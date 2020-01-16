Clippers vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 16 predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Orlando Magic at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 28-13 overall and 18-4 at home, while Orlando is 20-21 overall and 7-13 on the road. The Magic have won four of their past five games. The Clippers have won five of their past seven. Los Angeles is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Clippers made easy work of Cleveland on Tuesday in a 128-103 victory. Kawhi Leonard was on fire, shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a season-high 43 points. Leonard, who was two points shy of his career high, hit 14 of 22 shots from the field and 6 of 10 3-point attempts before resting in the fourth quarter. Lou Williams scored 24 points and Ivica Zubac added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Paul George will miss his fourth consecutive game with a hamstring strain. Leonard has averaged 36.3 points per game while George has been out.

Meanwhile, Orlando ended a nine-game winning streak for the Los Angeles Lakers in a119-118 win on Wednesday. Markelle Fultz dropped his second career triple-double on 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 dimes. Aaron Gordon also scored 21 points, and Wes Iwundu and Nikola Vucevic each scored 19.

