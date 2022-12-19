The Orlando Magic (11-20) will be looking to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) on Monday night. Orlando has suddenly become one of the hottest teams in the NBA, beating Boston twice over the weekend. Atlanta snapped its two-game losing streak with a 125-106 win over Charlotte on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta is favored by 7 points in the latest Hawks vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.5.

Hawks vs. Magic spread: Hawks -7

Hawks vs. Magic over/under: 230.5 points

Hawks vs. Magic money line: Atlanta -285, Orlando +228

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has won two of the three meetings between these teams this season by double-digits, so the Hawks are not going to be intimidated by Orlando's recent hot streak. The Magic had lost 11 of their last 12 games before their current streak, and they are wrapping up a four-game road trip on Monday. Atlanta has some momentum and is rested after beating Charlotte in a 125-106 final last Friday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made his first start of the season after playing on restricted minutes due to offseason knee surgery, pouring in 28 points and shooting 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Star guard Trae Young scored 31 points and leads Atlanta with 27 points and 9.9 assists per game. The Hawks have covered the spread in seven of the last nine meetings between these teams, including four of the last five games in Atlanta. Orlando is down a number of key players including Wendell Carter Jr. (foot), Gary Harris (hamstring) and Jalen Suggs (ankle).

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has stunned the NBA in recent weeks, riding a six-game winning streak into Monday's tilt. One of those six victories came against Atlanta last Wednesday, as the Magic scored a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter. It was the most points allowed by the Hawks in a quarter this season, as Orlando had a team-record eight players score in double-figures in the win.

The Magic added a pair of wins over Boston this past weekend, including a 95-92 win on Sunday. Rookie Paolo Banchero poured in 31 points in that game, helping Orlando extend its longest winning streak since March 2019. Banchero is averaging a team-high 21.6 points per game and has scored 20-plus points in seven consecutive games, with the Magic covering the spread in all seven of those contests. Atlanta will be shorthanded on Monday with Clint Capela (calf) out, while Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) are questionable.

