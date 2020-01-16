Clippers vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Magic and Clippers.
The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Orlando Magic at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 28-13 overall and 18-4 at home, while Orlando is 20-21 overall and 7-13 on the road. The Magic have won four of their past five games. The Clippers have won five of their past seven. Los Angeles is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Clippers vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Clippers made easy work of Cleveland on Tuesday in a 128-103 victory. Kawhi Leonard was on fire, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a season-high 43 points. Leonard, who was two points shy of his career high, hit 14 of 22 shots from the field and 6 of 10 3-point attempts before resting in the fourth quarter. Lou Williams scored 24 points and Ivica Zubac added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Paul George will miss his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring strain. Leonard has averaged 36.3 points per game while George has been out.
Meanwhile, Orlando ended a nine-game winning streak for the Los Angeles Lakers in a119-118 win on Wednesday. Markelle Fultz dropped his second career triple-double on 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 dimes. Aaron Gordon also scored 21 points, and Wes Iwundu and Nikola Vucevic each scored 19.
So who wins Magic vs. Clippers? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Clippers vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
