11:41
+3
Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot
18-29
11:25
+2
Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
18-31
11:05
Double dribble turnover on Jordan Clarkson
10:48
Offensive foul on Dennis Schroder
10:48
Turnover on Dennis Schroder
10:39
Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:34
Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo
10:16
Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot
10:14
OKC team rebound
10:14
24-second shot clock violation turnover
9:57
Jordan Clarkson missed finger-roll layup
9:54
Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo
9:52
Hamidou Diallo missed layup
9:50
Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
9:50
Shooting foul on Tony Bradley
9:50
Nerlens Noel missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:50
OKC team rebound
9:50
+1
Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-32
9:38
+2
Mike Conley made reverse layup
20-32
9:27
Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Joe Ingles
9:23
+2
Joe Ingles made finger-roll layup
22-32
9:01
+2
Chris Paul made jump shot
22-34
8:49
Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:47
Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
8:35
+3
Hamidou Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
22-37
8:15
+2
Tony Bradley made finger-roll layup, assist by Mike Conley
24-37
8:04
Personal foul on Joe Ingles
7:54
+3
Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
24-40
7:44
Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
7:37
Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo
7:37
+1
Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
25-40
7:37
+1
Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-40
7:25
+3
Darius Bazley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
26-43
7:25
Personal foul on Royce O'Neale
7:25
+1
Hamidou Diallo made free throw
26-44
7:14
+2
Jordan Clarkson made jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell
28-44
7:08
Out of bounds turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
6:59
+3
Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell
31-44
6:57
Full timeout called
6:39
Lost ball turnover on Luguentz Dort, stolen by Emmanuel Mudiay
6:34
+2
Emmanuel Mudiay made layup
33-44
6:20
+2
Steven Adams made finger-roll layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
33-46
5:54
Emmanuel Mudiay missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:51
Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley
5:40
+2
Steven Adams made hook shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
33-48
5:26
Jordan Clarkson missed fade-away jump shot
5:24
Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
5:16
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:14
Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
5:08
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot, assist by Steven Adams
33-50
4:51
+2
Donovan Mitchell made jump shot
35-50
4:36
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup
35-52
4:11
+2
Emmanuel Mudiay made jump shot
37-52
3:57
+2
Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
37-54
3:56
Full timeout called
3:36
Jordan Clarkson missed reverse layup, blocked by Andre Roberson
3:34
Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
3:31
Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:29
Defensive rebound by Andre Roberson
3:18
Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:18
UTA team rebound
3:04
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2:52
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:49
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
2:46
Offensive foul on Joe Ingles
2:46
Turnover on Joe Ingles
2:33
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup
37-56
2:15
+2
Jordan Clarkson made driving layup
39-56
1:58
Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert
1:58
Steven Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:58
OKC team rebound
1:58
+1
Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-57
1:58
+1
Donovan Mitchell made free throw
40-56
1:58
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
1:58
+1
Donovan Mitchell made free throw
40-57
1:45
Donovan Mitchell missed turnaround jump shot
1:40
Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
1:33
Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert
1:33
+1
Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws
40-58
1:33
+1
Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-59
1:21
Tony Bradley missed layup, blocked by Steven Adams
1:19
Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
1:08
+2
Steven Adams made hook shot, assist by Chris Paul
40-61
0:56
Offensive foul on Tony Bradley
0:56
Turnover on Tony Bradley
0:38
+2
Chris Paul made jump shot
40-63
0:32
+2
Mike Conley made driving layup
42-63
0:32
Shooting foul on Steven Adams
0:32
Turnover on Tony Bradley
0:26
+2
Chris Paul made finger-roll layup
42-65
0:26
Shooting foul on Tony Bradley
0:26
+1
Chris Paul made free throw
42-66
0:05
Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:00
Offensive rebound by Joe Ingles
0:00
Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:00
UTA team rebound
0:00
End of period
