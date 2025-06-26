The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is in the books, and while there were no mysteries at the top -- Duke's Cooper Flagg went No. 1 to the Dallas Mavericks, Rutgers' Dylan Harper flew off the board at No. 2 to the San Antonio Spurs -- the rest of the night delivered plenty of surprises. Ace Bailey, long viewed as the draft's third-best prospect, fell to No. 5 after a puzzling pre-draft process; he ultimately landed with a team he's reportedly reluctant to join.

Trade activity added to the drama, as is usually the case during NBA Drafts. The New Orleans Pelicans made one of the night's most questionable moves, giving up a potentially valuable future pick to reach for someone many consider a middling prospect. The Portland Trail Blazers, meanwhile, flipped first-rounders with the Memphis Grizzlies with the Blazers using their pick on a name few saw coming in what was easily the biggest curveball of the night.

It'll be years before we know how these picks will ultimately pan out, but that does not mean we cannot begin our evaluations of the newly minted NBA players and how they fit with their respective new homes.

Let's take a look at NBA Draft grades through the first 30 selections Wednesday night along with the NBA Draft order for Round 2 on Thursday night. Check out the 2025 NBA Draft trade tracker to roll through all the craziness as well as a full slate of winners and losers from Round 1.

2025 NBA Draft grades, Round 1

Adam Finkelstein

1. Dallas Mavericks: SF Cooper Flagg, Duke

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good. Dallas had less than a 2% chance of getting this pick and in Flagg the Mavs are getting not just an elite two-way prospect but an elite two-way player. He's ready to impact the team and help them win right now and be the bridge to the franchise's future. He can dominate defensively on and off the ball. Great shot blocker. High steal rate. Terrific passer. In his lone college season, he took major strides as a shooter and a creator. He's the future face of the franchise. A home run for Dallas. Grade: A

2. San Antonio Spurs: PG Dylan Harper, Rutgers

The Spurs have an inside-out tandem they can build around for the next 15 years with Harper and Wemby. He's a big lead guard with a natural feel for the game and great playmaking instincts. He makes those around him better. There are some long-term questions about his shooting potential and durability. If he can address those areas, there are clear All-Star outcomes for him in San Antonio. Grade: A

3. Philadelphia 76ers: SG VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

This is solid, not spectacular. Edgecombe is a spectacular athlete with incredible defensive potential. He can put a ton of pressure on the rim but he needs growth with his guard skills, particularly making spot up 3s and being a primary ball handler. I don't know how much he can help drive winning right away but he's a very quality longterm piece. Grade: B

4. Charlotte Hornets: SF Kon Knueppel, Duke

He can play right now. He knows how to play with other good players and can hold his own offensively. He showed it at Duke. And when Cooper Flagg went down in the ACC Tournament, he showed he can be the alpha. He's an incredibly skilled, very strong, very smart player. My concern is on the defensive end. He's not an elite athlete. He wasn't guarding NBA-level two-guards at Duke. How will that fit next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte? Grade: B

5. Utah Jazz: SF Ace Bailey, Rutgers

I give this an enthusiastic "A." His upside is significant. He didn't work out for them but Utah was not going to get bullied by Bailey's representation. They took the best prospect on the board. I believe he's a top three prospect in the draft. He's a jumbo wing, high-level athlete and tough shot-maker. If everything clicks, he could have the highest upside in the draft. Ace Bailey is going to have an opportunity to have an immediate impact. I think in the long run this can work out very, very well for the Jazz. Grade: A

6. Washington Wizards: SG Tre Johnson, Texas

The Wizards had the last option of a clear top six in this draft. They tried to get Bailey and came close. If Johnson is the contingency plan, that's a good outcome. He has NBA-caliber size and will be able to score right away in the NBA. He showed tremendous growth in his efficiency at Texas. He made tough shots as the focal point of the opposing defense and made strides with his passing. Grade: A

7. New Orleans Pelicans: PG Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

I'm skeptical. Fears is one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft. There is bust potential. When you take a guard like Fears, you are saying you believe he can be a primary creator. I think his most likely outcome is an instant impact scorer on a second unit. There are major questions about how a guy who doesn't shoot it great from 3 and is ball dominant fits next to Zion Williamson. Can he adapt to having less chances with the ball in his hands? It's a risky bet given the archetype. Grade: C+

8. Brooklyn Nets: PG Egor Demin, BYU

I'm surprised. Everybody calls him a point guard, but he's 6-foot-9. I don't buy into that. I see him as a facilitating forward. To draft him this high you believe in the upside and believe he's a point guard. You don't take a facilitating forward at this point in the draft especially when he struggles defensively and with shooting from the outside. He mostly defended forwards at BYU. Who will he guard in the NBA? Grade: C+

9. Toronto Raptors: PF Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

I like him more than most. The knock is he is an undersized big -- he's 6-foot-6 without shoes on -- and is not a 3-point shooter. But he is very long with a 7-foot wingspan and very strong. He plays bigger than he is and is an excellent processor of the game. He's very smart and versatile defensively. In Toronto, he's similar to Scottie Barnes but not as good. Fit becomes important when you try to maximize an asset. Grade: B

10. Phoenix Suns (via Rockets): C Khaman Maluach, Duke

I'm a big believer in Maluach. He has a long future in the league. He's 7-2 with a 7-6 wingspan and is an extreme lob threat. That's what he does best right now. He's exceptionally mobile for his size. He can run end-to-end and also move laterally. He has shot blocking potential but is not a big time shot blocker just yet. Phoenix doesn't have anybody in its frontcourt right now, so he can play immediate minutes and turn into a very good player for a long time. Good value. Grade: A-

11. Memphis Grizzlies (via Trail Blazers): SG Cedric Coward, Washington State

Coward is a late bloomer who worked his way up from the Division III level and was headed to Duke before sticking in the draft. He has long arms, huge hands and a frame that should keep evolving. He'll provide Memphis with much-needed floor spacing and has the tools to be a valuable wing defender alongside Jaylen Wells. The hope is that those two can impact winning right away and evolve into a tandem the Grizzlies can rely on for years to come. He's 23, so this is a pick that needs to have an immediate return after the Desmond Bane trade. If he can contribute at the low salary associated with this pick, then it makes a lot of sense. Grade: B

12. Chicago Bulls: PF Noa Essengue, France

This is an upside swing, which is more justifiable at this point in the draft. He's one of the youngest players in the draft and one of the best athletes in the draft with his court coverage and leaping ability. He was playing pro in Germany and was impactful at a high level of international play. There is a lot to be encouraged about but he has to refine his game and add muscle mass to his frame. There's a lot of untapped upside on the defensive end and offensively he has a knack for finding ways to score and getting to the free-throw line. Grade: B

13. New Orleans Pelicans (via Hawks): C Derik Queen, Maryland

I think he's a top 8 or 10 prospect in this class. People criticize his conditioning and athletic concerns, and that brings implications on the defensive end. But he has arguably the best hands in this draft and is exceptionally skilled at his size, particularly as a playmaker, dribbler and passer. The only concern is the fit. It's questionable since Zion Williamson and Jeremiah Fears are also non-shooters. The spacing could be problematic, unless, of course, Williamson is on the trade block. Grade: A-

14. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): PF Carter Bryant, Arizona

Bryant only averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds, but shot 46% on unguarded catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. He's a high-level athlete and multi-positional defender at just 19 years old. He's 6-foot-7 and sometimes Arizona would even match him up defensively with opposing point guards. There aren't many 3-and-D players in this draft but he fits that archetype. It's critical to build floor spacing for Wemby, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. They needed shooting and they got it with this pick. Grade: A

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat): C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

Coming off a title, Oklahoma City doesn't have rotation minutes up for grabs but the supporting cast needs to turn over around the team's stars. Don't expect much impact right away from Sorber, who has long, magnetic hands and has improved at a rapid rate in recent years. He should be able to really contribute in a year or two, which is what OKC is looking for. Grade: B

16. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies): C Hansen Yang, China

He's 19 years old and averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three assists in the CBA in China. This is higher than anyone projected him to be drafted. This is a swing of epic proportions and comes on the heels of the Blazers drafting Donovan Clingan. Perplexing. Can those guys play together? We've had some surprises tonight. This is the biggest surprise bar none. If it hits, they'll be smarter than everyone. Grade: C

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): C Joan Beringer, France

He's very young. He doesn't turn 19 until November and has only played for a few years. But he's just under 7-feet without shoes and has better than a 7-foot-4 wingspan. He's an extreme athlete with excellent mobility and good hands. His archetype is a rim-running shot blocker and lob threat. That's very valued in today's NBA. In Minnesota, Beringer gets to learn under Rudy Gobert -- and could potentially take over for him a few years down the road. That's a great succession plan at the center spot. Grade: A

18. Utah Jazz (via Wizards): PG Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

He is an elite shooter. When you're talking about perimeter role players in the NBA, that's the most important criteria. He is one of the very best shooters in this draft and has the versatility to play both on and off the ball. He has the body type to defend and the physical strength to be a more competitive defender in the NBA than what we saw for most of his college career. Grade: A-

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks): PG Nolan Traore, France

I am high on Traore. He came into the cycle as a top five prospect but regressed a little bit – at least the perception of his stock did. He played better late in his pro season. He has burst as a playmaker with tons of creativity. He gets into the paint and has shown gains as a shooter. Traore at this spot is good value but I'm surprised Kasparas Jakucionis was not in the mix at this spot with Brooklyn choosing a point guard. Grade: B

20. Miami Heat (via Warriors): PG Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

I understand the concerns. His skill and his basketball acumen are his best assets. He has good size, skill and processing instincts. However, he didn't shoot the 3 particularly well and he had a high turnover rate. I understand why people are nervous, but you just put a chip on this guy's shoulder and sent him to the Miami Heat. This is terrific value. If you're a Heat fan, you are ecstatic about this. They're rebuilding without bottoming out. They're not interested in tanking. Grade: A

21. Washington Wizards (via Jazz): SF Will Riley, Illinois

This is an upside swing similar to Kyshawn George last year. Riley is a long-term stock as he builds up his body and gets more consistent. He has great positional size at 6-8 but he shot just 32% from 3. If you believe in the upside, you believe the shooting will click and you're optimistic about some of the playmaking he showed at Illinois late in the season. But that's a long ways away. He needs time to develop his physicality to finish through contact at the rim in the NBA. I also question the fit. Washington seems to have a lot of similar pieces. Most guys like this went back to college. Grade: C+

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Hawks): SF Drake Powell, North Carolina

This is a little bit of a reach. The upside is a 3-and-D wing but the offense is not there yet. It's a major work in progress. Good athlete. Good defender with long arms. High character kid. Not NBA ready right now. The theme of this class for Brooklyn is they seem to think they can develop shooters. If these guys can develop as shooters, they'll be fine. I don't think he'll help the Nets next year. It's only because of my faith in the Nets' player development program that I'm not being more harsh. Grade: C+

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): PF Asa Newell, Georgia

He's a high-energy and mobile big who can split time between the four and the five, though he's probably undersized to play the small-ball 5 in the NBA. Good athlete with a good motor. Plays with great physicality and showed promise guarding the pick and roll. He didn't show much growth with his shooting potential at Georgia. If that hits in the NBA, the pick is a steal. Grade: B+

24. Sacramento Kings (via Thunder): SF Nique Clifford, Colorado State

It's a very solid pick. Clifford is a versatile wing and a good athlete on the perimeter. He's an excellent perimeter rebounder and a good passer and cutter. He became an NBA prospect because he made substantial gains with his shooting. If that's sustainable, then he'll prove to be a very solid NBA player for years to come. Grade: B

25. Orlando Magic (via Nuggets): SG Jase Richardson, Michigan State

The Magic needed backcourt depth and floor spacing with shooting after the Desmond Bane trade. Richardson checks both boxes. He scores in many different spots and did so with efficiency. He even finished well at the rim despite his size. He can play on and off the ball and score at various levels, but he was smaller than expected at the combine. He's just under 6-1, so being a combo guard at that size is going to be tough at the NBA level. Can he develop into a point guard? Grade: B+

26. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks): PG Ben Saraf, Israel

Saraf is a jumbo southpaw guard with a strong frame. He's one of the most creative passers off the dribble in the draft. He's very creative and he puts pressure on the rim. The question is the shooting, which is a trend with these international guards that Brooklyn has selected tonight. Grade: B

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets): PF Danny Wolf, Michigan

Wolf is highly skilled at nearly 7-feet tall, especially as a ball handler and passer. He was Michigan's primary initiator for significant stretches last season and was a real playmaker. He has terrific hands and terrific touch and his ability to pass the ball is very rare at his size. He didn't shoot it well from outside in college, a common theme with the picks from the Nets in Round 1. There are also questions about his defense. Grade: B+

28. Boston Celtics: SF Hugo Gonzalez, Spain

Gonzalez had a big early reputation in the Real Madrid system. He's a big wing with solid size and a high motor and defensive upside, especially on the ball. The defense is the intrigue here as his best offense is in transition. The shooting is the swing skill -- he shot just 29% last year. Boston shoots a lot of threes, so he'll need to show improvement there to really stick with the Celtics. Grade: B-

29. Charlotte Hornets (via Suns): SF Liam McNeeley, UConn

This is a steal for Charlotte. At pick No. 29, you're looking for a surefire NBA player. McNeeley is that. He's a competitive 6-8 wing and was the primary offensive option for UConn when healthy for much of last season. This is terrific value. There's little doubt in my mind that he's a better shooter than what we saw this year. I think he's a pro for 10-plus years. Grade: A

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Thunder): C Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Penn State

Seven-footers who are high-level athletes are pros until proven otherwise. Niederhauser was a big winner at the combine. He played well and opened eyes with his athletic testing. He's got legit size and athleticism. He fits the NBA game perhaps better than he did college. He's a rim runner and lob threat. He could end up being a good backup big for the Clippers. Grade: B

2025 NBA Draft order, Round 2

Kyle Boone

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Jazz)

32. Boston Celtics (via Wizards)

33. Charlotte Hornets

34. Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans)

35. Philadelphia 76ers

36. Brooklyn Nets

37. Detroit Pistons (via Raptors)

38. Indiana Pacers (via Spurs)

39. Toronto Raptors (via Trail Blazers)

40. New Orleans Pelicans (via Wizards)

41. Golden State Warriors (via Heat)

42. Sacramento Kings (via Bulls)

43. Washington Wizards (via Jazz)

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Hawks)

45. Chicago Bulls (via Kings)

46. Orlando Magic

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pistons)

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Warriors)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Bucks)

50. New York Knicks (via Grizzlies)

51. Los Angeles Clippers (via Timberwolves)

52. Phoenix Suns (via Nuggets)

53. Utah Jazz (via Clippers)

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Los Angeles Lakers

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Rockets)

57. Orlando Magic (via Celtics)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

59. Houston Rockets (via Thunder)