The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities are in Los Angeles, and the main event is Sunday evening as the 2026 All-Star Game itself unfolds. The NBA All-Star Game format is different again in 2026, with this year's event being a round-robin tournament between three different rosters -- two comprised of USA players and the third being Team World.

The action tips off at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest 2026 NBA All-Star Game odds via FanDuel list USA Stripes as the slight +155 favorites to win it all, with Team World at +160 and USA Stars at +200.

2026 NBA All-Star Game format, preview

The NBA has changed format for its All-Star Game multiple times in recent years, and 2026 brings a new wrinkle. The 28 All-Stars have been divided into three teams -- two comprised of American players and the third representing the rest of the world.

Team USA Stars features primarily younger NBA stars like Tyrese Maxey and Cade Cunningham, while Team USA Stripes is more veteran players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Team World is headlined by Victor Wembnamyama, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, though this roster has taken some hits via injury with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both out.

The teams will all play either other in a round-robin format, with those games last 12 minutes. The top two teams will advance to the championship game to determine the overall winner. If there's a tie after the round-robin portion, point differential will be the deciding factor. See who to pick here.

How to make 2026 NBA All-Star Game picks

2026 NBA All-Star Game rosters, odds

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

USA Stars (+200)

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Duren

Anthony Edwards

Chet Holmgren

Jalen Johnson

Tyrese Maxey

USA Stripes (+155)

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Kevin Durant

Brandon Ingram

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Donovan Mitchell

Stephen Curry (injured)

Team World (+160)

Deni Avdija

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic

Jamal Murray

Alperen Sengun

Pascal Siakam

Karl-Anthony Towns

Victor Wembanyama

Normal Powell

Giannis Antetokounmpo (injured)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injured)