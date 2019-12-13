Hornets vs. Bulls odds: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the United Center. Chicago is 9-17 overall and 5-9 at home, while Charlotte is 11-16 overall and 5-8 on the road. The Hornets are aiming for their third consecutive victory. The Bulls, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak with their most recent win over the Hawks. Chicago is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Bulls vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Hornets vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Bulls steamrolled past Atlanta on Wednesday, 136-102. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point Chicago had established a 106-87 advantage. It was Chicago's largest margin of victory this season and its highest-scoring regular season performance without overtime since 2008. Chicago's Zach LaVine finished with 35 points in three quarters and knocked down all seven of his three-point attempts.

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat Brooklyn 113-108 in its last outing. Among those leading the charge for the Hornets was Devonte' Graham, who shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 40 points, five assists and five boards. Graham enters Friday's matchup averaging 20 points, 7.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Bulls enter the game with 9.58 steals per game on average, best in the league. Less enviably, the Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the third most in the league.

