NBA training camps are about six weeks away, and the reality of the 2022-23 season set in on Wednesday when the league officially released the schedule that has slowly been leaked by various reporters over the past couple of weeks. As expected, the Golden State Warriors will be one of the most featured teams in the league, making 30 national TV appearances, plus 10 more on NBA TV.

Coming off their fourth title in eight seasons, the Warriors will have plenty of emotional dates on the calendar, starting with their ring ceremony before the first game of the season. Most defending champions get a few breaks when it comes to scheduling, and the Warriors are no exception -- four of their first five games will be at home.

As they prepare for a rigorous title defense, here's a look at the 10 most intriguing games on the Warriors' 2022-23 schedule.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Oct. 18 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET (TNT)

It's ring night. It's Steph Curry vs. LeBron James. It's the first game of the NBA season. You don't need much more reason to get pumped for the Warriors' opening night matchup against the Lakers. Curry and James share plenty of history after four consecutive Finals matchups and mutual gushing praise, and there may be some added fuel on James' part as he gets the earliest possible litmus test as to how this iteration of the Lakers stacks up against the defending champions. For the Warriors, the night will be emotional, as the rings they will receive represent a return to the NBA mountaintop, and these diamond-studded beauties may mean more to Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr than the three they already possess.

Nov. 23 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Lakers may get the headlines, but the Clippers certainly enter the 2022-23 season as the best team in Los Angeles, and they may be the best team in the entire NBA when all's said and done. It's fitting that the tasty first matchup between the Warriors and Clippers comes the day before Thanksgiving, and hopefully we'll see a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George go up against the tried and true Warriors core.

Dec. 13 at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

If not for a Khris Middleton injury, the Bucks could have conceivably been the Warriors' opponent in the Finals this past June. They're once again top candidates to win the title this coming season, so this December matchup in Milwaukee will be our first look at how the current versions of the Warriors and Bucks handle each other. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best shows in the league all by himself, so this one's definitely worth circling on the calendar.

Dec. 20 at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Steph Curry loves the Garden, and last time he was there he set the all-time record for career 3-pointers. What's he going to do in the Warriors' only trip to MSG this season? Drop 60 points? A 40-point triple-double? It will be must-see NBA basketball as we tune in to find out.

Christmas Day vs. Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Is the beef between the Warriors and Grizzlies for real? Maybe. Is it entertaining? For sure. Whether it's WWE-style hype or veritable bad blood, we're going to see an incredible rematch of the Western Conference semifinals as one of the marquee games on Christmas Day. Ja Morant is sure to dazzle and Dillon Brooks is sure to elicit boos from the Chase Center crowd in what should be an electric matchup between the old guard and the young bucks coming for their throne. You might want to schedule your holiday dinner around this one.

Dec. 30 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

There will be a few players from last season's championship Warriors returning as opponents this season, but perhaps none is more beloved than Gary Payton II, who will play against his former team for the first time just before the dawn of the new year. It's hard to even imagine the reception Payton will receive after becoming a fan favorite and key cog in Golden State's championship formula last season. He should also get his ring on this night, so he might need to keep the Kleenex handy as he addresses his native Bay Area fans.

Jan. 19 at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

The first Finals rematch takes place in December, but the second one -- in Boston -- should provide some more intriguing theater. The Boston fans let their vitriol fly during June's heated series, and they'll surely be ready for the same this time around. Draymond Green will be serenaded with boos, while Curry will likely catch some strays after pointing to his ring finger toward the end of the clinching Game 6, in addition to his now-ubiquitous "night night" pose.

Celtics fans never forget, so it's going to be a frenzied atmosphere for this matchup.

Feb. 4 vs. Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

This is a rematch of the Western Conference finals, but you're really tuning in to see Luka Doncic. The Warriors got a firsthand taste of Luka Magic last postseason, and he should be in peak form by the time this prime time ABC matchup rolls around.

March 3 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

10 p.m. ET

The Warriors play the Pelicans twice before this March matchup, but they're both the second game of back-to-back sets in New Orleans, so we may not see the Warriors veterans in action. This meeting is also the second game of a back-to-back, but it's at Chase Center, making it more likely that we'll see Curry, Thompson, Green, etc. suit up. More importantly, by this time in the season Zion Williamson should no longer have any minutes restrictions and be back to his explosive, unicorn self, making this a game that you don't want to miss.

March 13 vs. Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

The Suns could be the Warriors' chief competition in the Western Conference, and this will be their final matchup before the playoffs. Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Phoenix have a lot to prove after their inauspicious elimination from last postseason, so they might use this as a useful tune-up to get themselves acclimated to playoff-level basketball before the real thing begins.