Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets lead all Eastern and Western Conference players, respectively, in the first returns of 2025 NBA All-Star voting. Since voting opened on Dec. 19, Antetokounmpo has received 1,710,630 votes, tops among all players. Jokic has received 1,422,121 votes. The NBA shared the first voting update on Thursday.

In the Eastern Conference, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks are behind Antetokounmpo but way ahead of all other frontcourt players. LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets has the most votes among East guards, with Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers No. 2 and Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks on Lillard's heels.

In the Western Conference, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is about 150,000 votes short of Jokic's total and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is third among frontcourt players. (James' teammate, Anthony Davis, is about 17,000 votes behind James, and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs is about 71,000 behind Davis.) The Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the most votes among all backcourt players, and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is about 60,000 votes ahead of Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors for the second spot in the West.

The full results:

This year's All-Star Game will have a new format: Instead of one game, there will be a mini-tournament, featuring three eight-player All-Star teams (to be drafted by Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal) and the winner of the Rising Stars challenge. The way All-Stars are selected, though, has not changed. There will still be 10 "starters" (three frontcourt players and two guards in each conference), and they will be determined by the fan vote (50%), a panel of current NBA players (25%) and media members (25%). NBA coaches will select the reserves.

The second returns will be released on Jan. 9, and voting will conclude on Jan. 20. The starters will be announced on Jan. 23, and the reserves will be announced on Jan. 30. The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.