert added 22 points as Brooklyn opened its four-game California road trip by beating the Western Conference's top team.

Davis hit four 3-pointers, but that wide-open 3 at the buzzer would have won it for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended. After back-to-back victories over NBA-leading Milwaukee and the powerhouse Clippers last weekend, the Lakers lost at home for the first time since Feb. 6.

LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, and he flawlessly set up Davis' final shot by driving the lane and kicking out to his fellow All-Star.

''A great look, a great opportunity to win the game,'' James said. ''We just missed it. That's what the game is about.''

Brooklyn had a 97-88 lead with six minutes to play, but the Lakers ratcheted up their defense and cut it to 100-99 on James' driving layup with 1:47 left.

Davis scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, and he hit a tying 3-pointer with 42.6 seconds left on a setup from James.

Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native and lifelong Lakers fans who starred at Taft High School in the San Fernando Valley, calmly drilled his mid-range jumper for the Nets' first field goal in three minutes.

''It feels good because it's a high-quality opponent on the road for a team that is doing its best right now to continue to find itself,'' Dinwiddie said. ''Obviously, we've gone through injuries and the coaching change as well. There's been a ton of up and down. And they're one of the top, what, three teams in the league, right? The championship contenders, Lakers, Clippers and Bucks. So it's big for a team that learning and going to try to be a champion to add this win.''

James drove the lane for a layup that somehow rimmed out with 9 seconds to play, but the Lakers got the ball back after the scramble. James again drove and dished to Davis - but the All-Star couldn't connect to secure the Lakers' 50th win of the season and a triple-double for James.

''A lot of shots are going to be open with (James') ability to get in the paint and draw a defense,'' Davis said. ''It's our responsibility to finish plays.''

After their wildly successful weekend, the Lakers understandably seemed a bit less passionate in their return, particularly on defense. They led 58-56 at halftime despite committing nine turnovers and playing less-than-impressive defense.

TIP-INS

Nets: Chris Chiozza scored 11 points while hitting three 3-pointers and added five assists. ... Garrett Temple missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Lakers: C Dwight Howard sat out with an illness. ... G Dion Waiters remained inactive for the third straight game since signing with Los Angeles. ... Fans near courtside included Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Taika Waititi and NFL stars Todd Gurley, DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH

Brooklyn took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter after Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 11 quick points late in the third.

''Man, it's one of the biggest wins of the year,'' said Luwawu-Cabarrot, who finished with 13. ''One of the sweetest, too, and it felt great. We played well. The whole team was involved.''

WITH A THUD

Four of the Lakers' last seven losses have been to sub-.500 opponent, although they are 16-7 in that span. After such an emotionally charged weekend, the Lakers lost for only the second time in 13 games overall.

''Obviously you don't want to follow up with a dud like this one, but they deserved to win,'' said Danny Green, who scored just six points.

UP NEXT

Nets: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Lakers: Host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 27
LAL Lakers 33

Time Team Play Score
11:57   Jumpball  
11:47   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:23 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 2-0
11:11 +2 JaVale McGee made hook shot, assist by Danny Green 2-2
10:47   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
10:37 +2 LeBron James made driving dunk 2-4
10:24   DeAndre Jordan missed dunk, blocked by JaVale McGee  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:19   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
10:07 +2 Joe Harris made layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 4-4
9:46   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:26 +3 Wilson Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 7-4
9:07 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 7-7
8:49   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
8:34 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 7-9
8:16   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by JaVale McGee  
8:10   LeBron James missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:50   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
7:50 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
7:50 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
7:32 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 9-12
7:22   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
7:10 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 11-12
6:59 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 11-14
6:46   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:42 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 11-17
6:20 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 13-17
6:20 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 13-17
6:20   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
6:20 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 14-17
6:05 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 14-20
5:55   DeAndre Jordan missed alley-oop shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
5:45   JaVale McGee missed hook shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
5:38   JaVale McGee missed finger-roll layup  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:27   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed finger-roll layup  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:24 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made dunk 16-20
5:15   Anthony Davis missed layup  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:15   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
5:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
5:15 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
4:57   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:51   Joe Harris missed reverse layup  
4:47   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:46 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk 18-22
4:40 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 18-25
4:27 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 20-25
4:17 +2 Kyle Kuzma made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 20-27
4:10   Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:02   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
3:57   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
3:39   Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Chris Chiozza  
3:33   Chris Chiozza missed reverse layup  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:26   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
3:14   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:01 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 20-29
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
2:36   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
2:36 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
2:36 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
2:36 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-31
2:24   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
2:11   Jarrett Allen missed hook shot  
2:11   LAL team rebound  
2:11   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
1:46   Bad pass turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
1:43 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Chris Chiozza 22-31
1:32   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
1:20   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
1:01   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed layup, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:50   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:46   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:35 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving layup 22-33
0:29 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Chiozza 25-33
0:07   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06   BKN team rebound  
0:06   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
0:06 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
0:06 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
0:03   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:00   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Markieff Morris  
0:00   BKN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 29
LAL Lakers 25

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Caris LeVert missed driving layup, blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
11:30   Out of bounds turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
11:12   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:03   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:53   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
10:44 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 27-36
10:41   Full timeout called  
10:35 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 30-36
10:14 +2 LeBron James made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 30-38
10:05   Personal foul on Rajon Rondo  
9:57   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:53 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 30-40
9:41   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Jarrett Allen  
9:17 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup, assist by Chris Chiozza 32-40
9:09   Personal foul on Chris Chiozza  
8:59 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 32-42
8:44   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed finger-roll layup  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:39 +3 Chris Chiozza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 35-42
8:22   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:17 +2 Caris LeVert made finger-roll layup, assist by Chris Chiozza 37-42
7:57 +2 LeBron James made reverse layup 37-44
7:43   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
7:43   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:43   BKN team rebound  
7:43 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-44
7:29   LeBron James missed fade-away jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:16   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:02   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:45   Alex Caruso missed jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:35   Chris Chiozza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:26   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Caris LeVert  
6:26   LAL team rebound  
6:26   Full timeout called  
6:21   Alex Caruso missed floating jump shot  
6:20   BKN team rebound  
6:20   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
6:08   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
5:48   Out of bounds turnover on Alex Caruso  
5:36 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving dunk 40-44
5:36   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
5:36 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made free throw 41-44
5:25   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:19 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 44-44
5:04   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:52 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 46-44
4:29 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 46-47
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Wilson Chandler, stolen by Alex Caruso  
4:18 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso 46-49
4:08   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
4:08 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 47-49
4:08 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-49
3:56   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
3:43   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
3:33 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 48-52
3:14   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
3:14 +1 Wilson Chandler made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
3:14 +1 Wilson Chandler made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-52
3:01   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:45 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made floating jump shot 52-52
2:26   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:18   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:11 +2 LeBron James made layup 52-54
2:11   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
2:11   LeBron James missed free throw  
2:09   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:54   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
1:54 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
1:54 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-54
1:41   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:21 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 56-54
0:58   Lost ball turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Caris LeVert  
0:49   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:44   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:44 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 56-55
0:44 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-56
0:22   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by LeBron James  
0:20 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk, assist by Avery Bradley 56-58
0:02   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 31
LAL Lakers 22

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 59-58
11:24 +2 Anthony Davis made turnaround jump shot, assist by LeBron James 59-60
11:03   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris  
10:41 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 59-62
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Danny Green  
10:16   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
10:06 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 62-62
9:44   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:33 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 64-62
9:33   Full timeout called  
9:22   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
9:18 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 64-65
8:50   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
8:50   BKN team rebound  
8:50   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:41   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
8:36 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 64-68
8:09 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 67-68
7:46   Bad pass turnover on Alex Caruso, stolen by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:42 +2 Caris LeVert made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 69-68
7:30   LeBron James missed driving layup  
7:30   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:31   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
7:31   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:31   LAL team rebound  
7:31   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:29   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
7:14   Caris LeVert missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:08 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 69-71
6:52   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:46   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
6:42   Lost ball turnover on Wilson Chandler, stolen by Danny Green  
6:42 +2 Anthony Davis made layup 69-73
6:42   Full timeout called  
6:19 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 71-73
5:55   Danny Green missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:36 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 73-73
5:27   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
5:17 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 76-73
5:01