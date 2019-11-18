Celtics vs. Suns odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from advanced computer

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Boston Celtics at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 7-4 overall and 5-3 at home, while Boston is 10-2 overall and 5-2 on the road. Boston has won 10 of its last 11 games. The Suns have won two of their past three. Phoenix is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Celtics vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Phoenix took down Atlanta 128-112 last Thursday. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 30 points along with seven rebounds.

Aron Baynes, who was traded from Boston to Phoenix on draft day, faces his former team for the first time. Baynes has helped the Suns get off to their best start since the 2019-10 season. He is averaging a career-high 15.0 points per game.

Phoenix has won three of five games on its current home stand.

Meanwhile, Boston needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Sunday, but the Celtics couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-99. The loss snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Celtics. One thing holding Boston back was the mediocre play of point guard Marcus Smart; he played for 32 minutes but picked up just five points on 2 for 16 shooting. Kemba Walker leads the Celtics in scoring with 23.8 points per game.

The Suns are fifth worst in the league in blocked shots per game, with only 3.9 on average. The Celtics rank third in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.08 on average.

