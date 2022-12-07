The Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) will continue their four-game Eastern Conference road trip when they face the Orlando Magic (5-20) on Wednesday night. Los Angeles opened the trip with a 119-117 win at Charlotte on Monday. Orlando is now riding a nine-game losing streak after coming up short against Milwaukee its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 7 points in the latest Magic vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 216.

Magic vs. Clippers spread: Magic +7

Magic vs. Clippers over/under: 216 points

Magic vs. Clippers money line: Orlando +222, Los Angeles -278

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando might have suffered its ninth straight loss on Monday against Milwaukee, but the Magic put up an admirable effort in that game. They cut the lead to six points in the final minutes before eventually losing by seven points, which was enough to cover the 10.5-point spread. Guard Franz Wagner poured in 25 points, while rookie Paolo Banchero had 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Center Moe Wagner added a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, making 7 of 10 shot attempts from the floor. Los Angeles has lost four of its last seven games, with all four losses coming by double digits. The Clippers have only covered the spread twice in their last seven games, so they are not worthy of being favored by seven points on the road right now. LA will also be shorthanded with John Wall (knee), Luke Kennard (calf), Marcus Morris Sr. (illness) and Norman Powell (groin) out.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are going to be a completely different team than they have been in recent weeks, as stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both back in the lineup following injury-induced absences. Leonard played on Monday for the first time in seven games, scoring 16 points and knocking down the game-winning shot in a win over Charlotte. George returned from his own seven-game absence, recording 19 points and seven assists.

Los Angeles is nearing its most complete rotation of the season, as its two stars pair nicely with role players Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum. Orlando has the worst record in the NBA, and it ranks next-to-last in points per game (107.6). The Magic have failed to cover the spread in five consecutive home games against the Clippers, and Orlando will be without Jalen Suggs (ankle) Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) and Gary Harris (hamstring).

